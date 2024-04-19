Rachel Corsie: Twist and turns in SWPL title race, Hearts’ success and Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison goalscoring return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Twist and turns in SWPL title race, Hearts’ success and Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison goalscoring return

In this week's column, Scotland captain Corsie writes about how the race for the title is shaping up after Rangers' midweek defeat at Hearts.

Hearts forward Katie Lockwood, left, battles with Olivia McLoughlin of Rangers in a SWPL fixture at the Oriam.
Hearts forward Katie Lockwood, left, scored to give her side a first-ever SWPL win against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

There was another twist in the SWPL title race this week as Rangers dropped down to second following their defeat to Hearts.

Eva Olid’s side beat Rangers 1-0 at the Oriam on Wednesday – the Jambos first-ever win against one of the “traditional” top three.

The same night, Celtic beat Hibernian to go two points clear at the top of the league table.

Rangers have been the front-runners for most of the campaign and now find themselves chasing, but I still think there will be plenty more drama and I think any of the top three, including my former club Glasgow City, could still win it.

There is more pressure on Rangers now, having lead the way for so long, and I think they are the strongest team, but the momentum right now will be with Celtic.

As for City, they are six points Celtic and four behind Rangers, so are not out of the race for the time being.

We spoke to goalkeeper Lee Gibson for my podcast with Leanne Crichton this week and she told us how Glasgow City enjoy being the underdog and want to prove people wrong.

I find it fascinating as it is a different perspective from when I was at the club and we dominated the league for the most part.

But I don’t want to compare my time to now, as I can understand why it is different. The league has progressed since then and the club have gone professional and remain a standalone entity compared to the others they are competing against.

City can still win the league and they proved last season not to count them out as they went on to secure the title in the final minutes of the season.

But I do worry about the situation – I don’t think City have the same depth as their rivals and haven’t performed as well in the crunch encounters over the campaign.

Celtic and Hearts reaping rewards of change with success in SWPL

Celtic have been in a period of transition this season with Elena Sadiku coming in as their new manager half-way through.

She had a difficult start, but was keen to make her mark from the get go and was very forthcoming with how she wanted her side to play.

Change can be difficult at any time – even more so during the season, but the players have bought into what she is trying to do and I am sure that will give her and the squad a great boost.

Celtic Women manager Elena Sadiku.
Celtic Women manager Elena Sadiku. Image: Shuttersotkc.

It was a great win for Hearts on Wednesday night and it just shows that when you invest in the right way you will reap your rewards.

Three years ago, Hearts finished bottom of the SWPL, but now they are sitting comfortably in fourth and I see them as a consolidated top six team.

They have invested in the right way by putting a lot of focus on their youth academy first and developing a strong pathway to the senior team – that makes the progress much more sustainable.

From what I know, Hearts and Rangers are the two youth sides who stand out in the girls’ game in Scotland.

It is great to see Hearts do well. They are a historic club with a good reputation and they have built a women’s team with the same values and same drive to succeed.

Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison a talented prospect

Bayley Hutchison is in fine goalscoring form for Aberdeen Women as she netted her 20th and 21st league goals of the season in their 3-2 win over Montrose on Wednesday night.

Those numbers speak for themselves. They are very impressive and it is the third consecutive season she has hit double figures in the top-flight.

Bayley is only 20 years old and has a lot of potential, but at this point of her career, her attitude and application is going to be key.

She is a huge asset to her team and she should relish that. There is probably an added pressure on her to score due to being the talismanic striker she is, but it is something she should look to thrive on.

That is the mindset she has to have if she is going to have a prolonged career in the game.

Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison has scored 21 SWPL goals already this season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It is difficult coming from the north as your opportunities are more limited when it comes to making the move to becoming a professional.

However, it can be done.

The best footballing days of her life can still be ahead of her if she wants them to be – whether that is at Aberdeen or if she one day seeks a move elsewhere to progress her career in a different environment.

The Dons, who are seventh, have won three of their four games since the split and are now sitting on a record points tally since their return to the SWPL.

It is a great achievement and they have a good chance to put more on the board when they travel to strugglers Dundee United on Sunday.

A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S Club 7

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes unleashes the strike which saw her score her first SWPL goal of the season against Montrose.
Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster 'frustrated' after Montrose win ends on sour note
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore comes up against Montrose forward Charlotte Gammie in a SWPL match.
'They will need to shut the air space over Links Park': Aberdeen Women boss…
A graphic which shows Aberdeen Women players in training, manager Clint Lancaster and the club's training ground sign Cormack Park.
A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S…
Scotland's Rachel Corsie during the European Championship qualifier with Slovakia. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: My honour at 150th cap - and Scotland Women's belief we can…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women to use post-split SWF Championship run-in as way to prepare for…
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie celebrates scoring at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: It will be a proud moment if I gain my 150th Scotland…
Aberdeen Women's Adele Lindbaek.
A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford…
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to return 'home' to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against…
Former Aberdeen FC Women's coach Kenny Strachan is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer. Image: Clan Cancer Support
'A mental struggle': Former Aberdeen FC women's coach recovering from bowel cancer

Conversation