Second generation Stepway gives rivals a run for their money

t a time when life is getting ever more expensive the Dacia Sandero Stepway is a breath of fresh air.

For those who aren’t aware, Dacia is the budget arm of Renault. That means it uses tried and tested Renault parts in models and costs £1,000s less than any of its rivals.

The company offers three models in the UK. The Duster is a five-seat SUV that previously won Scottish Car of the Year.

The Sandero is a five-door hatchback, and the Sandero Stepway tested here is a crossover version of the Sandero, with a raised ride height and a more rugged appearance.

Prices for the Sandero start at an astonishing £9,845. The Sandero Stepway, meanwhile, costs from £11,945.

In comparison the cheapest Ford Fiesta is £16,645.

Road test

I drove an upmarket version of the Sandero Stepway. My test car came in Prestige trim and with six-speed automatic transmission costing £15,495.

Standard equipment on Prestige models includes 16in alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning and wipers, reversing camera, parking sensors all round, and cruise control.

Added to that is a smart eight inch infotainment touchscreen. It also comes with modern features such as Apple Carplay.

Quite simply it’s an incredible amount of kit for the money.

‘A giant leap forward’

The Sandero Stepway is now in its second generation and has taken a giant leap forward.

The styling is sharper. The quality of the interior is better. And it has neat design features like a built in cradle for your phone next to the touchscreen.

Stepway versions of the Sandero are differentiated from the standard car by an increased ride height, tough plastic wheel arch extensions, a more heavily sculpted bonnet, and skidplates on the bumpers.

Those details all add up and the Sandero Stepway has a very sharp appearance.

Under the bonnet is a 1.0 litre, three cylinder petrol engine putting out 90hp.

It isn’t terribly fast – 0-62mph takes 14.2 seconds and top speed is 101mph. It goes about its business smartly enough, though, and once you’re up to speed its buzz fades into the background.

I covered a lot of miles in my Sandero Stepway.

Get it up to 70mph and it can’t quite match a Ford Fiesta or VW Polo for refinement. It’s getting close, though, and you need to bear in mind it costs a lot less than those rivals.

Capable and comfortable

Where it steals a march over its rivals is space.

The Sandero Stepway is a roomy little beast. There’s loads of space up front, while the rear seats can easily accommodate a couple of average sized adults.

At 328 litres the boot is a decent size as well.

The six-speed automatic gearbox works nicely but is a £1,000 option. If it were my own money I’d pocket that cash and go for the standard six-speed manual.

The driving position is a little higher than in a supermini, giving a good view of the road ahead.

As is the case with rivals like the Ford Fiesta Active X and Kia Picanto X-Line the Sandero Stepway is front-wheel drive only.

If you need four-wheel drive you’ll need to look at the Sandero Stepway’s big brother, the Duster, or something like a Suzuki Ignis.

With its extra ground clearance the Sandero Stepway will be capable of negotiating a rutted dirt of gravel track, however.

Dacias have always offered good value for money.

With the second generation Sandero Stepway, the company has kept the bargain basement price but added in better looks, a higher quality interior and more technology.

The gap in ability between the Sandero Stepway and more mainstream opposition such as the Ford Fiesta and Skoda Fabia has become smaller than ever.

The Dacia is cheaper than those rivals and is also bigger, offering more space for passengers and luggage. If you want a good car that doesn’t cost the earth it’s extremely hard to beat.

