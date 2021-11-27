Food review: The ultimate dine in feast from Meat Monsters

As the world has gradually started to open up, I’m sure I’m not alone in my excitement when it comes to eating out.

Something which was once so common place has become an occasion, never to be taken for granted again.

But there can also be no forgetting that during the peak of restrictions, the hospitality industry adapted like never before.

Take-away options took things up a level, and greasy pizza boxes were replaced by far superior three course offerings – complete with sustainable packaging.

There’s a lot to be said for opening the door to a much awaited delivery driver, having obviously pretended that you were not looking out for their arrival like a hungry guard dog.

A casual saunter to the door, maybe a look of surprise that your food arrived so quickly, when you have in fact been obsessively clock watching.

Sadly I am not cool enough for such pretences and flung open the door with undisguised joy, when my order arrived one Friday night.

Trackies firmly on, hair scraped back and Netflix at the ready, I know how to have a good time.

I restrained myself from snatching the paper bag which contained dinner however, manners after all, but I could perhaps have been forgiven on the basis that Meat Monsters is rather special.

The Ellon based barbecue restaurant has become a firm favourite with foodies across the north-east, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t contribute to our decision to move to the area this summer.

From wood smoked brisket to hot smoked salmon, this is barbecue like you’ve never seen it before.

After a busy week I wasn’t quite feeling like heading out, even though the dining area at Meat Monsters is the least pretentious place ever.

But with my sister visiting from Devon, the occasion called for a something a little bit more than what my limited cooking expertise could offer.

We ordered via the app, which was easy enough to download.

From brisket loaded nachos to house fried chicken, we had a hard time deciding on the ultimate option. “

It’s worth noting that if you want to savour the delights of spatchcock chicken, you have to order two days in advance.

This should really come as no surprise, given the fact that the meat is smoked three ways.

There were still plenty of other tantalising options, and the sides alone deserve a special mention.

I’m normally a take it or leave it kind of person when it comes to sides, but I am going on record with a changed opinion – at least where Meat Monsters is concerned.

Corn ribs, tossed in a pan with beef dripping, or a cheeky helping of deep fried pickles.

Back to the main event, and my sister opted for The Triple Tasty.

Apparently the most popular beef sandwich on the menu, it consisted of brisket, in-house cheese sauce and a 2 onions rings, all neatly stacked together in a bun.

I decided on the house fried chicken; boneless chicken thighs in a top secret marinade and gluten free batter mix, fried until golden.

There was an excellent selection of sauces, and the sweet barbecue drizzle was right up my street.

I also ordered for my almost four year old, as he refers to himself, and was impressed that there was a dedicated kids section.

Loaded fries, mac and cheese, there was plenty to choose from.

I decided on a small portion of beef brisket, served with fries and coleslaw. Speaking of coleslaws, we also opted to try apple and horse radish coleslaw, a curious but delightful sounding combination.

Our food arrived in plenty of good time, there’s nothing worse then sitting with a rumbling tummy.

The delivery driver was both polite and friendly, and the food had been well wrapped.

It was still warm when we got it out the bag, and what a spread it was.

I’ve had many a chicken burger in my time, but this was something else.

The meat was delicious, beautifully cooked and not even a hint of grease.

An accompanying sauce is a must for that added mouth watering taste, and the sweet barbecue was just perfect. It was also very moreish, and I felt genuine sadness where the last drop was scraped from the pot. “

I’d go as far to say it’s the nicest chicken burger I’ve enjoyed to date, yum.

And the fries, oh my goodness the fries!

My sister lives in Devon, where chips are somewhat of a delicacy apparently.

She believes that Meat Monsters can more than handle the competition however, and boldly stated that the offering was in fact superior.

The cheese sauce was a tad on the overwhelming side for her taste, but I think it really boils down to your taste buds.

Onion rings, not too crispy and not too soggy. Brisket, come to muma.

I was also lucky enough to try brisket, after my contrary son declared himself full after three bites.

It’s not something I’d normally order for myself. and the texture was intriguing. But again, very moreish and actually a bit less overwhelming than one delicious but none the less huge, slab of meat.

My partner was stuck in traffic when I phoned to say that we ordering from Meat Monsters, but he knew exactly what he wanted.

The brisket meal is not for the faint hearted, both on a digestive point and on the wallet.

At £15.75, it’s pricey, but you get a lot for your money, plus the meat sweats for good measure.

A brisket packed brioche bun, signature barbecue sauce, the aforementioned horse radish and apple slaw, and fries for good measure.

I know coleslaw isn’t normally something to get excited about, but I consider it a service to mankind in saying that you simple must try this concoction.”

The crunch of the apple, the kick of the horse radish, unreal.

He was left groaning having declared he would finish the dish, and finish it he did, although he should have perhaps paced himself a tad better.

The entire meal was a real treat, and we were even more chuffed that there was barely any packaging to dispose of.

I am already eyeing up the Christmas menu, plus my very own bottle of barbecue sauce.

Cost: £45.05

Meat Monsters Smokehouse

Unit 21

Balmacassie Commercial Centre

Ellon

AB41 9BG