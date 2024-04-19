Live the high life in an Inverurie castle for £260,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live the high life in an Inverurie castle for £260,000

Once home to the Earl of Kintore, this outstanding apartment is in a league of its own.

By Rosemary Lowne
Josephine Phelan has loved everything about her amazing apartment within Keith Hall.
Josephine Phelan has loved everything about her amazing apartment within Keith Hall. Image: Galbraith

Reminiscent of the striking stately homes in the hit TV period drama Bridgerton, this elegant apartment within a magnificent former castle is a fairytale dream come true.

Steeped in style and status, Keith Hall has an illustrious history dating back to the 16th Century when it was Caskieben Castle before becoming home to the Earl of Kintore.

Since then, the local landmark near Inverurie has been transformed into an exclusive development of eight modern flats and six houses.

For Josephine Phelan, it was the beautiful baronial building, its fascinating history and the 26 acres of glorious garden grounds that prompted her to buy a stunning ground floor apartment within the historic site.

A room in the historic property
Every corner of this apartment is brimming with history,  charm and character. Image: Galbraith

“What I’ve enjoyed most about living here is the lovely gardens and grounds,” says Josephine.

“We have deer, pheasants, red squirrels in the grounds as well as swans, herons and ducks on the lake.

“I also love the wonderful snowdrops and daffodils in the spring time and the beautiful trees and rhododendrons in the summer.”

Country living close to town

After five blissfully happy years at Keith Hall, Josephine has put her stunning apartment on the market as she moves on to pastures new.

“I will miss everything about the property as it is very peaceful here,” says Josephine.

“You get that feeling of being in the countryside but not being too far from town.”

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the Grade A listed building is a stunning sight to behold.

The living room in the home with a grand fireplace, two bookcases and three sofas
This sumptuous living space is the perfect place to entertain guests. Image: Galbraith

Plethora of period features

After picking your jaw up from the floor, it’s time to make your way inside where a majestic communal entrance with wood panelling and a log fireplace awaits.

Located to the right of the ground floor entrance, the attractive apartment opens up with an entrance vestibule and inner hallway which leads into a superb front facing lounge.

Awash with natural light from a beautiful bay window, the lounge, like every room, also has a plethora of period features like high ceilings, wood panelling and beams plus timber and metal framed casement windows where the amazing views can be enjoyed.

The kitchen and dining area in Keith Hall Inverurie
How gorgeous is the dining kitchen. Image: Galbraith

Brimming with history and character

During winter, this room is the perfect place to hibernate as there is a solid fuel fireplace with a striking ornate surround.

Rustic yet resplendent, the recently renovated dining kitchen is at the beating heart of the home with everything from an Aga range cooker and a solid fuel fireplace to the ceramic double bowl sink and granite work surfaces plus plenty of space for dining.

Over the years, Josephine says she has enjoyed many happy times with family and friends at home.

Josephine Phelan outside Keith Hall Inverurie
Josephine Phelan, pictured, has enjoyed everything about her wonderful home at Keith Hall. Image: Galbraith

“I’ve enjoyed get togethers with family and friends and I’ve also enjoyed gatherings in the impressive front communal entrance hall with neighbours,” says Josephine.

Also recently renovated is the spa-like bathroom which has the luxury of under floor heating.

26 acres of glorious grounds

Meanwhile, the master bedroom is the stuff of dreams with the added bonus of incredible views over the garden grounds.

The postcard perfect views can also be enjoyed from the spacious second bedroom while there is also a contemporary shower room.

In terms of storage, this wonderful home has a built-in utility cupboard space which is plumbed for a washing machine.

The lake nearby
The beautiful boating lake offers an idyllic place to relax. Image: Galbraith

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be soaked up in the apartment’s exclusive area of garden where there is a sheltered area of lawn while there is also parking and a private garage.

Not only that, but there are also 26 acres of communal garden grounds waiting to be explored including a stunning informal parkland and a boating lake.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Josephine believes it’s the idyllic yet central location and the property’s history.

The garden of Keith Hall in Inverurie
Family barbecues can be enjoyed in this attractive alfresco area. Image: Galbraith

“I think people will be attracted to the sense of living in a home of such an age and history as well as the fact that it’s so close to the busy town of Inverurie,” says Josephine.

“We are close to the railway station, not far from the airport and the A96 into Aberdeen or up to Inverness.

“The AWPR is also easily accessible for trips down to Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee.”

Josephine also has an idea of who might be interested in buying the home.

“The property would suit a couple or a single person,” says Josephine.

“It is a ground floor property all on one level which would suit an older person as well.”

Flat 2, Keith Hall House, Keith Hall, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £260,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

