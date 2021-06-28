Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Society: Talk of the Town – June 24

By Jamie Wilde
June 28, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Bonobo Cafe's inclusive ethos welcomes all to try its tasty vegan dishes. Pictured is managing director Claire Sweeney.
Bonobo Cafe's inclusive ethos welcomes all to try its tasty vegan dishes. Pictured is managing director Claire Sweeney.

 

Firemill Pizza & Grill

Firemill’s artisan pizzas are working up a stir in the Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber.

A little food trailer filled with big Italian delights is making a name for itself on Fridays and Saturdays in the leafy Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber. Firemill Pizza & Grill is a family-run, artisan pizza business that first launched during lockdown. Firemill uses authentic ingredients and dough proving processes to create its distinct Neopolitan style pizzas which stand out among the mass-market crowd. Bellissimo!

https://firemillpizzas.co.uk/

Highlanders Bakehouse

Foot-long hot dogs are the new hit attraction at Highlanders Bakehouse in Crathie.

Craft coffee, tasty food and artisan bakery breads and bakes are the usual food and drink staples at The Highlanders Bakehouse in Crathie. But its new foot-long kid on the block looks too good to resist. Crispy onions, yellow mustard and fresh tomatoes adorn the Epic Foot-Long Bakehouse Hotdog, which almost caused the Bakehouse to completely sell out of food a few sunny weekends ago.

https://thehighlandersbakehouse.co.uk/

Bonobo Cafe

Vegan cafe Bonobo gives familiar favourites creative twists.

Bonobo may be a vegan café, but with its inclusive ethos, it aims to offer products that cater to everyone’s tastes. Open from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays to Sundays, familiar favourites like cheese and ham toasties are given creative vegan alternatives at Bonobo. But the cult star at the locale is undoubtedly Mickey the cat, who’ll no doubt be catching some rays on a hot summer’s day.

https://www.bonobotribe.co.uk/

Butterfly Effect Banchory

Gravity fed bins encourage customers to buy goods without needing excess packaging at Butterfly Effect Banchory.

Having witnessed the success of their first venture in Insch, the team behind Aberdeenshire’s first zero-waste store has now opened a second in Banchory. The store and refillery is 100% plastic free. It sources products from more than 35 local independent businesses and also has a café area where you can relax and enjoy its breakfast and lunch menus plus some local cakes and bakes.

https://www.instagram.com/butterfly_effect_banchory/

Siberia Bar & Hotel

New Scottish beer taps and a creative in-house cocktail menu at Siberia is sure to quench any summer thirst.

Winners of last year’s virtual Society Awards, Siberia is a popular mainstayer on Aberdeen’s bustling Belmont Street. New beer taps from the multi award-winning Scottish brewery Fierce Beer have recently been installed. But if beer isn’t your thing, cocktails are also aplenty at Siberia. Its Guava Nice Day is bound to brighten up any day, while frozen daiquiris can provide some cool from the summer sun.

https://siberia-aberdeen.co.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.