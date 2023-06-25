Kiara, Lacey and Frank are looking for new homes – can you help?

Do you think you could give a loving pet a new home?

If so, why not pay a visit to the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre in Drumoak to meet some of the animals looking for their forever homes.

The team at the Aberdeenshire base help hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures find new owners every year.

This week we’re shining the spotlight on two precious pooches and a lonely goldfish – read on to find out more about residents Kiara, Lacey and Frank.

Kiara

Kiara is a sweet five-year-old dog who can be very nervous around new people, but once she trusts you she will become the most devoted companion.

The dogue de Bordeaux loves adventures and car journeys so would fit in perfectly with an active family that also enjoy being outdoors.

Her new owner would preferably have experience with nervous dogs and live in an adult-only home with an enclosed garden where she can continue her training in a safe space.

If you can give Kiara a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Lacey

Lacey is wonderful Jack Russell cross who is looking for a new owner to help her come out of her shell.

The six-year-old pup is quite nervous but once she is settled she loves attention and playing with her favourite toys.

She is looking for an experienced owner who can continue her training, help her socialise and monitor her health.

Lacey would thrive in an adult-only home where she is the only pet so she can have one-on-one time with her new family.

Due to her circumstances before arriving at the centre, they are unable to share her photo – but promise she is lovely as she sounds.

If you can give Lacey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Frank

Frank the goldfish was discovered all alone in a pond but has adapted very well to being brought inside at the Drumoak centre.

He would happily live in an indoor or outdoor enclosure at his new home.

Frank has also been a little lonely so would benefit from having some fish friends to move in with.

If you can give Frank a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.