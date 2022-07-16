Plan to ban new fossil fuel motorcycle sales under fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plan to ban new fossil fuel motorcycle sales under fire

By Felicity Donohoe
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
UK government plans to ban sales of new fossil fuel motorcycles by 2035 have faced criticism.
UK government proposals to ban the sale of new fossil fuel-powered motorbikes and mopeds by 2035 have come under fire from the motorcycle industry.

A new public consultation on the matter is being launched in order to ‘accelerate the transition to zero emission travel’ by phasing out the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) motorbikes and mopeds by 2035 or ‘even earlier’ for some vehicles.

The consultation will run until 21 September this year and seeks opinions on ending the sale of all non zero emission L-category vehicles (mopeds, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and quads) by 2035.

Some categories of bike are planned to end by 2030, including learner-friendly L3e-A1 motorcycles and 50cc scooters.

The plans have faced criticism from The Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), which says the L3e-A1 vehicles are more environmentally efficient than some electric cars, producing no more than 14.8bhp.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “Across road, rail, sea and air we have taken decisive action to reduce harmful emissions while enabling innovation and growing the economy.

“We have provided certainty to both the industry and consumers through investment to stimulate a new market to reduce the need for fossil fuels.”

But MCIA chief executive Tony Campbell said: “The Government has not considered the complexities of the L-Category sector in terms of what is and isn’t feasible when it comes to phasing out the other key segments of the market.

“The MCIA and its members will be continuing to push the case for why large capacity motorcycles need more time to phase out, and are looking forward to fully engaging with the consultation process to ensure the best outcome for industry.”

As well as the consultation period, the Department for Transport (DfT) is also introducing £350,000 in funding for a competition to help develop the supply chain for zero-emissions motorcycles.

It says that this will help ‘create a manufacturing base for small, emission free vehicles’ which could lead to ‘thousands’ of new jobs across the UK.

The consultation is being launched a year on from the deployment of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which set out a new set of measures that would be introduced to help improve air quality while creating ‘tens of thousands’ of green-related jobs in the UK.

