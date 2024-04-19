Live the high life in an Inverurie castle for £260,000

Reminiscent of the striking stately homes in the hit TV period drama Bridgerton, this elegant apartment within a magnificent former castle is a fairytale dream come true.

Steeped in style and status, Keith Hall has an illustrious history dating back to the 16th Century when it was Caskieben Castle before becoming home to the Earl of Kintore.

Since then, the local landmark near Inverurie has been transformed into an exclusive development of eight modern flats and six houses.

For Josephine Phelan, it was the beautiful baronial building, its fascinating history and the 26 acres of glorious garden grounds that prompted her to buy a stunning ground floor apartment within the historic site.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about living here is the lovely gardens and grounds,” says Josephine.

“We have deer, pheasants, red squirrels in the grounds as well as swans, herons and ducks on the lake.

“I also love the wonderful snowdrops and daffodils in the spring time and the beautiful trees and rhododendrons in the summer.”

Country living close to town

After five blissfully happy years at Keith Hall, Josephine has put her stunning apartment on the market as she moves on to pastures new.

“I will miss everything about the property as it is very peaceful here,” says Josephine.

“You get that feeling of being in the countryside but not being too far from town.”

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the Grade A listed building is a stunning sight to behold.

Plethora of period features

After picking your jaw up from the floor, it’s time to make your way inside where a majestic communal entrance with wood panelling and a log fireplace awaits.

Located to the right of the ground floor entrance, the attractive apartment opens up with an entrance vestibule and inner hallway which leads into a superb front facing lounge.

Awash with natural light from a beautiful bay window, the lounge, like every room, also has a plethora of period features like high ceilings, wood panelling and beams plus timber and metal framed casement windows where the amazing views can be enjoyed.

Brimming with history and character

During winter, this room is the perfect place to hibernate as there is a solid fuel fireplace with a striking ornate surround.

Rustic yet resplendent, the recently renovated dining kitchen is at the beating heart of the home with everything from an Aga range cooker and a solid fuel fireplace to the ceramic double bowl sink and granite work surfaces plus plenty of space for dining.

Over the years, Josephine says she has enjoyed many happy times with family and friends at home.

“I’ve enjoyed get togethers with family and friends and I’ve also enjoyed gatherings in the impressive front communal entrance hall with neighbours,” says Josephine.

Also recently renovated is the spa-like bathroom which has the luxury of under floor heating.

26 acres of glorious grounds

Meanwhile, the master bedroom is the stuff of dreams with the added bonus of incredible views over the garden grounds.

The postcard perfect views can also be enjoyed from the spacious second bedroom while there is also a contemporary shower room.

In terms of storage, this wonderful home has a built-in utility cupboard space which is plumbed for a washing machine.

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be soaked up in the apartment’s exclusive area of garden where there is a sheltered area of lawn while there is also parking and a private garage.

Not only that, but there are also 26 acres of communal garden grounds waiting to be explored including a stunning informal parkland and a boating lake.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Josephine believes it’s the idyllic yet central location and the property’s history.

“I think people will be attracted to the sense of living in a home of such an age and history as well as the fact that it’s so close to the busy town of Inverurie,” says Josephine.

“We are close to the railway station, not far from the airport and the A96 into Aberdeen or up to Inverness.

“The AWPR is also easily accessible for trips down to Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee.”

Josephine also has an idea of who might be interested in buying the home.

“The property would suit a couple or a single person,” says Josephine.

“It is a ground floor property all on one level which would suit an older person as well.”

Flat 2, Keith Hall House, Keith Hall, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £260,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com