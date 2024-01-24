Stonehaven property boasts classical design, courtyard and three bedrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stonehaven property boasts classical design, courtyard and three bedrooms

Three-bed townhouse at former Woodcot Hospital Development in Stonehaven is set over two floors, enjoys a woodland setting and is within walking distance of the beach

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 10 Woodcot Court in Stonehaven is set over two floors and is close to Dunnottar Woods.
Number 10 Woodcot Court in Stonehaven is set over two floors and is close to Dunnottar Woods.

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a fine classical property, then 10 Woodcot Court in Stonehaven offers just that opportunity.

This elegant building was designed by William Henderson and completed in 1867 and enjoys a splendid setting on an elevated position at the edge of Dunnottar Woods.

Anyone looking for a characterful period property steeped in history may be interested to know something about the story of this B-Listed building.

The lounge at Stonehaven property 10 Woodcot Court.

Originally built as the Kincardineshire Combination Poorhouse, the British Listed Buildings inventory notes that it followed a standard H-plan but is unusual in its choice of classical style.

The entry in British Listed Buildings states: “The fine proportions, simplicity and massing of this elegant classical building remain an eye-catching feature in the Walker’s Bridge area.”

It became the Woodcot Hospital for care of the elderly in 1948 and closed exactly half a century later in 1998.

The pretty courtyard with planting and seating areas.

Stonehaven property set over two floors

This Stonehaven property now known as Woodcot Court was converted into luxury residential properties in 2000 and number 10 is on the market.

The three bedroom townhouse spans two floors and is immaculately presented, having been upgraded to a high standard by the present owners.

It features contemporary design throughout and is served by gas central heating while remaining true to its history, featuring Georgian-style sash windows with secondary glazing.

The sleek dining kitchen with plenty of room for guests or just casual dinners.

The property can be entered from the impressive front of the building or from the delightful courtyard at the rear.

There is a well-maintained communal hallway with security entrance.

Upon entering the home, the entrance hallway gives way to all the ground floor accommodation and there is a modern WC cloakroom fitted with a two-piece suite and glass display shelving.

There is also a large storage cupboard in this entrance hallway.

The master bedroom with lots of light and lovely views.

Double doors open to the lounge which has three large windows overlooking the well-tended gardens and towards Dunnottar Woods.

A fireplace with mantel and surround provides a cosy focal point in this room. Continuing to the open plan dining kitchen, this has a range of sleek and stylish base and wall units with co-ordinating work surfaces and splashback.

One of three bedrooms at 10 Woodcot Court.

Integrated appliances include the double oven, combination microwave, gas hob, hood, fridge freezer and wine fridge.

There is ample room in this space for dining, relaxing and entertaining.

The carpeted stairway ascends to the upper landing and the rest of the accommodation, including the three bedrooms.

The dining kitchen as seen from a different angle.

The master bedroom features neutral decor and has two large windows with views of woodland and the garden.

For the last word in luxury, there is an en-suite shower room with attractive vanity storage and large walk-in shower.

The two further bedrooms are generously proportioned and both have built-in wardrobes with mirrored doors.

There is a family bathroom fitted with a modern white three-piece suite, shower over the bath, vanity storage and attractive lighting and tiles.

The bathroom with its quality modern finishes.

Outside, the grounds of this Stonehaven property are extensive and beautifully maintained.

They include areas of paved pathways as well as mature shrubs and plants. The courtyard to the rear of the building is laid with stone chippings and mature shrubs and offers a peaceful seating area in the warmer months.

The icing on the cake is that there are two exclusive off-street parking spaces as well as additional parking for visitors.

Price over £270,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The well tended garden grounds.
The luxurious en suite.

