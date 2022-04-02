Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
SPRING DISPLAY: Glenn, belonging to Garry Garrow, of Inverurie, among beautiful snowdrops on Fetternear Estate
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Glenn relaxing amongst the snowdrops, thanks to Garry Garrow for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

Jen the 14-year-old golden retriever, from Lochalsh, at Bernera Beach in Glenelg with owner Margaret Nicolson.
This is Bru, the Alness Academy therapet.
Five-month-old Floss is ready to catch her ball in this picture sent in by Katherine Mackenzie, of Inverness.
Looking a bit like a rock star, this is Brodie the springer spaniel who lives with Mark and Carol in Turriff.
Teazel, a golden retriever owned by Evelyn and Iain Walker, from Perth, is pictured among fallen leaves on Kinnoull Hill.
Sisters Annie and Fergie, pictured in Roseisle Forest, live with Elaine Macphee in Hopeman
Harley, an 18-month-old black Lab, on the sands at Banff. The beach is one of her happy places. She is owned by Brenda Taylor and lives in the town.
This is Flo on holiday at Elizabeth and Mark Baillie’s home in Brechin. Her usual residence is in Broughty Ferry with her family
Honey, aged two, from Dundee, stops to pose for a picture among the crocuses as she enjoys a walk in the spring sunshine with Shannon Douglas.
Max, owned by Emma and Isla Brown, of New Deer, has fun in the snow.
Retired gundogs Lily and Basil, owned by Jennifer Landale and Owen Nicol, from Huntly, are visiting their granny and grandad in Appin, Argyll.
Ruby celebrates her second birthday in Dunfermline with the Bennett family
This is Markus, who sadly succumbed to cancer two months ago. The Ramsays, of Kirriemuir, miss him very much. He felt safe and secure in his stroller.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

