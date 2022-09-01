Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force

By Jack Evans
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Ferrari has been making some pretty outlandish supercars lately.

There has been the 296 GTB hybrid and GTS drop-top, of course, and the V12-powered Daytona SP3. It’s what the Italian firm is known for, in fairness, but it’s also been behind some very accomplished grand tourers – and the Roma is the latest entry into this very established line.

Designed to offer the cross-continent comfort that enables a car like this to be used in a variety of situations – as well as the kind of performance that Ferrari is known for – the Roma could be an ideal everyday GT car, but can it deliver?

What’s new?

The Roma may share many components with the convertible Portofino, but this is far from just a hard-top version of that car.

Ferrari has worked on the Roma extensively to ensure that it lives up to that Prancing Horse badge, both in terms of outright performance and also cornering ability.

Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction

It utilises a familiar GT setup, mind you. Big engine up front, power to the rear wheels and space inside for two adults and two children – though those rearmost seats are really only suited to the smallest of kids.

There’s even a decent boot, which can be extended by folding the rear seats down. We even managed to get two sets of golf clubs in there during our time with the Roma.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Roma may use the same 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the Portofino but Ferrari has reworked it in order to extract an extra 20bhp, resulting in a total output of 612bhp.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic which, as in all Ferraris, can be controlled by some wonderfully long steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

In terms of performance, the Roma will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just over three seconds and carry onwards to a top speed of 199mph.

Given how quickly the Roma will shift, it’s actually quite surprising that it’ll manage up to 25mpg combined, while CO2 emissions stand at 255g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

We drove the Roma out in its native Italy back in 2020, but this is the first time that we’ve been able to test it here in the UK. It’s fortunate, therefore, that it feels just as well resolved here as it does in its homeland.

The steering is super quick – as is Ferrari’s style – but this gives the Roma a superb feeling of agility. The engine is an absolute peach, too, with deep wells of power reserves that take little effort to access.

New Ferrari 296 GTB promises power and a fun drive

But as with all good Grand Tourers, the Roma knows how to settle down on a cruise. The ‘bumpy road’ button – accessed via the manettino switch on the steering wheel – gives the car’s suspension a good deal of suppleness, while low levels of wind noise mean that the Roma is a car you’d happily spend hundreds of miles behind the wheel of in one stint.

How does it look?

Looks are always down to the individual of course, but we’d argue that the Roma is one of the prettiest cars to come out of Maranello in a long time.

It’s got classic proportions, with its long sweeping bonnet and tapered rear end combining to create a car which looks like a modern representation of a sports car from yesteryear.

Our only complaint is about the location of the radar box for the cruise control systems, which has been put into the car’s front grille and interrupts the Roma’s otherwise spot-on design.

What’s it like inside?

The Roma’s cabin is both useable and well made. The steering wheel is where you’ll find nearly all of the car’s key controls such as those for the indicators, headlights, driving modes and volume.

Plus, Ferrari has included new haptic-style buttons where your thumbs naturally lie – we found them to be a little hap-hazard to use and they can quite easily be accidentally triggered when you’re turning the wheel.

When it comes to space, as we mentioned those rear seats really are going to be only useful for very small children. The boot measures in at 272 litres with the rear seats in place, so there’s more than enough space for some weekend bags or shopping.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the Roma start from £174,101, which puts it right in the same ballpark as rivals such as the Bentley Continental GT V8 and just slightly more than Aston Martin’s DB11 V8.

There’s a good level of standard equipment accompanying the Roma for this price, including a 16-inch full-width digital instrument display (which is easy to read) as well as dual-zone climate control and front and rear parking sensors.

You also get a new portrait-orientated central display, which is reasonably simple to navigate and comes with Apple CarPlay too, so it’s easy to mirror your smartphone onto this central screen.

As with all Ferrari models, you can go to town with the options list, with our test car ending up costing £224,775 courtesy of some extras such as a carbon fibre steering wheel with LED shift lights (£2,880) and an upgraded sound system (£3,552).

Verdict

The Roma definitely leans towards the sportier end of the GT spectrum but that’s not a bad thing for this V8-powered Ferrari. It manages to be composed when you need it to be, yet as engrossing as a fully-fledged supercar when required. It’s a great balance, in truth.

Though it may occupy the entry point to the Ferrari range, this is far from an entry-level car. As far as GTs go it’s one of the best about today and a welcome addition to Ferrari’s line-up.

The Facts

Model: Ferrari Roma

Price as tested: £224,775

0-60mph: 3.2 seconds

Top speed: 199mph

Economy: 25.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 255g/km

Andrew Martin: Relax, don’t race, and make Le Mans a Classic adventure

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Motors

Post Thumbnail
Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style
Mark Wilkie and TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington with the new E-Transit. Picture by Wullie Marr
Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit
0
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA)
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
Munro 4x4 EV.
Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal
0
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’
Paul Dick of TrustFord Aberdeen mobile servicing.
TrustFord to take servicing direct to the customer
0
Post Thumbnail
Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot
0
Post Thumbnail
Special edition cars inspired by movies
0
The Ford Escort RS Turbo is going under the hammer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Diana’s Ford Escort to be sold at auction
Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

More from Press and Journal

Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Shetland live streamed council meetings Picture shows; Shetland council chamber. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council Date; Unknown
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Brewdog founder James Watt
BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars
0
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has been confirmed for the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain