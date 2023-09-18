Rugby: Emma Wassell returns to Scotland fold after being selected for WXV 2 tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Emma Wassell returns to Scotland fold after being selected for WXV 2 tournament

Fit-again Ellon second-rower is in the squad for next month's tournament after recovering from a knee injury.

By Reporter
Gary Heatly
Gary Heatly

Ellon’s Emma Wassell has battled back from a complicated knee injury in time to be named in Scotland’s squad for the upcoming WXV 2 tournament in South Africa.

The 60-times capped second-rower has been recovering after a hole in her articular cartilage had been discovered post-Rugby World Cup late last year in New Zealand.

The injury forced her to miss the Women’s Six Nations in March and April.

But the 28-year-old Loughborough Lightning star has been working hard on her rehab and has  been named in the 30-strong Scotland group that is preparing for upcoming Test matches.

Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and the Black Isle’s Jade Konkel (both Harlequins) have also fought back from their own injury issues to be included in the squad.

Scotland will play against Spain in Edinburgh on September 30 and then head to Africa next month for the World Rugby-run WXV 2 event.

Emma Wassell is pictured during a Scotland Women’s Rugby Training session at the Oriam.

Head coach Bryan Easson said: “Emma, Sarah and Jade have a lot of caps between them, but they were all out for large periods of the Six Nations.

“To have players of their experience back is great for us and in Emma’s case, well she has been working really hard to make sure that she could get back for this next batch of games.

“We are looking at her being there or thereabout for the Spanish match, we are not 100 percent sure yet, but that is the goal and she is not far away.

“For all three players mentioned it is about building up to match fitness ahead of that game and the three games we will have in South Africa.”

Mixture of youth and experience in Easson’s squad

Easson’s squad will once again be captained by back-row Rachel Malcolm with Inverness-born stand-off Helen Nelson as her vice-captain.

The group includes three uncapped players in the shape of Worcester Warriors’ loose-head prop Demi Swann, Saracens’ second-row Fiona McIntosh and University of Edinburgh centre/utility back Holly McIntyre.

Easson said: “It’s been brilliant to welcome Fiona and Demi into the squad while also seeing Holly McIntyre earn her place in the final selection after making her way through the pathway system.”

 

