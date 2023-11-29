Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000

With breathtaking views, immaculate interiors and two acres of outdoor space, this three-bedroom home ticks all the right boxes.

By Rosemary Lowne
Cardhu is a stunning steading located near Inverurie.
Cardhu is a stunning steading brimming with charm and character. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Embrace the peace and serenity of the stunning countryside in this superb steading conversion in Broadshed, Fintray.

Set within two acres of lush green grounds, the immaculate three-bedroom home is located just 10-minutes from Inverurie.

Postcard perfect from the outside, the pretty granite property which is set out over two levels is even more impressive inside where modern interiors work beautifully with traditional features.

Setting a stylish tone is the fantastic open plan kitchen/diner area.

The kitchen in the home
Whether it’s home baking or a Sunday roast dinner, the sleek and stylish kitchen is the perfect place to prepare meals. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Elegant entertaining space

For those who enjoy cooking, the kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its array of integrated appliances, a breakfast bar and sleek storage units.

Equally as impressive is the dining area with plenty of space for a large table and chairs plus a wood burning stove.

Currently an area of the dining space is being used as a home office which illustrates the flexibility of the accommodation on offer.

And whether it’s enjoying a movie night with the family or entertaining guests, the cosy lounge with its wood burner stove is the ideal place to relax.

The living area with marble tiles, white walls, two colourful wallpaper panels on either side of the fireplace and two sofas
Relaxing with family or friends is easy in this beautiful room. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Three dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a handy laundry room and a modern family bathroom with shower and a fabulous free-standing bath.

Upstairs there are three sumptuous bedrooms including the magnificent master suite with full length fitted wardrobes and a Velux window overlooking the private gardens and the surrounding countryside.

The spa-like ensuite adds to the master bedroom’s luxurious feel.

Two further double bedrooms are located on this floor one of which is used as a home office.

A bedroom in the inverurie steading with one papered wall, a built in wardrobe and a double bed
This bedroom has been beautifully designed with sumptuous decor. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Two acres of outdoor space

Outside, the plush property enjoys two acres of garden grounds which are ideal for alfresco entertaining especially the fantastic decked area with gazebo.

The large fish enclosure is another wonderful outdoor feature with a glass viewing window at the front which is partially surrounded by wooden sleepers and mixed plants.

At the bottom of the garden there is also a large pond and a separate part of the land which has been used to keep livestock.

The covered outdoor space with a wooden patio and black patio furniture
Imagine watching the sun go down with a glass of wine in this excellent outdoor space. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Perfect location near Inverurie

Keen gardeners would have space to install a poly tunnel or vegetable garden.

In addition, there is a spacious detached garage with a workshop plus plenty of parking space for larger vehicles.

Location wise, Cardhu is just a short drive from Inverurie, Dyce and Bridge of Don with excellent access to country walks, cycling, fishing and golf in Newmachar.

The large fish enclosure outside the steading in inverurie
The large fish enclosure is one of the stunning outdoor features. Image: Remax Aberdeen

Growing families are also well catered for as Keithhall Primary School is nearby while Inverurie Academy provides secondary school education.

Inverurie also offers a wide range of amenities including shops, supermarkets, retail park, cafes and restaurants.

To book a viewing

Cardhu, Broadshed, Fintray, is on the market for offers over £295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Remax Aberdeen on 01224 057300, email info@remax-aberdeen.net or check out the website remax-aberdeen.net

