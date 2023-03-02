The 6 best places to enjoy a big, bold dessert in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 6 best places to enjoy a big, bold dessert in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
A shakes n cakes chocolate, banana and strawberry waffle with marshmallows and a scoop of chocolate ice cream
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My interest is piqued when the topic of desserts is raised, be it based on a slice of sponge cake, brownie, tart or shortbread, or a scoop of indulgent ice cream.

Sometimes, curbing your sweet tooth is unavoidable, so I – along with my trusted colleagues in The Press And Journal Food and Drink team – have pulled together a listicle that will ensure you can satisfy the need for a sugary treat.

It includes all of the businesses we recommend you visit for a generous-sized dessert in Inverness.

Harry Gow

Harry Gow offers an abundance of baked goods that are hefty in size, to say the least. But if you’re after something sweet, then we have a few products in mind.

Look out for the dream rings, cream chocolate eclairs, and fudge doughnuts, and be sure to stop by one of the various branches with an empty stomach.

Click here for the full list of Inverness locations.

Strawberry tarts from Harry Gow are just one of the many Inverness desserts
Harry Gow strawberry tarts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

XOKO

At XOKO, you have the opportunity to watch sweet and savoury bakes being made right in front of your eyes in the kitchen, which is set on open plan with the cafe area.

I had the pleasure of trying a selection of products from the bakehouse at the tail end of 2022 as part of Julia and I’s Drive-Thru Diners series. What a fantastic experience it was.

Our favourite product (out of the four we tried) was the cinnamon roll, XOKO’s most popular menu item. It was soft, fluffy, sweet, and large.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HG

A cinnamon roll from XOKO, a great place to get a dessert in Inverness
A XOKO cinnamon roll. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Miele’s Gelateria

If ice cream is what you’re after, then putting Miele’s Gelateria on your radar is a must.

The venue serves Italian-style gelato in a vast variety of flavours, including Reese’s peanut butter, millionaire’s shortbread, whisky, sticky toffee pudding, and chocolate orange.

However, you can also bag yourself a waffle, doughnut, cake, or Italian cannoli.

Address: 92 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EP

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts has grown exponentially in popularity since its inception.

Why is that? You simply need to take a look at its doughnuts to find out the answer.

Not only are they visually appealing, but they taste the part too. Expect everything from Biscoff and Oreo-filled varieties to creme brulee, lemon and sugar, and classic sugar flavours.

Address: 36 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH

The bright and modern interior of Perk Coffee
If a dessert in Inverness is what you’re after, then consider Perk Coffee & Doughnuts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Open daily from 11am to 11pm, there is a big window of opportunity to pop in past the Shakes ‘n’ Cakes Inverness branch.

The outlet serves a wide selection of sundaes milkshakes, hot cookie dough, waffles, ice cream, and other sweet treats – the perfect pitstop for satisfying your sugar cravings.

Address: Unit 1 Culduthel Mains Avenue, Culduthel, Inverness, IV2 6JG

A chocolate and strawberry crepe next to a chocolate flake crepe from Shakes 'n' Cakes
There are plenty of crepe options on the menu at Shakes ‘n’ Cakes, one of the best places to stop by if you fancy a dessert in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Cake Shop

The Cake Shop has a combined following of more than 2.2k followers on Instagram and Facebook – and for good reason.

Owner Poppy Baker-Spink always keeps the pages up-to-date with pictures of new, mouth-watering bakes.

For those keen to get their hands on one of their big, bold desserts, there is plenty to choose from. Cookie sandwiches, tarts, and cinnamon buns are among them.

Address: 3 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DA

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sticky start gives way to smashing success as Sugar Skulls & Cream cafe opens…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Food Review: Head to Yumi for ultimate Asian cuisine in Aberdeenshire
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu - but…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells 'Prime Bomb' shots for…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
A Shakes 'n' Cakes waffle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented