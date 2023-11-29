Highland Table Tennis League returns after almost 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Highland Table Tennis League returns after almost 40 years

Teams from Fort William, Nairn, Dingwall, Tain and Inverness compete in a fresh 10-team division.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
A recent Friday night Inverness coaching session at Leisure Centre. All ages and abilities on show, with coach Stephen Gertsen far right and, Mike Dow, secretary of the Highland Table Tennis League far left. Image: Courtesy of Tony Carroll
A recent Friday night Inverness coaching session at Leisure Centre. All ages and abilities on show, with coach Stephen Gertsen far right and, Mike Dow, secretary of the Highland Table Tennis League far left. Image: Courtesy of Tony Carroll

The creation of the first Highland Table Tennis League since the 1980s is already bearing fruit with a trio of youngsters making impacts at national level.

And with Inverness Tennis and Squash Club inviting the players to use its city venue, there is plenty of reasons for optimism at the start of a new era for the sport.

There is a local buzz around top Inverness players Connor Cadden, 13, and 11-year-olds Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden, who is Connor’s sister.

The boys are part of the elite Scottish development squad and frequently travel to training camps in Largs.

Alexander is on track to represent Scotland Primary Schools in the UK Championships to be held in Jersey in 2024. He is also ranked in top four in Scotland at primary school level.

Connor is currently ranked seventh in the Scottish under-13s category, while Lacey is fighting for a place in the primary school girls UK Championship team.

Mike Dow, secretary of the HTTL, and club chair and coach Rae Jack, driven by top class coach Stephen Gertsen, worked in unison to bring table tennis back to a competitive level, although the make-up is fairly different to almost 40 years ago.

Coach Stephen Gertsen, assistant coach Rae Jack with juniors Connor Cadden, Aria Aambandan, Alexander Stepney and Cayan McQuiston. Image: Courtesy of Tony Carroll

Youngsters making real impacts

Mike said: “The Inverness ‘A’ team, the number one team this year, the number one player Connor Cadden is 13-years-old. He’s ranked seventh in the (Scottish) under-14s.

“The Moray number two player, a young lad called Alexander Stepney, whose dad is a top-class bowler, is just 11.

“He is almost certainly going to make the Scotland primary school boys’ team that will compete in Jersey next year in the UK Championships.

“There are a few other youngsters, such as Connor’s sister Lacey, who is also 11, showing promise for the Inverness C team.

“There is a real disparity in ages. You have myself and my mate, Arthur Laws, who are in our 70s and these really young players.

“I played and then had a 40-year gap, now we’re getting beaten by the 11, 12 and 13-year-olds. That’s what it’s all about.”

Connor Cadden, Alexander Stepney and Cayan Cayan McQuiston training with assistant coach Rae Jack.  Images: Courtesy of Tony Carroll

Ten teams competing in new league

The Highland League is run over three Sundays. The first round of matches have been played, with January 28 and March 10 the other dates for the diary.

Mike outlined how teams from across the north saw the benefits of playing in a competitive set-up once more.

He said: “Unlike in 1986-87, when table tennis collapsed completely in Inverness, we have towns such as Dingwall, Tain, Fort William and Nairn competing along with Inverness.

“In the mid-80s, we had two leagues and we had teams for the schools, the fire service, the hospitals, the squash club, the boys’ clubs, and the YMCA with three teams all competing. They were all local to Inverness, whereas it’s more north-based now.

“Stephen Gertsen came to town in 2017. He’s a sports and fitness lecturer at the UHI in Moray.

“He played for Wales in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and he’s been team manager for Scotland and is currently on the Scottish selection board. He picked the thing up by the bootstraps here.

“After all these years, we’d never had competitive table tennis in Inverness, or the Inverness area. We decided to go further afield this time, because we knew of these towns all having teams.

“I spoke to representatives from each of these teams and they were all for us forming a Highland League.

“We run it in the same format the national leagues run on. It’s three Sundays – there are 10 teams in the league and every team plays every other team once, so that’s nine matches and the winner takes all at the end of it.”

Squash players are stars to follow

Three squash players in recent years have hit the heights playing professionally for Scotland, having come from the Bishops Road club.

Scottish number one and Commonwealth Games medalist Greg Lobban broke into the world’s top 20 this year and has been a consistent title winner and medalist since turning pro in 2012.

Alan Clyne was Scotland’s top player for 12 years, reached a world ranking of 24, and won 10 Scottish national titles.

Lobban and Clyne won the gold medal winner for Scotland at the 2016 World Doubles Championships in Australia.

Alasdair Prott secured his first major tournament in Australia this summer and has eyes on breaking into the world’s top 100 in 2024.

Mike hopes being part of the same city venue can lead to a similar launchpad for table tennis players for years to come.

He added: “Inverness Table Tennis Club are now part of Inverness Tennis and Squash Club on Bishops Road.

“Every one of the table tennis players is a member of the club. The club have kindly given us an upstairs studio and for the three Sundays where the league is played, they have effectively allowed us to use the studio and the four squash clubs, so we have in effect five mini-venues. It makes it quite a big event.

“The tennis and squash club are delighted to have taken us on, because it has added another dimension to the club.

“Alasdair Prott, Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne started their squash careers here. Three of the players representing Scotland are players originating from Inverness.

“I can see a similarity with the table tennis here. We have three really good youngsters ranked with Scotland having come out of nowhere within two years.

“Hopefully table tennis will go the exact same way as squash and we will produce youngsters who go on to play for Scotland.”

Black Isle squash star Greg Lobban. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12885388f)
North squash star Greg Lobban. Image: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock

Plenty of action every week in city

Amid the crunch Highland League fixtures, Mike explained there’s plenty to play for.

He said: “In between the Highland League games, we play box leagues, as they have in squash for example, where you have four teams in a box league and everyone teams each other every month.

“The top team gets promoted and the bottom one goes down. That is how we will select the teams moving forward.

“Every Friday night, we have a club night at Inverness Leisure Centre. A couple of weeks ago, we had 31 players there. Anything between 20 to 30 is good.

“It’s two hours, the first of which has Stephen Gertsen leading a large coaching session, then the second hour is free play.”

More from Other sports

'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters' 'unheard of' medal haul
Bruce Mouat celebrates after winning the European Curling Championships in Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
Bruce Mouat 'proud' after defending European Curling Championships title in Aberdeen
Scotland's Team Mouat will contest the gold-medal match at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.
European Curling Championships: Scotland's Bruce Mouat raring to face Swedish arch-rival in gold-medal match
It was disappointment for Scotland's Team Morrison at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
European Curling Championships: Team Morrison miss out on semi-final spot
Rebecca Morrison in action at the European Curling Championships. Supplied by British Curling Date;
European Curling Championships: Team Morrison ready for Norway showdown
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: Former Dons captain Russell Anderson joins judging panel
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
European Curling Championships: Rebecca Morrison inspires Scotland
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
European Curling Championships: Rebecca Morrison looking to bounce back after defeat to Italy
Rebecca Morrison in action. Supplied by British Curling.
European Curling Championships: Mixed start for home favourite Rebecca Morrison
Lee McAllister in action. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister admits fight in December may be his last in the…