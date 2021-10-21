Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Heritage Porsche 962 C restored to racing glory

By Felicity Donohoe
October 21, 2021, 11:45 am
Stuck in the restored Porsche 962 C.

Porsche has restored and reunited the 962 C racing car with its original driver Hans-Joachim Stuck – decades after the two last met.

It is 35 years since the now 70-year-old won Germany’s prestigious and fiercely contested ADAC Würth Supercup.

Over the last year-and-a-half, car from the Porsche Heritage and Museum department has been carefully restored to its original 1987 condition by Armin Burger and Traugott Brecht from Historic Motorsport, who were jointly responsible for the rebuild.

With several decades since its last outing, the designers and engineers worked hard to restore the 962 C to its former glory.

Burger said: “We kept passing this car in the warehouse. Then, about a year-and-a-half ago, we decided to get it out of there, transfer it to Weissach (where the vehicle was first built) and start working on it.”

At the beginning of the reconstruction work, Burger invited Norbert Singer, race engineer at the time, and designer Rob Powell, the man responsible for the car’s black, yellow and red livery, into the historic motorsport workshop to see the work, with Powell bringing along the original stencils and design sketches.

The 962 C had a distinguished racing career.

During the inaugural series for Group C sports car prototypes, Stuck tested the then-new Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK) at racing speed. The vehicle’s appearance changed before the second race, the Norisring 200 miles, when Shell came on board as a sponsor. Porsche also competed in yellow and red the following year and Stuck worked hard to successfully defend his Supercup title.

This 962 C then began its second life as a test car in the aerodynamics department at Weissach, later serving as a reference vehicle for the sports car manufacturer’s corporate collection.

Back in action, the Porsche 962 C.

Stuck, who donned his original racing suit for the reunion, says he has nothing but fond memories of the victorious car with the racing number 17.

“”It feels like coming home,” he says. “For me, the time with Porsche was the most successful of my entire career. The 962 C was one of the few cars I was allowed to drive on my own, without team-mates and with exactly the setup I wanted. You never forget a car like that.”

Achim Stejskal, head of Porsche Heritage and Museum, said: “By arranging this reunion after more than three decades, we have not only surprised Hans-Joachim Stuck, we have also taken a little journey through time. The history of the motorsport story surrounding the 962 C is unique.”

The 962 C made its first public appearance recently at the Porsche Museum’s digital Sound Night, and will make more appearances over the coming year, with driving and presentation events planned for the upcoming 40 years of Group C anniversary.

