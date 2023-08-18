Modern Aberdeenshire mansion with a cinema could be yours for just Â£1.8m

A mansion featuring a cinema room and large alfresco terrace has hit the market for a cool Â£1.8 million.

Mid Ardoe, located in Dee Valley, is a sprawling mansion with five bedrooms, four baths and four sitting rooms all with modern finishings.

The property was built in 2016 and makes full use of its elevated position next to the banks of the River Dee.

While only six miles from the busy Aberdeen city centre, the setting is worlds away, tucked into the tranquil countryside.

A major selling point is the property has a large cinema room equipped with an 8ft projector screen for cosy family movie nights.

It also doubles as a workout or games room as the current owner has both exercise equipment and a pool table in the loft conversion.

Mid Ardoe sits on a sprawling seven acres of land.

The property benefits from several large French windows with natural light flooding into the various sitting rooms throughout.

It also has a large terrace, which will come in handy for outdoor parties or barbecues. The property also has a double garage.

The property agent said: “I love the sheltered south-facing terrace as the ultimate alfresco spot.”

The new owner will have the principal bedroom all to themselves, which features two walk-in wardrobes and a large en-suite bathroom.

At the heart of the property is the kitchen featuring dark wood cabinets and an impressive marble-top island with free-flowing access to the dining room and the snug.

The property is listed with Savills for offers over Â£1.8m.

For more information check out the website savills.co.uk.