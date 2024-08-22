Moray Cup comeback: Legendary drink to hit shelves tomorrow

The wait is over – the legendary Moray Cup will make it’s long awaited come-back tomorrow.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the iconic red “fruit flavour” fizzy drink, which hails from Macduff, would be returning to shop shelves.

Described as the “legend of the north”, it was discontinued in October 2017.

But seven years on Deveron Direct has revived the north-east favourite, announcing earlier this month that the fizzy pop would be back.

#BringMorayCupBack

Before its demise the drink was produced by Cott Beverages, who bought Macduff- based Sangs out of administration in 2012.

At the time of its axing, there was widespread disappointment.

But the beverage firm said they were no longer able to “viably produce” the north-east staple.

The firm blamed the UK Government’s ‘sugar tax’ – which was introduced in April 2018 – for its demise, along with the cost of materials.

Then Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid even got behind a campaign to save the drink, with beverage company Refresco buying out Cott Macduff in 2018.

And then earlier this year, Irn-Bru owner AG Barr confirmed they would not be bringing back the soft drink.

Moray Cup is back

Coming in 500ml bottles, the new bottles no longer feature the old notable original logo that featured two men, being described as being “outdated” by some.

It has been replaced with a picture of the drink in cups.

The bottles also feature a hashtag that says #BringMorayCupBack.

Cash and carry wholesaler Deveron Direct will sell the “limited edition” drink “exclusively”.

It will launch at 9am tomorrow in the Station Brae area of Macduff.

For those who can’t travel to get their fix from Macduff, other businesses say they will be selling the drink, including Portlethen snack van Potlethen’s Place to Eat.

They say they will stock the fizzy favourite from next month.