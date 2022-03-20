McLaren P1 leads supercar investment pack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motors

McLaren P1 leads supercar investment pack

By Felicity Donohoe
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 11:21 am
McLaren P1.
McLaren P1.

The McLaren P1 has been named as the top supercar model classic car buyers should consider investing in, according to new research by online asset disposal specialists BPI Auctions.

Classic cars are typically defined as a make or model that is older than 25 years.

To understand which makes and models could be considered a classic as of 2022, BPI Auctions analysed all cars that have been in production since 1997 to the present day and ranked them by rarity and search volume.

The Lexus LFA.

The research found that McLaren was the car brand that collectors should consider investing in.

The P1 model topped the supercar classic car index, due to its low production levels (just 439 models produced) and its high level of search volume (40,500).

When thinking about cars with high resale values, special edition and rare models will always have a huge demand

The Tesla Roadster, in production from 2008 -12, came a close second, followed by the supercar Bugatti Veyron.

The top 10 classic cars of the future:

McLaren P1 (price when new: £866,000)

Tesla Roadster (from $80,000)

Bugatti Veyron ($1.9 Million)

BMW i8 (£124,735)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (from £271,146)

Audi R8 V10 (from £111,640)

Lexus LFA (£343,000)

Pagani Huayra (£2.8 million

Ford GT (second generation) ($500,000)

Ferrari Enzo (£450,000).

The BMW i8.

David Boulton, managing director at BPI Auctions, said: “The classic car community is huge in the UK and cars can be a lucrative investment.

“When thinking about cars with high resale values, special edition and rare models will always have a huge demand, but collectors should also consider the history of the car and the impact it will have on the industry.

“For example, the Tesla Roadster changed the game for electric vehicles, as it was the first road-legal all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells, and was the first car to be launched into space.

“We run monthly classic car auctions with a collection of cars, campers, pick up’s, motorbikes & vehicle-related memorabilia. The auctions attract thousands of page views and hundreds of registered bidders.”

To find out more go to: news.bpiauctions.com/classic-supercars-of-the-future-revealed

