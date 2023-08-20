Award-winning Orkney hotel goes on market for £1.6 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Orkney hotel goes on market for £1.6 million

The Mekinster Hotel sits by the Loch of Harray just along from the famous Skara Brae.

By Ross Hempseed
The Merkinster Hotel in Orkney. Image: K Allan Properties.
The Merkinster Hotel in Orkney. Image: K Allan Properties.

An award-winning Orkney hotel has hit the market for more than £1.6 million.

The Merkinster Hotel is just 13 miles west of Kirkwall and overlooks the stunning Loch of Harray.

It has been run by the Macdonald family for the last 40 years.

Surrounded by private grounds, the hotel has its own lochside access and space for helicopters to land.

Skara Brae, a Neolithic village, is just a short journey from the hotel and is one of Scotland’s Unesco World Heritage Sites.

60-cover restaurant and bar lounge

The historical sites dotted around Orkney attract thousands of visitors every year and the hotel is ideally positioned to welcome tourists.

It is also close to Maeshowe, Brough of Birsay, and several RSPB reserves.

The 13-bed hotel boats a 60-cover restaurant, a recently-renovated catering kitchen and and bar lounge.

The restaurant at the Merkinster Hotel in Orkney. Image: K Allan Properties.

Diners are treated to panoramic views of the Loch of Harray, while they enjoy their meal using food for local producers.

The advert says: “The hotel has a busy lounge bar which is popular with the locals and lends itself as a more informal place to eat.”

It also has three separate rooms in a standalone building near the main hotel.

The bar lounge with views out to the Loch of Harray. Image: K Allan Properties.

The current owners have a great working relationship with all their employees and any sale would need to consider the impact of staff members.

The hotel is currently on the market for a guide price of £1.6m.

