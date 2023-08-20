Award-winning Orkney hotel goes on market for £1.6 million

An award-winning Orkney hotel has hit the market for more than £1.6 million.

The Merkinster Hotel is just 13 miles west of Kirkwall and overlooks the stunning Loch of Harray.

It has been run by the Macdonald family for the last 40 years.

Surrounded by private grounds, the hotel has its own lochside access and space for helicopters to land.

Skara Brae, a Neolithic village, is just a short journey from the hotel and is one of Scotland’s Unesco World Heritage Sites.

60-cover restaurant and bar lounge

The historical sites dotted around Orkney attract thousands of visitors every year and the hotel is ideally positioned to welcome tourists.

It is also close to Maeshowe, Brough of Birsay, and several RSPB reserves.

The 13-bed hotel boats a 60-cover restaurant, a recently-renovated catering kitchen and and bar lounge.

Diners are treated to panoramic views of the Loch of Harray, while they enjoy their meal using food for local producers.

The advert says: “The hotel has a busy lounge bar which is popular with the locals and lends itself as a more informal place to eat.”

It also has three separate rooms in a standalone building near the main hotel.

The current owners have a great working relationship with all their employees and any sale would need to consider the impact of staff members.

The hotel is currently on the market for a guide price of £1.6m.