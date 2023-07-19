Enjoy Northern Light displays at stunning £470,000 Durno house

Drink in the mesmerising magic of the Northern Lights from this dream Durno home.

Enjoying a breathtaking countryside location in Durno – a charming hamlet located seven miles from Inverurie and just over 30 minute’s drive from Aberdeen – the owners of this fabulous five-bedroom home say the lack of light pollution means they often watch the spectacular light display from inside and outside their plush property.

As sparkling as the Northern Lights is the property’s fresh and modern interior with gorgeous floor to ceiling gable windows allowing sunlight to illuminate every corner of the home.

Beautiful countryside location

Positively glowing with warmth is the stunning lounge where postcard perfect views of the rolling countryside can be soaked up.

During the summer, the bi-folding doors in the lounge can be thrown open for al fresco entertaining in the garden.

Impeccably stylish, the kitchen deserves a Michelin Star for its superb design with fantastic features including a large central island, top quality appliances such as a NEFF oven/cooker and warming drawer as well as a dining area for all culinary occasions.

Immaculate interior

And when the sun shines, meals can easily be taken outside via the patio doors.

Off the kitchen is the handy utility room with toilet and access to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a guest bedroom with built-in wardrobes, a shower room and a family room which is currently used as a playroom.

Upstairs the stunning principal bedroom suite is the stuff of dreams with a large gable end window meaning you can sleep under the stars.

Sumptuous sanctuary

This beautiful bedroom also has a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Waking up feeling refreshed and revitalised is also guaranteed in the two further bedrooms which also have built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the garden grounds are a horticultural haven with a lawn and an extensive patio area where family barbecues can be savoured.

Garden is a breath of fresh air

Parking is also taken care of as there is a gated driveway with space for several cars as well as a detached double garage with first floor storage, power, heating, light and a handy outside shower.

Location wise, the handsome home is surrounded by beautiful woodland walks and up to Bennachie which is less than a five-minute drive away.

Brimming with community spirit, there is a town hall just a mile away which holds exercise classes, family ceilidhs and even paella nights.

To book a viewing

5 Parkside Gardens, Durno, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £470,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk