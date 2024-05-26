Ultra-modern Huntly home with cinema room and bar on market for £850k

A four-bedroom ultra-modern home in the Aberdeenshire countryside has hit the market for £850,000.

New House, off the A96 east of Huntly, has stunning views of the surrounding landscape and is in ‘show home order’.

However, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is far from rural in its design thanks to sleek modern touches such as grey brick, white wall cladding and huge windows.

Entering the home, you are met with a massive open-plan entrance hall with a central floating staircase.

Looking past the staircase, you can admire the views of the back garden through large custom windows.

Off the area is a shower room and storage room, while to the right is the open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge, which features a minimal black and white colour scheme.

The area perfectly uses the open space with a sleek modern finish on the kitchen cabinets and appliances. In the centre of the kitchen is a sandstone-topped island.

At the back of the property, behind the staircase and separated by glass panelling is the sunken lounge area, looking out over the countryside.

The home is ideal for people who love to entertain, with large open living spaces for people to mingle as well as some added extras.

Across the other side of the home is a games room complete with a fully-fitted bar with a dishwasher, refrigerator and two glass-fronted fridges to serve thirsty guests.

The room has access out the back garden via French doors.

Also on the ground floor is a cinema room with plush carpet and electric blinds to create an enjoyable movie-watching experience.

The room is split-level with a curved aspect and fittings for a projector screen, but could also be used as a playroom.

The upstairs is separated into two wings off the gallery-style landing.

To the left is the master suite, with a large ensuite and massive wardrobe space. The suite opens onto a balcony out towards the front of the home.

At the back is a private sitting room with ample strange space and a balcony.

Across the other side of the property are three additional bedrooms, two of which come with their own balconies.

The rear bedroom also has an ensuite while the other two are serviced by a family bathroom.

Also on the property is a large triple-block garage as well as an extensive back patio area for entertaining guests on a summer evening.

New House is ‘in show home order’

According to estate agent Savills: “The current owner of New House had the vision and creativity along with the expertise of Graham Mitchell Architects to complete this outstanding home in 2020.

“There is an abundance of natural light with the installation of patio doors, large windows and vaulted ceilings.

“Décor is contemporary and in show home order.

“Interior finishes include porcelain tiled floors, Pergo flooring, Japanese tiles and Silent Gliss blinds.

“The kitchen and cinema windows have electric blinds. The rear landing windows are electrically operated.

“Gazco inset electric fires have been fitted in the main reception area and the first floor sitting room.

“All four bathrooms are fitted with luxury NK Porcelanosa sanitaryware and have concealed cisterns, minimalist sinks, drench style mixer showers and beautifully coordinated floor and wall tiles.”