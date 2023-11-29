Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000

Embrace the peace and serenity of the stunning countryside in this superb steading conversion in Broadshed, Fintray.

Set within two acres of lush green grounds, the immaculate three-bedroom home is located just 10-minutes from Inverurie.

Postcard perfect from the outside, the pretty granite property which is set out over two levels is even more impressive inside where modern interiors work beautifully with traditional features.

Setting a stylish tone is the fantastic open plan kitchen/diner area.

Elegant entertaining space

For those who enjoy cooking, the kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its array of integrated appliances, a breakfast bar and sleek storage units.

Equally as impressive is the dining area with plenty of space for a large table and chairs plus a wood burning stove.

Currently an area of the dining space is being used as a home office which illustrates the flexibility of the accommodation on offer.

And whether it’s enjoying a movie night with the family or entertaining guests, the cosy lounge with its wood burner stove is the ideal place to relax.

Three dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a handy laundry room and a modern family bathroom with shower and a fabulous free-standing bath.

Upstairs there are three sumptuous bedrooms including the magnificent master suite with full length fitted wardrobes and a Velux window overlooking the private gardens and the surrounding countryside.

The spa-like ensuite adds to the master bedroom’s luxurious feel.

Two further double bedrooms are located on this floor one of which is used as a home office.

Two acres of outdoor space

Outside, the plush property enjoys two acres of garden grounds which are ideal for alfresco entertaining especially the fantastic decked area with gazebo.

The large fish enclosure is another wonderful outdoor feature with a glass viewing window at the front which is partially surrounded by wooden sleepers and mixed plants.

At the bottom of the garden there is also a large pond and a separate part of the land which has been used to keep livestock.

Perfect location near Inverurie

Keen gardeners would have space to install a poly tunnel or vegetable garden.

In addition, there is a spacious detached garage with a workshop plus plenty of parking space for larger vehicles.

Location wise, Cardhu is just a short drive from Inverurie, Dyce and Bridge of Don with excellent access to country walks, cycling, fishing and golf in Newmachar.

Growing families are also well catered for as Keithhall Primary School is nearby while Inverurie Academy provides secondary school education.

Inverurie also offers a wide range of amenities including shops, supermarkets, retail park, cafes and restaurants.

To book a viewing

Cardhu, Broadshed, Fintray, is on the market for offers over £295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Remax Aberdeen on 01224 057300, email info@remax-aberdeen.net or check out the website remax-aberdeen.net