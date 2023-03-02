Live your best life at stylish Mintlaw development where new builds start from £269,995

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With breathtaking views, woodland walks and nature trails, the grass is certainly greener at Aden Meadows, a new build countryside housing development in Mintlaw.

And for those looking to make a fresh start, the stars – or Northern Lights – appear to have aligned as the team at housing developer Bancon Homes have put a further 28 three, four and five-bedroom detached new builds on the market.

Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says demand for the new homes has been exceptionally high.

“Due to high demand, we decided to bring forward the sales launch of the next phase of homes at this lovely development,” says Jo.

“We’re delighted that buyers love the location of Aden Meadows, with its close proximity to Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh and the high-quality specification of the homes we create.”

Serene sanctuary

Located on the southern edge of Mintlaw, the development enjoys all the peace and tranquility of the countryside while remaining close to the bustling towns of Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Commuting to Aberdeen and beyond is also easy as Aden Meadows is close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Young families are also well catered for as Pitfour Primary School and Mintlaw Academy are within walking distance.

It’s not only the location that is impressive though as the new development is the epitome of modern living with nine sleek and stylish house designs on the market.

Work from home in style

From the three-bedroom Cairnfield to the luxurious five-bedroom Osborne, all the homes have the wow factor with well-designed living spaces, full-height windows and dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie complete with premium Siemens appliances.

Many of the homes also feature utility rooms and separate study or family rooms while the spacious bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes.

Meanwhile, the bathrooms and en suites are tiled with high-quality Porcelanosa tiling.

Energy efficient

In terms of being environmentally friendly, the homes also have solar panels while parking is stress free as every home has its own garage.

Prices at Aden Meadows start from £269,995 with part exchange available.

“Our part exchange service is also something we would encourage buyers to come to talk to us about,” added Jo.

“It can really take the stress out of moving home.”

For more information

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Monday between 10am and 5pm and for more information or to book a viewing of the Larch showhome go to banconhomes.com or phone 07826 279202.