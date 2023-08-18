Modern Aberdeenshire mansion with a cinema could be yours for just Â£1.8m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern Aberdeenshire mansion with a cinema could be yours for just Â£1.8m

Mid Ardoe, built in 2016, is located just six miles from Aberdeen city centre tucked away in the picturesque Dee Valley.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeenshire mansion.
Mid Ardoe, in Dee Valley. Image: Savills.

A mansion featuring a cinema room and large alfresco terrace has hit the market for a cool Â£1.8 million.

Mid Ardoe, located in Dee Valley, is a sprawling mansion with five bedrooms, four baths and four sitting rooms all with modern finishings.

The property was built in 2016 and makes full use of its elevated position next to the banks of the River Dee.

While only six miles from the busy Aberdeen city centre, the setting is worlds away, tucked into the tranquil countryside.

The property features a large cinema room. Image: Savills.

A major selling point is the property has a large cinema room equipped with an 8ft projector screen for cosy family movie nights.

It also doubles as a workout or games room as the current owner has both exercise equipment and a pool table in the loft conversion.

Mid Ardoe sits on a sprawling seven acres of land.

The property benefits from several large French windows with natural light flooding into the various sitting rooms throughout.

It also has a large terrace, which will come in handy for outdoor parties or barbecues. The property also has a double garage.

The large south-facing terrace at the back of the property is a sun trap according to Savills. Image: Savills.

The property agent said: “I love the sheltered south-facing terrace as the ultimate alfresco spot.”

The new owner will have the principal bedroom all to themselves, which features two walk-in wardrobes and a large en-suite bathroom.

At the heart of the property is the kitchen featuring dark wood cabinets and an impressive marble-top island with free-flowing access to the dining room and the snug.

The property’s kitchen features a large marble-top island. Image: Savills.

The property is listed with Savills for offers over Â£1.8m.

For more information check out the website savills.co.uk.

