Property hunters are invited to look round stylish Westhill showhome

Visualise what your future could look like by having a nosy round Cala Home’s new showhome in Westhill.

Located at the Burnland Meadows, a new development with 38 four-and five-bedroom detached homes, the Macrae showhome is a detached, five-bedroom new build that is designed to give people a flavour of what family life could be like if they were to buy a home at the site.

Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North), says the showhome will bring to life all the amazing things that the new development offers.

“Burnland Meadows has been highly anticipated by prospective buyers looking to buy new in Westhill, especially as this is currently the only new build offering in the area,” says Fraser.

“We are delighted to offer homes in a vibrant new community which are energy efficient, come with a guarantee and need far less maintenance than older properties.”

Sleek and stylish interior

Designed by Eileen Kesson of Envision Interior Design, the showhome opens up with a vestibule with cloakroom which leads into a bright hallway.

The epitome of modern family living, the showhome also has a chic lounge with bi-fold doors to the patio and an impressive full length media wall designed in a classic library style.

Equally as impressive is the dining room and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family room with bi-fold doors leading out to the patio and back garden.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, a study, storage and a detached garage.

Energy efficient features

Upstairs a sweeping galleried landing leads to the main bedroom with a walk-through dressing area, and stylish en suite with a further four spacious bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

Fraser believes the new development is perfect for those who are looking for a central yet idyllic setting or those who are looking for an energy efficient new build.

“The development very much showcases the epitome of what a Cala home can be – elevated quality and lifestyle in an idyllic setting,” says Fraser.

“For those in older properties in the area, or who have not considered living in Westhill, this could be the ideal solution if buyers are looking to upgrade their current home and buy new.”

As well as being energy efficient, the new homes will also have EV charging points and biodiversity measures such as living fences which are rows of plants that serves as barrier around your property or garden.

The new homes will also nesting spaces for swifts, hedgehog highways where gardens are connected to enable hedgehogs to roam freely and forage for food as well as solar powered nest boxes, insect shelters and bird feeders.

Prices at Burnland Meadows, Westhill, start from £440,000 and to view the showhome call 01224 003287 or check out the website: cala.co.uk/homes