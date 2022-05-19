Houseplants in need of help? Aberdeen garden centre offering health checks for greenery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s safe to say that house plants are having a moment.

We’ve got serious about greenery, from a leafy cheese plant to the more temperamental orchid.

Adorning your house with potted companions comes with a whole host of benefits, from purifying the air to improving your mental health.

But where do you go to get advice, and of course your next plant fix?

Step forward Highland Moss, which envelopes you in calm from the minute you walk through the door.

That is, after you’ve had a glorious greeting from self-appointed shop security, Noel the cuddly labrador.

This ultimate good boy belongs to Pam Adamiec, 31 and her partner Craig Troup, 36.

The enterprising pair only opened Highland Moss, which can be found on Constitution Street in Aberdeen, at the start of the year.

But they have already become firm favourites with plant devotees, and it’s not hard to see why.

From running a plant hospital to providing MOTS for all manner of greenery, their innovative ideas mean there’s never a dull day.

We caught up with them and found out why an unexpected business idea has become their passion.

Putting plants first

Craig, who was previously a software developer, believes he is finally putting his degree in retail to good use.

And Pam, who studied tourism at RGU, is happy to put her love of plants into practice.

“This place was previously Dog Days Emporium, and we used to pop in all the time to get treats for Noel,” said Craig.

“We had started selling at markets, you couldn’t move for plants in our flat.

“But the temperatures, conditions and transport wasn’t always right for houseplants.

“So we asked the owner of this shop if we could have a market in the basement, and it turned out to be a huge success.”

The then owner announced the unfortunate news that she would no longer be trading in the shop, so Pam and Craig decided to take over the lease.

“It just happened, we just decided to do it,” said Pam.

“I grew up in Poland, where my grandmother had so many house plants.

“She taught me a lot, so having houseplants was normal to me.

“I focus on the plants, Craig is the one putting out any fires in the background.”

‘Everything we do is eco friendly’

The couple specialise in moss poles, which is a study pole coated in moss to encourage plants to grow up it.

“We’ve made more than 2000 moss poles since we opened,” said Craig.

“Everything we do is eco friendly, and we hand pick the moss ourselves.

“We have an agreement with a company that owns a lot of land up near Insch and also Cummiestown.”

Craig and Pam also make popular terrariums, miniature gardens which are usually housed inside jars or glass bottles, with bespoke designs on offer.

“You can go to any retail store and buy a plant, but it is quite often incorrectly labelled and comes with no care instructions,” said Pam.

“We run a plant hospital, meaning we’re always happy to give advice and write up little prescription cards to get your plant looking and feeling happy again.”

“All our plants also come with QR codes, which you scan to get care instructions.”

Creating good vibes

The feel of the shop was also important to Craig and Pam. It offers a wonderfully laid back vibe, complete with a rocking chair in the corner.

“We wanted the shop to give off good vibes, where people feel relaxed enough to just walk around and take their time,” said Craig.

“We want to share the happiness, and of course a lot of people come in to say hello to Noel.

“We want to help people find the right plant for them, so we ask about the environment at home in order to find a good match.

“We also offer a repotting service, and Pam sometimes has to carry out rescue operations if a plant has been left for too long.”

With dozens of rave reviews online, you don’t have to be local to benefit from Pam and Craig’s expertise.

“We offer click and collect, local delivery, and we send plants all over the country,” said Craig.

“A plant is its very own unique thing. It’s not like an iPhone where you can constantly upgrade, a plant has a reward all its own.

“We believe plants make people happy, we offer legit plants complete with legit advice.”

For more information, head to highlandmoss.com, or follow Pam and Craig on social media @highlandmoss.