Rugby: Emma Wassell returns to Scotland fold after being selected for WXV 2 tournament

Ellon’s Emma Wassell has battled back from a complicated knee injury in time to be named in Scotland’s squad for the upcoming WXV 2 tournament in South Africa.

The 60-times capped second-rower has been recovering after a hole in her articular cartilage had been discovered post-Rugby World Cup late last year in New Zealand.

The injury forced her to miss the Women’s Six Nations in March and April.

But the 28-year-old Loughborough Lightning star has been working hard on her rehab and has been named in the 30-strong Scotland group that is preparing for upcoming Test matches.

Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and the Black Isle’s Jade Konkel (both Harlequins) have also fought back from their own injury issues to be included in the squad.

Scotland will play against Spain in Edinburgh on September 30 and then head to Africa next month for the World Rugby-run WXV 2 event.

Head coach Bryan Easson said: “Emma, Sarah and Jade have a lot of caps between them, but they were all out for large periods of the Six Nations.

“To have players of their experience back is great for us and in Emma’s case, well she has been working really hard to make sure that she could get back for this next batch of games.

“We are looking at her being there or thereabout for the Spanish match, we are not 100 percent sure yet, but that is the goal and she is not far away.

“For all three players mentioned it is about building up to match fitness ahead of that game and the three games we will have in South Africa.”

Mixture of youth and experience in Easson’s squad

Easson’s squad will once again be captained by back-row Rachel Malcolm with Inverness-born stand-off Helen Nelson as her vice-captain.

The group includes three uncapped players in the shape of Worcester Warriors’ loose-head prop Demi Swann, Saracens’ second-row Fiona McIntosh and University of Edinburgh centre/utility back Holly McIntyre.

Easson said: “It’s been brilliant to welcome Fiona and Demi into the squad while also seeing Holly McIntyre earn her place in the final selection after making her way through the pathway system.”