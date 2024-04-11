New homes near the P&J Live go on the market at £259,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

New homes near the P&J Live go on the market at £259,995

The first eight of 63 new homes have gone on the market at Kinion Heights, a new Bancon Homes development.

By Rosemary Lowne
The new homes at Kinion Heights are described as contemporary and modern.
The new homes boast designer kitchens and space for working from home. Image: Bancon Homes

Eight new homes have gone on the market in Aberdeen today as part of a new housing development on a hillside near the P&J Live arena.

Described as ‘stunning’ by bosses at Bancon Homes, the housing developer behind the project, the three and four bedroom properties are the first of 63 new builds that will form Kinion Heights located off Forrit Brae between Newhills and Craibstone.

The new build homes mark the next phase of Bancon Homes’ Kinion Place development which saw strong demand and previously sold out.

The open plan kitchen and dining area inside a Kinion Heights property in Aberdeen.
The homes are stylish and contemporary throughout. Image: Bancon Homes

Over £1.1m in investment

And as part of the new development, Bancon Homes has pledged more than £1.1m to the local economy to help fund primary and secondary school education in the area as well as to provide local community, recreation and healthcare facilities, and upgrades to the transport network.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says she expects the new homes to go fast.

“We are excited to bring this special new development of stunning homes to the market as part of an already thriving new community in Aberdeen,” says Jo.

Spacious lounge in a home in the Kinion Heights development in Aberdeen.
Live your best life at Kinion Heights, Aberdeen. Image: Bancon Homes

“With a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on offer, Kinion Heights really does have something for everyone.

“As such interest has been high and we have received a significant level of enquiries which we only expect to increase now we have officially launched.

“Our sales team is on site ready to welcome visitors and work is well underway on our new show home and sales centre which will be opening later this year.”

14 different house styles

With no fewer than 14 house types, the team at Bancon Homes say the new development has properties to suit all kinds of buyers from young professionals and families to those looking to downsize.

Built for modern living, the stylish homes boast designer kitchens, large living and entertaining spaces and beautiful bedrooms, many with built-in oak finished wardrobes and ensuite bathrooms.

Bedroom inside the Bancon Homes property.
The bedrooms are created for maximum relaxation. Image: Bancon Homes

And for those who work from home, many of the properties have study spaces or flexible room layouts to enable people to separate their work and home lives.

Outside, the landscaped gardens enjoy al fresco entertaining areas and space for children to run around while each home also comes with a garage or dedicated parking areas.

Superb location

Location wise, the development is handy for commuters as it is just off the A96 Inverurie and close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) while transports links are also in the doorstep including the airport which is just five minutes away.

In addition, there’s plenty of shops and schools nearby as well as beautiful walks to explore.

Exterior of the homes in the Kinion Heights development, Aberdeen.
The new build homes in Aberdeen’s Kinion Heights development are sleek and stylish. Image: Bancon Homes

The first phase of homes now released for sale includes the three bedroom semi-detached Thistle and Cairnfield as well as the four bedroom detached Birch, Rosehill, Raeburn, Viewfield and Larch with prices starting from £259,995.

For more information check out the website banconhomes.com or email sales@bancon.co.uk or call the sales team on 01224 900 142.

More from Property

This charming period property has been given a new lease of life.
Heather and Thomas share their amazing Aberdeen home renovation
Number 3 St Erchard Gardens
Could this beautiful family home in heart of Royal Deeside become yours?
Stoneywood penthouse terrace.
Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market
There's some amazing homes on the market across the north and north-east.
Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
Wester Letter is a stunning countryside home with wonderful views and exceptional accommodation.
Amy and Matt put their dream country home close to Westhill on the market…
96 High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Savills
Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen's High Street for sale
The Beach Apartment is a breath of fresh sea air.
Ice cream fans will love this stunning Stonehaven apartment above Aunty Betty's
Corse School, located six miles from Huntly, was built in 1877 and retains many original features. Image: Google Streetview
147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000
This beautiful new build home in Newtonhill is ideal for modern family life.
Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000

Conversation