Incentives from CHAP Homes can put your new home in Aberdeenshire within reach

No matter what life stage you’re at, find your perfect place with CHAP Homes.

In partnership with CHAP Homes
CHAP Homes show home lounge
The Cullerlie show home at Countesswells gives a glimpse of the spacious family living on offer.

Your dream home has to meet your aspirations on so many levels – from style and space to lifestyle and neighbourhood, your home is far more than just bricks and mortar. With two developments of new homes in Aberdeenshire, that’s something local developer CHAP Homes understands.

New homes in Aberdeenshire

With two current locations, the Countesswells development and a new phase released at Crest of Lochter, Inverurie, CHAP Homes offer a range of properties inspired by local architectural heritage yet built for the way we live today, with sustainability and energy efficiency front of mind.

And with location and lifestyle a focus of each development CHAP Homes prides itself on creating communities, not just houses.

Incentives and offers to make your dream home a reality

CHAP Homes currently has a great range of incentives across both the Countesswells and Crest of Lochter developments – available to everyone whether you’re a first-time buyer, a family wanting to put down roots, or a ‘downsizer’ seeking a more manageable property.

Take advantage of the CHAP Homes deposit contribution, it could boost your deposit making a better mortgage rate possible, and you won’t need to worry about Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) – that can also be paid for you.

CHAP Homes are also offering free floor coverings across their new build properties, allowing you to focus your finances on other essentials you’ll want for your new home.

CHAP Homes show home bedroom
The Cullerlie is a spacious three bedroom home with generous storage space.

Lauren and Jack found their Dunbeath style dream home at Crest of Lochter and said: “We had always ruled out buying a new build because we thought they had less space, and we wanted a home with a bit of character.

When we came to view our property, we knew instantly that it was the home for us. The deposit match allowed us to stretch our budget to get the house that we really wanted.

Don’t discount buying a new build, they’re a lot more spacious than they used to be and when you consider the incentives, you may get more for your money.”

With two developments of new homes in Aberdeenshire, we take a closer look at some of the properties available and discover what makes them perfect for buyers at all stages of their property journey.

Future-proof for first-time buyers

Buying your first home is an exciting time, but it can also be challenging and daunting. A new build property can be the perfect way to get on the property ladder with no chain and no bidding wars to contend with.

The Kintraw at Countesswells is a perfect choice for first-time buyers. With three bedrooms, kitchen, utility room, living room and a WC in addition to the main bathroom, the Kintraw is an attractive prospect, offering future-proofed living space for years to come.

CHAP Homes kitchen
The heart of any home, spacious kitchens open out onto garden areas.

Space for families at every stage

Families come in all forms, but something all families have in common is the need for space.  Take advantage of the incentives available with CHAP Homes and you might be surprised at the generous living space available.

The detached Lochbuie II at Countesswells is a handsome four-bedroom house, designed to meet the demands of family life with living spaces that include a home office, built-in storage in all bedrooms, and a utility room and downstairs WC.

Equally the Callanish at Crest of Lochter, Inverurie, offers four bedrooms, an airy kitchen diner that opens onto the garden and a generous garage that’s perfect for storing all the extra essentials that come with busy family life!

Downsizing without compromising

People downsize their home for many reasons; however, downsizing shouldn’t mean compromising. Downsizing to a new build property gives you the benefits of a fresh new start – and leaves you more time to enjoy your new home and lifestyle.

Proving popular with downsizers is the Cullerlie, available at both Countesswells and Crest of Lochter developments. A three-bedroom semi-detached home, the Cullerlie is big on built-in storage and cupboard space letting you enjoy living clutter-free.

CHAP Homes show home hall
The Cullerlie three bedroom home is popular with families, first-time buyers and downsizers alike.

Flexible energy efficient homes for now and the future

CHAP Homes can help make the next stage of your property journey the best one yet with a range of new homes in Aberdeenshire.

Every property is fitted with a renewable energy source and insulated to ensure your home is energy efficient – keeping bills down while helping the environment too.

And in line with current legislation, each house – no matter the size – is built to accommodate both a stair lift, should one ever be required, and a downstairs accessible shower room.

Read what residents of Crest of Lochter have to say about their new homes, and get inspired for your next move with a visit to the newly opened Cullerlie show home at Countesswells.

