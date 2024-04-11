New homes near the P&J Live go on the market at £259,995

Eight new homes have gone on the market in Aberdeen today as part of a new housing development on a hillside near the P&J Live arena.

Described as ‘stunning’ by bosses at Bancon Homes, the housing developer behind the project, the three and four bedroom properties are the first of 63 new builds that will form Kinion Heights located off Forrit Brae between Newhills and Craibstone.

The new build homes mark the next phase of Bancon Homes’ Kinion Place development which saw strong demand and previously sold out.

Over £1.1m in investment

And as part of the new development, Bancon Homes has pledged more than £1.1m to the local economy to help fund primary and secondary school education in the area as well as to provide local community, recreation and healthcare facilities, and upgrades to the transport network.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says she expects the new homes to go fast.

“We are excited to bring this special new development of stunning homes to the market as part of an already thriving new community in Aberdeen,” says Jo.

“With a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on offer, Kinion Heights really does have something for everyone.

“As such interest has been high and we have received a significant level of enquiries which we only expect to increase now we have officially launched.

“Our sales team is on site ready to welcome visitors and work is well underway on our new show home and sales centre which will be opening later this year.”

14 different house styles

With no fewer than 14 house types, the team at Bancon Homes say the new development has properties to suit all kinds of buyers from young professionals and families to those looking to downsize.

Built for modern living, the stylish homes boast designer kitchens, large living and entertaining spaces and beautiful bedrooms, many with built-in oak finished wardrobes and ensuite bathrooms.

And for those who work from home, many of the properties have study spaces or flexible room layouts to enable people to separate their work and home lives.

Outside, the landscaped gardens enjoy al fresco entertaining areas and space for children to run around while each home also comes with a garage or dedicated parking areas.

Superb location

Location wise, the development is handy for commuters as it is just off the A96 Inverurie and close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) while transports links are also in the doorstep including the airport which is just five minutes away.

In addition, there’s plenty of shops and schools nearby as well as beautiful walks to explore.

The first phase of homes now released for sale includes the three bedroom semi-detached Thistle and Cairnfield as well as the four bedroom detached Birch, Rosehill, Raeburn, Viewfield and Larch with prices starting from £259,995.

For more information check out the website banconhomes.com or email sales@bancon.co.uk or call the sales team on 01224 900 142.