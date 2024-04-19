Rachel Corsie: Twist and turns in SWPL title race, Hearts’ success and Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison goalscoring return

There was another twist in the SWPL title race this week as Rangers dropped down to second following their defeat to Hearts.

Eva Olid’s side beat Rangers 1-0 at the Oriam on Wednesday – the Jambos first-ever win against one of the “traditional” top three.

The same night, Celtic beat Hibernian to go two points clear at the top of the league table.

Rangers have been the front-runners for most of the campaign and now find themselves chasing, but I still think there will be plenty more drama and I think any of the top three, including my former club Glasgow City, could still win it.

There is more pressure on Rangers now, having lead the way for so long, and I think they are the strongest team, but the momentum right now will be with Celtic.

As for City, they are six points Celtic and four behind Rangers, so are not out of the race for the time being.

We spoke to goalkeeper Lee Gibson for my podcast with Leanne Crichton this week and she told us how Glasgow City enjoy being the underdog and want to prove people wrong.

I find it fascinating as it is a different perspective from when I was at the club and we dominated the league for the most part.

But I don’t want to compare my time to now, as I can understand why it is different. The league has progressed since then and the club have gone professional and remain a standalone entity compared to the others they are competing against.

City can still win the league and they proved last season not to count them out as they went on to secure the title in the final minutes of the season.

But I do worry about the situation – I don’t think City have the same depth as their rivals and haven’t performed as well in the crunch encounters over the campaign.

Celtic and Hearts reaping rewards of change with success in SWPL

Celtic have been in a period of transition this season with Elena Sadiku coming in as their new manager half-way through.

She had a difficult start, but was keen to make her mark from the get go and was very forthcoming with how she wanted her side to play.

Change can be difficult at any time – even more so during the season, but the players have bought into what she is trying to do and I am sure that will give her and the squad a great boost.

It was a great win for Hearts on Wednesday night and it just shows that when you invest in the right way you will reap your rewards.

Three years ago, Hearts finished bottom of the SWPL, but now they are sitting comfortably in fourth and I see them as a consolidated top six team.

They have invested in the right way by putting a lot of focus on their youth academy first and developing a strong pathway to the senior team – that makes the progress much more sustainable.

From what I know, Hearts and Rangers are the two youth sides who stand out in the girls’ game in Scotland.

It is great to see Hearts do well. They are a historic club with a good reputation and they have built a women’s team with the same values and same drive to succeed.

Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison a talented prospect

Bayley Hutchison is in fine goalscoring form for Aberdeen Women as she netted her 20th and 21st league goals of the season in their 3-2 win over Montrose on Wednesday night.

Those numbers speak for themselves. They are very impressive and it is the third consecutive season she has hit double figures in the top-flight.

Bayley is only 20 years old and has a lot of potential, but at this point of her career, her attitude and application is going to be key.

She is a huge asset to her team and she should relish that. There is probably an added pressure on her to score due to being the talismanic striker she is, but it is something she should look to thrive on.

That is the mindset she has to have if she is going to have a prolonged career in the game.

It is difficult coming from the north as your opportunities are more limited when it comes to making the move to becoming a professional.

However, it can be done.

The best footballing days of her life can still be ahead of her if she wants them to be – whether that is at Aberdeen or if she one day seeks a move elsewhere to progress her career in a different environment.

The Dons, who are seventh, have won three of their four games since the split and are now sitting on a record points tally since their return to the SWPL.

It is a great achievement and they have a good chance to put more on the board when they travel to strugglers Dundee United on Sunday.