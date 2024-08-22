Inverness 19th century Victorian villa with tower on the market for £575,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness 19th century Victorian villa with tower on the market for £575,000

The mansion is situated in the heart of the Crown area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The buyer can put their own stamp on a period property. Image: Taylormade moves
The buyer can put their own stamp on a period property. Image: Taylormade moves

An “impressive” 19th century Victorian villa in one of the most desired areas of Inverness has hit the market.

Located in the Crown area, this 1860s mansion preserves many original features including high sealings, cornicing, deep skirting and decorative arches.

Set in a large private garden, the property is home to four bedrooms – all ensuite – and three reception rooms, including the formal lounge, sitting room and dining room.

There is also a patio area to the rear and off-street parking for four cars.

The rare gem has been described by Tailormade Moves estate agents as a “fantastic opportunity for those looking to put their own stamp on a period property”.

Inverness villa
The Victorian villa is located in the Crown area of Inverness at Broadstone Park. Image: Tailormade Moves
The house has a private garden and a patio. Image: Tailormade Moves

Inside Inverness 19th century Victorian villa

Once inside the property, you are welcomed by a spacious hallway with an impressive decorative arch.

The former lounge is currently used as a bedroom and benefits from two large windows, an Edinburgh press and a fireplace with wood burning stove.

The large hallway has a beautiful decorative arch. Image: Tailormade Moves
The former lounge is currently used as a bedroom. Image: Tailormade Moves

The dining room also features a fireplace and has ample space to accommodate a large dining table and chairs.

A spacious sitting room is also on the ground floor. Image: Tailormade Moves
The dining room has space for a large table and chairs. Image: Tailormade Moves

Meanwhile, the kitchen has a good selection of units, granite worktops, a Belfast sink, an American fridge and a Rangemaster cooker.

The kitchen is connected to a large utility room, which has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The kitchen is very large with space for table and chairs. Image: Tailormade Moves
The kitchen is connected with the utility room. Image: Tailormade Moves

The utility room provides access to the basement, a great space for storage that also houses the water tanks for the central heating system.

The basement has a lot of storage space. Image: Tailormade Moves
A carved wooden banister leads up to the first floor. Image: Tailormade Moves

Going back to the hallway, a beautifully carved wooden banister leads you to the upper floor, which is home to the four double bedrooms.

All four double bedrooms are ensuite. Image: Tailormade Moves
The 19th century Victorian villa has hit the Inverness market for £575,000

Three of the bedrooms have ensuite shower rooms, while the main bedroom has plumbing and space for a large ensuite bathroom.

The villa, which benefits from a new air source heat pump central heating system, is on sale for £575,000.

