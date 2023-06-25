POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

Twelve new murals were added to the walls of the Granite City as part of this month's Nuart festival.

By Ellie Milne
People taking photos of a Nuart mural in Aberdeen
Our readers have been voting for their favourite mural of Nuart 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Nuart Aberdeen made a striking return to the city this month with the addition of 12 new murals.

Thousands of people visited the streets of the Granite City to get a glimpse of the stunning artwork and to take part in walking tours, workshops, debates and events over the four days.

To mark the end of the festival, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite new mural.

The votes have now been counted and we can reveal there is a tie for the top spot.

Which murals were the most popular?

NeSpoon’s mural on Whitehouse Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The artworks by NeSpoon and Murmure proved to be the most popular among Press and Journal and Evening Express readers – both receiving 18.31% of the votes.

NeSpoon’s signature style is lace which is present in their thistle design which can be found painted on the side of a building on Whitehouse Street.

The artist was able to meet with Evelyn Currie of the Bon Accord Bobbins Lace Group whose passion – and one of her lace projects – helped influence the mural.

Murmure’s mural “Anarchy” at 79 Queen Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Art duo Paul Ressencourt and Simon Roche, known as Murmure, explore themes in a “fun and poetic way” through their work.

Their eye-catching mural at 79 Queen Street is titled “Anarchy” and depicts a large goldfish with a tag being kept “prisoner” in a clear bag full of water.

Escif’s mural on Rose Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The second most popular piece – with 14.08% of the votes – was created by Escif who used ink made out of air pollution particle matter to create “Pollution Forest” on Rose Street.

Coming in at third place with 12.68% of votes is the colourful flora design by Brazilian artist Thiago Mazza on Frederick Street.

Thiago Mazza’s mural at the Frederick Street car park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

