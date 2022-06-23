Freefield Flower Farm: Beautiful bouquets grown in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freefield Flower Farm: Beautiful bouquets grown in the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:17 pm
Natalie Drew has cultivated her passion for flowers into her business, Freefield Flower Farm, in Rothienorman.
Flowers have the power to bring a smile to any occasion.

They’re synonymous with all of life’s major events; from birthdays to weddings and even our final send-offs.

But the flowers we’ve grown used to in our supermarkets are often imported from different countries and come clad in plastic packaging.

Natalie Drew, owner of Freefield Flower Farm, is looking to make a change to that.

Flowers of all shapes and colours grow at Freefield Flower Farm.
Based in Rothienorman near Inverurie, Freefield offers a vibrant mix of seasonally cut flowers grown on its quarter-acre farm in the north-east.

Bunches, bouquets and much more can all be catered to for a wide range of events and occasions.

Natalie, a mum of three, had previously spent her working career in the hospitality and wedding sectors before realigning her work-life priorities.

Natalie Drew, owner of Freefield Flower Farm in Rothienorman.
Passion for flowers

Being a fashion and textile graduate, Natalie says that she’s always had a creative streak and when it comes to flowers, that’s no different.

“I’ve always had a passion for flowers,” says Natalie.

“Growing up in Meikle Wartle, the lady across the road from us had a little plant nursery.

Natalie among her vibrantly coloured flowers.
“She and her husband grew prize chrysanthemums which they used to show at the village fairs.

“But while I was working events at Barra Castle, seeing all of the beautiful weddings happening there with all of the gorgeous flowers, I think it definitely sparked something in me.”

New flower venture

Christmas 2020 marked the date when Natalie announced she would be setting off on her own new venture, Freefield Flower Farm, the following Spring.

Her first growing season was a “baptism of fire” in Natalie’s words, with very challenging growing conditions marking a tough start to life on the flower farm.

“If I had to pick a favourite flower, I’m definitely a tulip girl!” Natalie Drew.
Luckily, this didn’t put Natalie off and she has received various new opportunities throughout the last year as a result of her perseverance.

“Being asked to do weddings has been a real high point for me,” says Natalie.

“I offered to do a friend’s wedding bouquet last year and it’s just grown arms and legs from there.

“It’s such an honour to be able to do them and for people to put their trust in me.”

Natalie adds that flower crowns have been one of her top requests from clients looking to bring something new to special occasions.

“Flower crowns are definitely becoming more popular. We’ve had a few enquiries for things like hen parties, though I do think brides are definitely looking at them for weddings,” says Natalie.

“They’re a bit more creative and it’s definitely a huge trend just now – the bigger the better as well.”

Difficult growing conditions hasn't stopped Natalie from making a success of Freefield Flower Farm.
Popular petals

From tulips in spring to dahlias in autumn, Freefield Flower Farm has a wide variety of flowers growing naturally in the north-east.

Insects and Scotland’s rugged climate have banished some of her fledgling crops, but Natalie believes her seasonal flowers bring something new compared to regular florists or supermarkets.

“People have mentioned that the flowers I produce are like nothing that they’ve ever bought before in a shop,” she explains.

Beautiful bouquet.
“What I’m putting together has grown together, whereas some supermarket flowers may be in season in Africa or Holland and are put together in a bunch.

“There’s been a push for people to buy more seasonal food, so I think that’s also coming across to the seasonality and provenance of other goods like flowers that they’re bringing into their house as well.

“If I had to pick a favourite flower, I’m definitely a tulip girl!”

“I grow big, mad tulips; they’re always frilly and look more like roses or peonies than a standard Dutch tulip and people love them.”

Sustainability

Natalie isn’t alone in looking to make the most of flower-growing at home.

Freefield Flower Farm is part of a network of flower farms across the UK championing a resurgence in growing British flowers and putting an emphasis on sustainability in doing so.

“The carbon footprint of imported flowers is huge,” says Natalie.

Natalie at work.
“If you buy one bunch of supermarket flowers a week, that equates to one ton of carbon dioxide over the course of a year.

“Sustainability was one of my big pushes to set up this business – we use peat-free compost and everything is packaged in compostable materials.”

Bringing smiles to faces

With plans to stretch the farm to over an acre in size and make it a destination for people to visit, at the root of Freefield’s success lies Natalie’s passion for flowers and the pleasure that they bring to others.

“I love that flowers cheer everybody up,” says Natalie.

Bringing smiles to people's faces.
“My dad has done deliveries for me a few times and he says it’s the best job because as soon as people see a bunch of flowers, they smile.

“Flowers can be sent for multiple reasons, but they always have the same impact on people.”

www.instagram.com/freefieldflowerfarm

