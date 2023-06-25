POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

Nuart Aberdeen made a striking return to the city this month with the addition of 12 new murals.

Thousands of people visited the streets of the Granite City to get a glimpse of the stunning artwork and to take part in walking tours, workshops, debates and events over the four days.

To mark the end of the festival, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite new mural.

The votes have now been counted and we can reveal there is a tie for the top spot.

Which murals were the most popular?

The artworks by NeSpoon and Murmure proved to be the most popular among Press and Journal and Evening Express readers – both receiving 18.31% of the votes.

NeSpoon’s signature style is lace which is present in their thistle design which can be found painted on the side of a building on Whitehouse Street.

The artist was able to meet with Evelyn Currie of the Bon Accord Bobbins Lace Group whose passion – and one of her lace projects – helped influence the mural.

Art duo Paul Ressencourt and Simon Roche, known as Murmure, explore themes in a “fun and poetic way” through their work.

Their eye-catching mural at 79 Queen Street is titled “Anarchy” and depicts a large goldfish with a tag being kept “prisoner” in a clear bag full of water.

The second most popular piece – with 14.08% of the votes – was created by Escif who used ink made out of air pollution particle matter to create “Pollution Forest” on Rose Street.

Coming in at third place with 12.68% of votes is the colourful flora design by Brazilian artist Thiago Mazza on Frederick Street.