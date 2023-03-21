Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and garden room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and garden room

By Rosemary Lowne
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.

This achingly modern five-bedroom home complete with a personal gym is sure to get the feel-good endorphins flowing.

Enjoying a fantastic location in Cults – close to parks, schools and beautiful woodland and forest trails – the stunning detached home also has an amazing garden room, home office, a stylish open plan kitchen and a large garden where the sun shines all day.

For Ross and Caroline Jordan, who have been the first and only owners of the new build property after buying it in 2018, their home is where they’ve made happy memories.

Ross and Caroline Jordan pictured with their children Alfie, Daisy, Izzy and Evie. Photo supplied by Ross Jordan.

But for the couple, who have four children, Alfie, 12, Daisy, 10, and Izzy and Evie both aged four, it’s time to start a new chapter in their lives as they put their wonderful property on the market to move back to their native Newcastle.

“We were first attracted to the home because it was based in a lovely family area, with excellent schools within walking distance and it’s close to local woods and the forest for runs and bike rides,” says Caroline.

“There’s also parks on the estate for the kids to play in.

“And the home itself is a beautiful spacious family home, with a large family room, kitchen, five bedrooms and a huge garden on a corner plot.”

The excellent home gym means you can save money on your gym membership.

Garden room

At the heart of the home is the superb open plan kitchen, dining and family area with French doors leading out to the garden.

Particularly impressive is the sleek kitchen complete with plenty of storage space, an integrated breakfast bar as well as an integrated induction hob, double oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

Also on the ground floor is a separate utility room with access out to the garden and the integral double garage and a cloakroom.

During lockdown, Caroline who works as an HR manager and Ross, who is a self-employed joiner, decided to fulfil their dreams of building their own garden room.

The detached garden room is the perfect place to relax.

“In 2020, just before Covid we all took shovels and went out into the garden to break the earth,” says Caroline.

“This was our pandemic project so we spent most of lockdown in our wellies digging with spades and our hands, fuelled with ice pops and Diet Coke breaks with naps for Izzy and Evie inbetween.

“It was hard work but everyone helped and we’ve got lots of good memories laughing (and arguing!) together as we dug up the ground and then built it.

“The result was a lovely garden room with home office, living area – and even better an on site gym which we use regularly.”

The garden room is a breath of fresh air.

Stylish interior

Upstairs in the plush property there is a galleried upper landing and a generous main bedroom with extensive storage space and a modern en suite shower room.

Also on this level are three further double bedrooms all of which have storage space with one benefiting from an en suite shower room.

The fifth double bedroom is currently used as a home office while there is also a family bathroom.

Equally as impressive is the outdoor area with a fully-enclosed back garden and an impressive detached garden room with sliding doors to the decked terrace as well as a separate gym and a workshop space.

Unwind in the lovely lounge area.

Good neighbours

Although sad to be leaving their beautiful home, Caroline and Ross are buoyed by the happy memories they’ll take with them.

“We’ve enjoyed family times in the garden including barbecues, trampolining and paddling pools in the sun,” says Caroline.

“We’ve also loved family times in the open plan kitchen and movies and gym sessions in the garden room.

“It’s also a lovely street with friendly neighbours.”

Entertaining is easy in the open plan kitchen, dining and family area.

Sun trap garden

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Caroline says: “The open plan living, the spacious garden, the home office and personal gym.

“The south west facing garden also gets the sun all day.”

It’s families that Caroline believes the property will suit next.

“It would suit a family who likes all the things that we have enjoyed where working from home regularly and a gym are part of their lifestyle,” says Caroline.

Summer barbecues can be enjoyed on the decked area.

To book a viewing

1 East Craigbank Crescent, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £720,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

