McLaren P1 leads supercar investment pack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The McLaren P1 has been named as the top supercar model classic car buyers should consider investing in, according to new research by online asset disposal specialists BPI Auctions.

Classic cars are typically defined as a make or model that is older than 25 years.

To understand which makes and models could be considered a classic as of 2022, BPI Auctions analysed all cars that have been in production since 1997 to the present day and ranked them by rarity and search volume.

The research found that McLaren was the car brand that collectors should consider investing in.

The P1 model topped the supercar classic car index, due to its low production levels (just 439 models produced) and its high level of search volume (40,500).

When thinking about cars with high resale values, special edition and rare models will always have a huge demand

The Tesla Roadster, in production from 2008 -12, came a close second, followed by the supercar Bugatti Veyron.

The top 10 classic cars of the future:

McLaren P1 (price when new: £866,000)

Tesla Roadster (from $80,000)

Bugatti Veyron ($1.9 Million)

BMW i8 (£124,735)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (from £271,146)

Audi R8 V10 (from £111,640)

Lexus LFA (£343,000)

Pagani Huayra (£2.8 million

Ford GT (second generation) ($500,000)

Ferrari Enzo (£450,000).

David Boulton, managing director at BPI Auctions, said: “The classic car community is huge in the UK and cars can be a lucrative investment.

“When thinking about cars with high resale values, special edition and rare models will always have a huge demand, but collectors should also consider the history of the car and the impact it will have on the industry.

“For example, the Tesla Roadster changed the game for electric vehicles, as it was the first road-legal all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells, and was the first car to be launched into space.

“We run monthly classic car auctions with a collection of cars, campers, pick up’s, motorbikes & vehicle-related memorabilia. The auctions attract thousands of page views and hundreds of registered bidders.”

To find out more go to: news.bpiauctions.com/classic-supercars-of-the-future-revealed