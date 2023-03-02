Live your best life at stylish Mintlaw development where new builds start from £269,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Live your best life at stylish Mintlaw development where new builds start from £269,995

By Rosemary Lowne
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Rural yet commutable to Aberdeen, this new housing development in Mintlaw enjoys the best of both worlds. Photos supplied by Bancon Homes.
Rural yet commutable to Aberdeen, this new housing development in Mintlaw enjoys the best of both worlds. Photos supplied by Bancon Homes.

With breathtaking views, woodland walks and nature trails, the grass is certainly greener at Aden Meadows, a new build countryside housing development in Mintlaw.

And for those looking to make a fresh start, the stars – or Northern Lights – appear to have aligned as the team at housing developer Bancon Homes have put a further 28 three, four and five-bedroom detached new builds on the market.

Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says demand for the new homes has been exceptionally high.

“Due to high demand, we decided to bring forward the sales launch of the next phase of homes at this lovely development,” says Jo.

“We’re delighted that buyers love the location of Aden Meadows, with its close proximity to Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh and the high-quality specification of the homes we create.”

This beautifully designed space is perfect for entertaining.

Serene sanctuary

Located on the southern edge of Mintlaw, the development enjoys all the peace and tranquility of the countryside while remaining close to the bustling towns of Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Commuting to Aberdeen and beyond is also easy as Aden Meadows is close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Young families are also well catered for as Pitfour Primary School and Mintlaw Academy are within walking distance.

It’s not only the location that is impressive though as the new development is the epitome of modern living with nine sleek and stylish house designs on the market.

Cooking has never been so on trend.

Work from home in style

From the three-bedroom Cairnfield to the luxurious five-bedroom Osborne, all the homes have the wow factor with well-designed living spaces, full-height windows and dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie complete with premium Siemens appliances.

Many of the homes also feature utility rooms and separate study or family rooms while the spacious bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes.

Meanwhile, the bathrooms and en suites are tiled with high-quality Porcelanosa tiling.

The dining area oozes style and sophistication.

Energy efficient

In terms of being environmentally friendly, the homes also have solar panels while parking is stress free as every home has its own garage.

Prices at Aden Meadows start from £269,995 with part exchange available.

“Our part exchange service is also something we would encourage buyers to come to talk to us about,” added Jo.

“It can really take the stress out of moving home.”

Dreams do come true at Aden Meadows.

For more information

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Monday between 10am and 5pm and for more information or to book a viewing of the Larch showhome go to banconhomes.com or phone 07826 279202.

