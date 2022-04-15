Museum in call for all-star Cortina cast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) has started its season in style with yet another super array of events lined up for the year, with something to suit every motoring enthusiast.

For classic car, buffs, though, GTM has issued a special call for their annual AllFord event to be held this year on Sunday 21st August, with entries opening soon.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the 1962 launch of the car which changed the world of family and business motoring – the Ford Cortina.

The Ford Cortina story

It is also the 40th anniversary of the last one rolling off the production line at Dagenham, made between 1962-1982.

Kevin McCormick, a member of the AllFord organising team at GTM said: “We don’t normally get many Cortinas at AllFord and, well in advance, I would like to put out a call for Cortina owners all over Scotland to bring them to AllFord this year and put on a bit of a show.

Anyone with a soul could not fail to be stirred by the sight of double F1 World Champion Jim Clark three-wheeling his Lotus Cortina round the race tracks in the 60’s

“We’d especially love examples of all five MK’s, if possible.

“The story of the Cortina is a very interesting one as it is iconic in the motoring world – and in the North East, particularly so, with two major Ford dealerships in Aberdeen, Harpers and Cordiners, selling tens of thousands of Fords up here.”

And Kevin has a particular fondness for the Ford Cortina.

“I was training as a Ford Technician while the Cortina was in full swing and I passed my test in a Ford Cortina Mk1 1500 reg 567 MUP.

“In the world of motor racing anyone with a soul could not fail to be stirred by the sight of double F1 World Champion Jim Clark three-wheeling his Lotus Cortina round the race tracks in the 60’s, making mincemeat of the seven litre giant Ford Galaxies in saloon races!

“Jim Clark’s skills were prodigious and the giant-killing acts of the humble Lotus Cortina in his hands – and those of other good drivers of that era – were amazing, but that’s another story!”

The spring edition of Classic Ford magazine on shelves now has a comprehensive rundown of every model produced (pictured).

Details of all GTM events, including AllFord, are available at gtm.org.uk