Top pick-up trucks offer rugged adventures

Need a truck? There are plenty great options on the market at the moment with a range of styles and capabilities for the discerning driver. We take a look at the best around.

The humble pick-up is often seen as the workhorse of the motoring world. Rugged and capable, it provides versatility and go-anywhere performance which is why they’re a go-to option for lots of drivers.

Trucks offer a fun ride, tackling tough terrain and all weathers

For those who need the space and regularly transport larger goods or items for leisure or work, pick-up trucks are invaluable, offering bags of convenience and easy access to the back for loading and unloading.

This has become an attractive option in more recent times as families – seeking staycations and home-grown adventure – have purchased items such as canoes, jet skis, tents, mountain bikes, motor cycles and other larger goods that require scale of space that can’t be found in domestic vehicles. Thanks to the availability of a wide load bed, it can handle all this plus a family and all the normal luggage .

Great all-rounders for demanding drivers

In addition to that, trucks offer a fun ride, tackling tough terrain and all weathers with great suspension, powerful engines and more durability than most regular cars. They also offer a higher seating position that improves visibility and road-reading, plus great towing capabilities that can haul caravans, boats and other vehicles – in fact, anything up to 3,500kg depending on the make and model.

Once the preserve of the no-nonsense outdoor type, farmers and rangers, more recently pick-ups have become luxurious and stylish, while retaining that same dependability and sure-footedness that people want, with dozens of safety features to keep you and the family safe.

In other words, they’re a great all-rounder and if you’re in the market for one, we’ve picked out some of the best that are on sale today.

Ford Ranger

© Supplied by Press Association

Ford’s trusty Ranger is a solid option in the pick-up segment. It’s available with a variety of different specifications, ranging from trims such as Stormtrak to the ultra-adventurous Raptor. They’re all rugged and dependable, however, with a series of strong yet efficient diesel engines.

The Raptor, in particular, looks quite menacing with a huge front grille and an extremely raised ride height.

From £21,950 + VAT.

Toyota Hilux

© Supplied by Richard Parsons

There are few names in the pick-up segment with quite so much reputation as the Toyota Hilux. It’s been a byword for go-anywhere reliability and the most recent version represents a solid extension of this.

What’s more, it can be specified with an Arctic Trucks package which brings huge wheel arch extensions and bigger wheels and tyres.

From £41,345 + VAT.

Isuzu D-Max

© Supplied by Press Association

Whereas others in the segment are starting to offer more in the way of creature comforts, the D-Max is an accomplished pick-up because it brings the robust and reliable driving experience that many pick-up owners are after.

It has recently been updated, too, adding a fresh new face alongside a new infotainment system inside.

From £21,009 + VAT.

SsangYong Musso

© Supplied by Press Association

SsangYong’s Musso is somewhat of a dark horse in the pick-up segment. It doesn’t fight it out with the mainstream brands at the top of the chain, but it’s a reliable and dependable truck that finds favour with many buyers.

A long-wheelbase version provides a huge amount of space, too, only adding to the Musso’s appeal.

From £22,355 + VAT.

Mitsubishi L200

© Supplied by Press Association

Though Mitsubishi is well underway with its plans to leave the UK market, the L200 is still a great choice to buy new. Mitsubishi is committed to providing aftersales care too, so it’s not as if you’ll be left high and dry when it leaves the new car market.

Chunky and good-looking, the L200 is a great option for those who want a no-frills truck.

From £21,750 + VAT.