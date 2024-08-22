Moray Cup comeback: Legendary drink to hit shelves tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Cup comeback: Legendary drink to hit shelves tomorrow

We reveal where you can get your hands on the iconic north-east pop.

Moray Cup van.
Moray Cup vans are being spotted in the north-east. Image: Portlethen's Place to Eat.
By Chris Cromar

The wait is over – the legendary Moray Cup will make it’s long awaited come-back tomorrow.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the iconic red “fruit flavour” fizzy drink, which hails from Macduff, would be returning to shop shelves.

Described as the “legend of the north”, it was discontinued in October 2017.

But seven years on Deveron Direct has revived the north-east favourite, announcing earlier this month that the fizzy pop would be back.

Moray Cup.
This is what the revamped Moray Cup will look like. Image: Deveron Direct Ltd.

#BringMorayCupBack

Before its demise the drink was produced by Cott Beverages, who bought Macduff- based Sangs out of administration in 2012.

At the time of its axing, there was widespread disappointment.

But the beverage firm said they were no longer able to “viably produce” the north-east staple.

The firm blamed the UK Government’s ‘sugar tax’ – which was introduced in April 2018 – for its demise, along with the cost of materials.

Then Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid even got behind a campaign to save the drink, with beverage company Refresco buying out Cott Macduff in 2018.

And then earlier this year, Irn-Bru owner AG Barr confirmed they would not be bringing back the soft drink.

Deveron Direct Ltd.
Deveron Direct Ltd. in Macduff will “exclusively” sell the drink. Image: Google Maps.

Moray Cup is back

Coming in 500ml bottles, the new bottles no longer feature the old notable original logo that featured two men, being described as being “outdated” by some.

It has been replaced with a picture of the drink in cups.

The bottles also feature a hashtag that says #BringMorayCupBack.

Cash and carry wholesaler Deveron Direct will sell the “limited edition” drink “exclusively”.

It will launch at 9am tomorrow in the Station Brae area of Macduff.

Moray Cup van.
The Moray Cup van has been spotted in the north-east. Image: Portlethen’s Place to Eat.

For those who can’t travel to get their fix from Macduff, other businesses say they will be selling the drink, including Portlethen snack van Potlethen’s Place to Eat.

They say they will stock the fizzy favourite from next month.

 

 

 

