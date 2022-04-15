Museum in call for all-star Cortina cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motors

Museum in call for all-star Cortina cast

By Felicity Donohoe
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:45 am
A 1978 Ford Cortina.
A 1978 Ford Cortina.

Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) has started its season in style with yet another super array of events lined up for the year, with something to suit every motoring enthusiast.

For classic car, buffs, though, GTM has issued a special call for their annual AllFord event to be held this year on Sunday 21st August, with entries opening soon.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the 1962 launch of the car which changed the world of family and business motoring – the Ford Cortina.

The Ford Cortina story

A 1974 Ford Cortina Mk III 2000E.

It is also the 40th anniversary of the last one rolling off the production line at Dagenham, made between 1962-1982.

Kevin McCormick, a member of the AllFord organising team at GTM said: “We don’t normally get many Cortinas at AllFord and, well in advance, I would like to put out a call for Cortina owners all over Scotland to bring them to AllFord this year and put on a bit of a show.

Anyone with a soul could not fail to be stirred by the sight of double F1 World Champion Jim Clark three-wheeling his Lotus Cortina round the race tracks in the 60’s

“We’d especially love examples of all five MK’s, if possible.

“The story of the Cortina is a very interesting one as it is iconic in the motoring world – and in the North East, particularly so, with two major Ford dealerships in Aberdeen, Harpers and Cordiners, selling tens of thousands of Fords up here.”

The current edition of Classic Ford.

And Kevin has a particular fondness for the Ford Cortina.

“I was training as a Ford Technician while the Cortina was in full swing and I passed my test in a Ford Cortina Mk1 1500 reg 567 MUP.

“In the world of motor racing anyone with a soul could not fail to be stirred by the sight of double F1 World Champion Jim Clark three-wheeling his Lotus Cortina round the race tracks in the 60’s, making mincemeat of the seven litre giant Ford Galaxies in saloon races!

“Jim Clark’s skills were prodigious and the giant-killing acts of the humble Lotus Cortina in his hands – and those of other good drivers of that era – were amazing, but that’s another story!”

The spring edition of Classic Ford magazine on shelves now has a comprehensive rundown of every model produced (pictured).

Details of all GTM events, including AllFord, are available at gtm.org.uk

Scottish Capri Club makes a comeback

