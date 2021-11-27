Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Food review: The ultimate dine in feast from Meat Monsters

By Ellie House
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Food review: The ultimate dine in feast from Meat Monsters

As the world has gradually started to open up, I’m sure I’m not alone in my excitement when it comes to eating out.

Something which was once so common place has become an occasion, never to be taken for granted again.

But there can also be no forgetting that during the peak of restrictions, the hospitality industry adapted like never before.

Take-away options took things up a level, and greasy pizza boxes were replaced by far superior three course offerings – complete with sustainable packaging.

There’s a lot to be said for opening the door to a much awaited delivery driver, having obviously pretended that you were not looking out for their arrival like a hungry guard dog.

A casual saunter to the door, maybe a look of surprise that your food arrived so quickly, when you have in fact been obsessively clock watching.

Sadly I am not cool enough for such pretences and flung open the door with undisguised joy, when my order arrived one Friday night.

Trackies firmly on, hair scraped back and Netflix at the ready, I know how to have a good time.

You can dine in or take away at Meat Monsters

I restrained myself from snatching the paper bag which contained dinner however, manners after all, but I could perhaps have been forgiven on the basis that Meat Monsters is rather special.

The Ellon based barbecue restaurant has become a firm favourite with foodies across the north-east, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t contribute to our decision to move to the area this summer.

From wood smoked brisket to hot smoked salmon, this is barbecue like you’ve never seen it before.

After a busy week I wasn’t quite feeling like heading out, even though the dining area at  Meat Monsters is the least pretentious place ever.

Down to earth goes a long way at Meat Monsters

But with my sister visiting from Devon, the occasion called for a something a little  bit more than what my limited cooking expertise could offer.

We ordered via the app, which was easy enough to download.

From brisket loaded nachos to house fried chicken, we had a hard time deciding on the ultimate option. “

It’s worth noting that if you want to savour the delights of spatchcock chicken,  you have to order two days in advance.

This should really come as no surprise, given the fact that the meat is smoked three ways.

There were still plenty of other tantalising options, and the sides alone deserve a special  mention.

I’m normally a take it or leave it kind of person when it comes to sides, but I am going on record with a changed opinion – at least where Meat Monsters is concerned.

Coleslaw, but not as you know it, from Meat Monsters

Corn ribs, tossed in a pan with beef dripping, or a cheeky helping of deep fried pickles.

Back to the main event, and my sister opted for The Triple Tasty.

Apparently the most popular beef sandwich on the menu, it consisted of  brisket, in-house cheese sauce and a 2 onions rings, all neatly stacked together in a bun.

I decided on the house fried chicken; boneless chicken thighs in a top secret marinade and gluten free batter mix, fried until golden.

There was an excellent selection of sauces, and the sweet barbecue drizzle was right up my street.

Numerous condiments are available to buy

I also ordered for my almost four year old, as he refers to himself, and was impressed that there was a dedicated kids section.

Loaded fries, mac and cheese, there was plenty to choose from.

I decided on a small portion of beef brisket, served with fries and coleslaw.  Speaking of coleslaws, we also opted to try apple and horse radish coleslaw, a curious but delightful sounding combination.

Our food arrived in plenty of good time, there’s nothing worse then sitting with a rumbling tummy.

You’re left in no doubt as to where your food comes from

The delivery driver was both polite and friendly, and the food had been well wrapped.

It was still warm when we got it out the bag, and what a spread it was.

I’ve had many a chicken burger in my time, but this was something else.

The meat was delicious, beautifully cooked and not even a hint of grease.

An accompanying sauce is a must for that added mouth watering taste, and the sweet barbecue was just perfect. It was also very moreish, and I felt genuine sadness where the last drop was scraped from the pot. “

I’d go as far to say it’s the nicest chicken burger I’ve enjoyed to date, yum.

A chicken burger like no other

And the fries, oh my goodness the fries!

My sister lives in Devon, where chips are somewhat of a delicacy apparently.

She believes that Meat Monsters can more than handle the competition however, and boldly stated that the offering was in fact superior.

The cheese sauce was a tad on the overwhelming side for her taste, but I think it really boils down to your taste buds.

Onion rings, not too crispy and not too soggy. Brisket, come to muma.

A feast to be reckoned with

I was also lucky enough to try brisket, after my contrary son declared himself full after three bites.

It’s not something I’d normally order for myself. and the texture was intriguing. But again, very moreish and actually a bit less overwhelming than one delicious but none the less huge, slab of meat.

My partner was stuck in traffic when I phoned to say that we ordering from Meat Monsters, but he knew exactly what he wanted.

The brisket meal is not for the faint hearted, both on a digestive point and on the wallet.

A gastro feast, brisket for the win

At £15.75, it’s pricey, but you get a lot for your money, plus the meat sweats for good measure.

A brisket packed brioche bun, signature barbecue sauce, the aforementioned horse radish and apple slaw, and fries for good measure.

I know coleslaw isn’t normally something to get excited about, but I consider it a service to mankind in saying that you simple must try this concoction.”

The crunch of the apple, the kick of the horse radish, unreal.

He was left groaning having declared he would finish the dish, and finish it he did, although he should have perhaps paced himself a tad better.

We didn’t go hungry thanks to Meat Monsters

The entire meal was a real treat, and we were even more chuffed that there was barely any packaging to dispose of.

I am already eyeing up the Christmas menu, plus my very own bottle of barbecue sauce.

Cost: £45.05

Meat Monsters Smokehouse

Unit 21

Balmacassie Commercial Centre

Ellon

AB41 9BG

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]