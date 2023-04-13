Ten gardening tips to save water and reduce flood risks caused by climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten gardening tips to save water and reduce flood risks caused by climate change

Dawn Lochhead, the flood risk manager at Scottish Water, shares her top ten tips on how we can all be water smart in our homes and gardens this spring.

By Rosemary Lowne
There are simple ways we can all be water smart in our homes and gardens. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.
There are simple ways we can all be water smart in our homes and gardens. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Experts at Scottish Water are calling on green-fingered enthusiasts across the north and north-east to get into the garden this spring to make every drop of Scotland’s most precious natural resource count.

From drainage and home composting to water wise plants and harvesting rainwater, Dawn Lochhead, the flood risk manager at Scottish Water, says there are simple and cost effective ways to be water smart in our homes and gardens.

“Being water-smart in our homes and gardens is an easy thing we can all do to help redress the balance, help nature thrive and reduce flood risk for ourselves and our neighbours,” says Dawn.

Dawn Lochhead, the flood risk manager at Scottish Water, gets to work in the garden with her son. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Here are Dawn’s top tips:

Install a water butt

A useful way to harvest rainwater is to create a water tank. Buying and fitting a water butt is easy, but there are all sorts of hacks to reuse household items. Maybe using an old watering can, or a bin – there’s a host of creative videos online that are simple and free to do.

Creative upcycle

From budget planters to making DIY garden pots, there is something for all the family to get involved in while giving a new purpose to unused or unloved material. For example, turning an old sandbox into a garden bed is a great way to add colour to the smallest of spaces.

Himalayan blue poppy thrives in damp ground which can help reduce flooding. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Learn to love your lawn

Let your lawn get back to nature. Letting it grow a little longer is great for bees and bugs.  Summer dry spells can mean your lawn becomes parched – but that’s natural too and you’ll be amazed at how it can bounce back with the next rainfall.

Water wise plants

Large leafy plants, shrubs and trees scattered throughout your garden will absorb groundwater through their roots and catch some water on their leaves. They’ll also help to shelter exposed ground, saving it from damage caused by intense rainfall.

There are simple steps that can help everyone save water, save money and help reduce our collective emissions. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Create a rain garden

Rain gardens can be created simply, by digging down to create a dip at the lowest part of your garden, to help water drain into it.  Plant the space with plants that like wet conditions but can also cope with period of dry weather.

Home composting

Composting is an inexpensive, natural process that transforms kitchen and garden waste into valuable and nutritious food for your garden.

Managing your garden can help wildlife bloom. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Shades of grey water

Did you know the water you’ve already used to wash yourself, clothes and dishes is called ‘grey water’? And this grey water can be reused to water your plants or lawn – a bit of soapy washing up water will do your plants no harm.

Garden experiments

Why not identify an area where water naturally gathers during rainy days and plant vegetation that will thrive in that sort of soil, and do the opposite with a dry area.

Magnolias thrive in warm, sheltered spots with moist soil and plenty of sun. Photo supplied by Scottish Water.

Real vs artificial grass

Despite the increase in artificial grass over the last decade, nothing beats the real thing for water efficiency. And it can often be a much cheaper option.

Encouraging others

By encouraging everyone to consider small changes to their lifestyles, people can save water, save money and help reduce our collective emissions.

