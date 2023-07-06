Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival

They do say that you never regret a run and that is certainly the case for Mike Scotland.

For it was while out running when the dad came across Southbank by Cala, a new build housing development in Woodside close to Aberdeen city centre.

At the time Mike and his partner Nicola were living in a much smaller three-bedroom terraced home which was proving a tight squeeze when offshore worker Mike’s two children came to stay with them.

And with the couple expecting their first child together they knew it was the right time to upsize.

“I spotted construction starting on the development and thought it was a great location, being so close to the city centre but also tucked out of the way in a leafy, riverside spot,” says Mike.

“From then on, I dreamed of being able to live in a house in that area one day”, said 31-year-old Mike.

“When I pointed it out to my partner, she absolutely loved the location too, and it ticked all the boxes for what we needed from a new home.

“The space was a huge selling point especially when we found out we were expecting our first baby.”

Four bedroom dream home

Mike and Nicola, 32, decided to view one of the four-bedroom showhomes within the Cala Homes development, and soon made an offer on their four-bedroom Bryce new build, taking advantage of Cala’s Part Exchange service.

“We initially viewed the development in October 2022 and began the process of reserving our plot in the December, before moving in on the 11th of April this year,” says Mike.

As well as the spacious accommodation on offer, the couple also loved the tranquil yet centre location with views over the River Don and 6.4 acres of surrounding open space.

“We love that the area is surrounded by nature, a play park and the River Don, yet it is just minutes away from Aberdeen city centre, without being too close to busy roads – these are all the things you need to consider when you have children,” says Mike.

“As well as the location, the house itself has everything we wanted and more in terms of space and the layout.

“Our kids can play in the garden whilst we cook dinner in the open plan kitchen and dining area.”

Putting their own stamp on their home

Since moving in, the couple have put their own stylish stamp on their home.

“One of the big benefits of buying a new build home is moving into a complete blank canvas,” says Mike.

“We’ve been able to create a home which is personal to us and suits our lifestyle.

“We want this house to always feel like a home for our children, even when they are grown up.”

Community spirit

Mike and Nicola’s love for the surrounding area even goes further than just their own home.

“Already we’ve been out litter picking along the riverside and on the local streets alongside our neighbours because we feel so attached to the community,” says Mike.

