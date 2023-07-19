Enjoy Northern Light displays at stunning £470,000 Durno house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enjoy Northern Light displays at stunning £470,000 Durno house

With no light pollution, the owners of this wonderful Aberdeenshire home say they often see the Northern Lights.

By Rosemary Lowne
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this stunning Aberdeenshire home.
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside from this spectacular home in Durno. Image: Kellas

Drink in the mesmerising magic of the Northern Lights from this dream Durno home.

Enjoying a breathtaking countryside location in Durno – a charming hamlet located seven miles from Inverurie and just over 30 minute’s drive from Aberdeen – the owners of this fabulous five-bedroom home say the lack of light pollution means they often watch the spectacular light display from inside and outside their plush property.

As sparkling as the Northern Lights is the property’s fresh and modern interior with gorgeous floor to ceiling gable windows allowing sunlight to illuminate every corner of the home.

This photo of the Northern Lights was taken from one of the bedrooms at 5 Parkside Gardens. Image: Gillian Buckley

Beautiful countryside location

Positively glowing with warmth is the stunning lounge where postcard perfect views of the rolling countryside can be soaked up.

During the summer, the bi-folding doors in the lounge can be thrown open for al fresco entertaining in the garden.

Impeccably stylish, the kitchen deserves a Michelin Star for its superb design with fantastic features including a large central island, top quality appliances such as a NEFF oven/cooker and warming drawer as well as a dining area for all culinary occasions.

Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside from the comfort of the lounge at 5 Parkside Gardens. Image: Kellas

Immaculate interior

And when the sun shines, meals can easily be taken outside via the patio doors.

Off the kitchen is the handy utility room with toilet and access to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a guest bedroom with built-in wardrobes, a shower room and a family room which is currently used as a playroom.

Upstairs the stunning principal bedroom suite is the stuff of dreams with a large gable end window meaning you can sleep under the stars.

Cooking is a glamorous affair in the luxury kitchen/dining area. Image: Kellas

Sumptuous sanctuary

This beautiful bedroom also has a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Waking up feeling refreshed and revitalised is also guaranteed in the two further bedrooms which also have built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the garden grounds are a horticultural haven with a lawn and an extensive patio area where family barbecues can be savoured.

Wake up to wonderful views every morning from the stylish bedroom. Image: Kellas

Garden is a breath of fresh air

Parking is also taken care of as there is a gated driveway with space for several cars as well as a detached double garage with first floor storage, power, heating, light and a handy outside shower.

Location wise, the handsome home is surrounded by beautiful woodland walks and up to Bennachie which is less than a five-minute drive away.

Brimming with community spirit, there is a town hall just a mile away which holds exercise classes, family ceilidhs and even paella nights.

The garden is made for al fresco entertaining. Image: Kellas

To book a viewing

5 Parkside Gardens, Durno, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £470,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

