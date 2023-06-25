Kiara, Lacey and Frank are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kiara, Lacey and Frank are looking for new homes – can you help?

All three animals are currently being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Drumoak.

By Ellie Milne
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Kiara, Frank and Lacey are currently being looked after at the SSPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Images: SSPCA/DC Thomson.

Do you think you could give a loving pet a new home?

If so, why not pay a visit to the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre in Drumoak to meet some of the animals looking for their forever homes.

The team at the Aberdeenshire base help hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures find new owners every year.

This week we’re shining the spotlight on two precious pooches and a lonely goldfish – read on to find out more about residents Kiara, Lacey and Frank.

Kiara

Kiara the dogue de Bordeaux. Image: SSPCA. 

Kiara is a sweet five-year-old dog who can be very nervous around new people, but once she trusts you she will become the most devoted companion.

The dogue de Bordeaux loves adventures and car journeys so would fit in perfectly with an active family that also enjoy being outdoors.

Her new owner would preferably have experience with nervous dogs and live in an adult-only home with an enclosed garden where she can continue her training in a safe space.

If you can give Kiara a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Lacey

Lacey is wonderful Jack Russell cross who is looking for a new owner to help her come out of her shell.

The six-year-old pup is quite nervous but once she is settled she loves attention and playing with her favourite toys.

She is looking for an experienced owner who can continue her training, help her socialise and monitor her health.

Lacey would thrive in an adult-only home where she is the only pet so she can have one-on-one time with her new family.

Due to her circumstances before arriving at the centre, they are unable to share her photo – but promise she is lovely as she sounds.

If you can give Lacey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Frank

Frank the goldfish. Image: SSPCA. 

Frank the goldfish was discovered all alone in a pond but has adapted very well to being brought inside at the Drumoak centre.

He would happily live in an indoor or outdoor enclosure at his new home.

Frank has also been a little lonely so would benefit from having some fish friends to move in with.

If you can give Frank a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

