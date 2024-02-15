Property hunters are invited to look round stylish Westhill showhome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property hunters are invited to look round stylish Westhill showhome

If you're in the market for a new build home then Cala's new development in Westhill may tickle your fancy.

By Rosemary Lowne
Take a tour round the new showhome at Burnland Meadows in Westhill.
Take a tour round the new showhome at Burnland Meadows in Westhill. Image: Cala Homes

Visualise what your future could look like by having a nosy round Cala Home’s new showhome in Westhill.

Located at the Burnland Meadows, a new development with 38 four-and five-bedroom detached homes, the Macrae showhome is a detached, five-bedroom new build that is designed to give people a flavour of what family life could be like if they were to buy a home at the site.

Foyer inside Cala Homes' showhome at Burnland Meadows, Westhill.
First impressions are excellent at the Macrae showhome. Image: Cala Homes

Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North), says the showhome will bring to life all the amazing things that the new development offers.

“Burnland Meadows has been highly anticipated by prospective buyers looking to buy new in Westhill, especially as this is currently the only new build offering in the area,” says Fraser.

“We are delighted to offer homes in a vibrant new community which are energy efficient, come with a guarantee and need far less maintenance than older properties.”

Sitting area in the Westhill property.
The Macrae showhome at Westhill’s Burnland Meadows is open to visitors. Image: Cala Homes

Sleek and stylish interior

Designed by Eileen Kesson of Envision Interior Design, the showhome opens up with a vestibule with cloakroom which leads into a bright hallway.

The epitome of modern family living, the showhome also has a chic lounge with bi-fold doors to the patio and an impressive full length media wall designed in a classic library style.

Equally as impressive is the dining room and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family room with bi-fold doors leading out to the patio and back garden.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, a study, storage and a detached garage.

Lounge area within the showhome at Burnland Meadows, Westhill.
Imagine cosying up on the sofa in the luxe lounge. Image: Cala Homes

Energy efficient features

Upstairs a sweeping galleried landing leads to the main bedroom with a walk-through dressing area, and stylish en suite with a further four spacious bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

Fraser believes the new development is perfect for those who are looking for a central yet idyllic setting or those who are looking for an energy efficient new build.

“The development very much showcases the epitome of what a Cala home can be – elevated quality and lifestyle in an idyllic setting,” says Fraser.

“For those in older properties in the area, or who have not considered living in Westhill, this could be the ideal solution if buyers are looking to upgrade their current home and buy new.”

Dining area inside the Westhill house.
Dining in is a stylish affair at Burnland Meadows in Westhill. Image: Cala Homes

As well as being energy efficient, the new homes will also have EV charging points and biodiversity measures such as living fences which are rows of plants that serves as barrier around your property or garden.

The new homes will also nesting spaces for swifts, hedgehog highways where gardens are connected to enable hedgehogs to roam freely and forage for food as well as solar powered nest boxes, insect shelters and bird feeders.

Prices at Burnland Meadows, Westhill, start from £440,000 and to view the showhome call 01224 003287 or check out the website: cala.co.uk/homes

