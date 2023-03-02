The 6 best places to enjoy a big, bold dessert in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

My interest is piqued when the topic of desserts is raised, be it based on a slice of sponge cake, brownie, tart or shortbread, or a scoop of indulgent ice cream.

Sometimes, curbing your sweet tooth is unavoidable, so I – along with my trusted colleagues in The Press And Journal Food and Drink team – have pulled together a listicle that will ensure you can satisfy the need for a sugary treat.

It includes all of the businesses we recommend you visit for a generous-sized dessert in Inverness.

Harry Gow

Harry Gow offers an abundance of baked goods that are hefty in size, to say the least. But if you’re after something sweet, then we have a few products in mind.

Look out for the dream rings, cream chocolate eclairs, and fudge doughnuts, and be sure to stop by one of the various branches with an empty stomach.

XOKO

At XOKO, you have the opportunity to watch sweet and savoury bakes being made right in front of your eyes in the kitchen, which is set on open plan with the cafe area.

I had the pleasure of trying a selection of products from the bakehouse at the tail end of 2022 as part of Julia and I’s Drive-Thru Diners series. What a fantastic experience it was.

Our favourite product (out of the four we tried) was the cinnamon roll, XOKO’s most popular menu item. It was soft, fluffy, sweet, and large.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HG

Miele’s Gelateria

If ice cream is what you’re after, then putting Miele’s Gelateria on your radar is a must.

The venue serves Italian-style gelato in a vast variety of flavours, including Reese’s peanut butter, millionaire’s shortbread, whisky, sticky toffee pudding, and chocolate orange.

However, you can also bag yourself a waffle, doughnut, cake, or Italian cannoli.

Address: 92 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EP

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts has grown exponentially in popularity since its inception.

Why is that? You simply need to take a look at its doughnuts to find out the answer.

Not only are they visually appealing, but they taste the part too. Expect everything from Biscoff and Oreo-filled varieties to creme brulee, lemon and sugar, and classic sugar flavours.

Address: 36 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Open daily from 11am to 11pm, there is a big window of opportunity to pop in past the Shakes ‘n’ Cakes Inverness branch.

The outlet serves a wide selection of sundaes milkshakes, hot cookie dough, waffles, ice cream, and other sweet treats – the perfect pitstop for satisfying your sugar cravings.

Address: Unit 1 Culduthel Mains Avenue, Culduthel, Inverness, IV2 6JG

The Cake Shop

The Cake Shop has a combined following of more than 2.2k followers on Instagram and Facebook – and for good reason.

Owner Poppy Baker-Spink always keeps the pages up-to-date with pictures of new, mouth-watering bakes.

For those keen to get their hands on one of their big, bold desserts, there is plenty to choose from. Cookie sandwiches, tarts, and cinnamon buns are among them.

Address: 3 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DA