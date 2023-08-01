Stunning Aberdeen house with sauna on the market for £675,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Aberdeen house with sauna on the market for £675,000

Set out over three floors, this incredible granite home has the wow factor.

By Rosemary Lowne
This exceptional granite home is set out over three levels and boasts a sauna and hot tub.
57 Morningfield Road has been beautifully refurbished to offer the very best in modern family living. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

Nestled in the heart of Aberdeen’s sought after west end, this exceptional detached pink granite home is truly one of a kind.

Set out over three floors, every inch of 57 Morningfield Road has been exquisitely designed to offer the very best in opulent open plan living.

For the past 15 years, the stunning detached property has been home to Gary Campbell, the managing director of a building services company, his wife Fiona, an HR management consultant in the oil and gas industry and their two children.

Over the years, the couple have refurbished the entire house, transforming it into the dream property it is today.

And although sad to be leaving their home as they prepare for pastures new, Gary says they will be happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to another family, a professional couple who enjoy entertaining or even a retired couple.

Gary Campbell and his wife Fiona in front of their refurbished home in the Aberdeen west end.
Gary Campbell and his wife Fiona have refurbished their home from top to bottom. Image: Gary Campbell
Spacious back garden.
The back garden is perfect for summer barbecues. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

“We will miss almost everything about the house from the area to the garden, the neighbours and the lovely comfortable rooms and living spaces however we are ready for a new challenge and would love to provide the opportunity for another family/ couple to put their mark on Morningfield Road,” says Gary.

Tranquil yet central location for this house in Aberdeen’s west end

Reflecting on what first attracted them to the beautiful property, Gary says the peaceful yet central location was a huge draw.

“We previously stayed nearby and often went for walks around the area including Morningfield Road so we always loved the street and the houses on them, it was always really tranquil and had a variety of great house styles,” says Gary.

“When we saw the house was on the market we knew it would provide us with a great family home in the perfect location.”

Minimalist open plan kitchen, dining and family area in the Aberdeen west end house.
The open plan kitchen, dining and family area is at the beating heart of the home. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Modern bedroom with lots of windows and natural light.
The bedrooms are the stuff of dreams. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

The couple were also impressed with the layout of the home.

“The layout had a great footprint lending itself to a refurbishment and upgrade, which we duly carried out and it’s provided a superb modern living home,” says Gary.

“We also loved the large, secluded south facing garden which provided a superb leisure and entertaining space.”

Exquisite interior

First impressions are excellent as the property is strikingly beautiful from the outside with an attractive vestibule and hallway leading inside to the home’s incredible interior.

Undoubtedly the heart of home, the open plan kitchen, dining and family room sets the bar high.

Perfect for keen cooks, the kitchen has an array of top quality appliances and a breakfast bar while the dining area has double French doors out to the decked area and the family room offers space to relax.

The kitchen was part of a huge refurbishment that Gary and Fiona completed.

Minimalist kitchen with an island in the Morningfield Road property.
Cooking is a stylish affair in the modern kitchen. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Large family area with large bay windows and glass ceiling.
Put your feet up and relax in this naturally bright space. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

“We have undertaken a comprehensive full refurbishment of the entire house, with all the bath and shower rooms replaced to a high standard and a new kitchen as well as complete interior decoration and flooring,” says Gary.

“The kitchen, dining and family room have been altered to provide an open plan superb bright and spacious living space, and a newly formed TV/snug area extended in the garden level bedroom.

“The garden has been landscaped with large terraces, and access to the garage and upper patio decked areas.

“A substantial stepped barbecue and hot tub jacuzzi rear decked areas have been constructed, these provide a lovely, secluded leisure and entertaining space, that along with the sauna gives an abundance of leisure and relaxing amenities, great for the children and adults alike.”

Large living room with black and white colour scheme.
Every room is bright, spacious and stylish. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Spacious bedroom in the Aberdeen west end house.
A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this wonderful home. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

Three fabulous floors of this house in Aberdeen’s West End

Also on the ground floor is a bay windowed bedroom, a shower room and a stylish south facing lounge which overlooks the garden.

On the top floor there is a spa-like bathroom, a hallway with access to the loft and two bedrooms including the magnificent master bedroom with ensuite dressing room and shower room.

Meanwhile, the open plan lower level of this Aberdeen west end house is almost self-contained with a bedroom, sitting area, dressing area, shower room and sauna.

Sauna.
Melt your worries away in the sauna. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Gym area within the property in Aberdeen's west end.
Get the endorphins flowing in the home gym area. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

Beautiful garden

Outside, there is a driveway, a garage that could be used as a gym or as a workshop and a landscape back garden with a raised decked area, patio and a hot tub.

Asked what he thinks will most appeal to buyers, Gary says: “The bright and airy open plan living and socialising spaces, both inside and external in the south facing garden which is perfect for barbecues and entertaining.

“Also, the lovely almost self-contained bedroom and living area leading to the garden which is great for teenagers and visitors alike.

Decked area leading to back garden of the Aberdeen house.
This pretty decked area is made for entertaining. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Hot tub in the back garden of the Aberdeen property.
Soak all your stress away in the hot tub. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

“It’s also the opportunity to purchase a detached niche granite property which occupies three floors with quality fixtures and fittings throughout, allowing the buyer to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.

“Finally, the house, the street and area are superb, quiet and friendly with great schools and amenities on your doorstep.”

57 Morningfield Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £675,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

