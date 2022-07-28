Talk of the Town: New fine dining delights in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: New fine dining delights in the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 12:48 pm
Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is Aberdeen's newest fine dining spot.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself or a special someone to a quality fine dining experience, then look no further than this brand new Aberdeen restaurant.

We also look at new north-east cafes, tasty Italian cuisine and thirst-quenching craft beers to wrap your lips around.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Langoustine lasagne at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

Housed in the former No. 1 Bar and Grill in Aberdeen’s Queen’s Terrace is the city’s newest fine dining restaurant, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The venue’s four course à la carte menus for lunch and dinner offer exquisite cuisine all-round.

From langoustine lasagne to monkfish on the bone, you’ll definitely have a dining experience to remember here. Make sure to check out the new snug area too.

Cafe Confidence

Ice cream at Cafe Confidence.

Another newly opened Aberdeen business, Cafe Confidence, has recently set up shop in the former Cupcake Stop in Loirston Avenue, Cove.

Run by the owner of the popular Cafe on the Kerb, homely breakfast and brunch options such as eggs Benedict and burgers are at the heart of its menu.

Hot drinks, traybakes and even ice cream can also cure a sweet tooth.

Mamma Mia

Grilled salmon served on a bed of butternut squash risotto at Mamma Mia.

Banchory’s High Street is home to one of the town’s most popular restaurants, Mamma Mia.

The family run business alters its menu weekly to keep its offerings as fresh as possible.

Pizza is the restaurant’s star main, which is also available for takeaway. Make the most of the in-house dining experience alongside a luscious bottle of red for a taste of la dolce vita.

Cafe 83

Cafe 83’s bacon macaroni loaded toastie.

As far as top-rated Aberdeenshire cafes go, Cafe 83 on Kemnay’s Station Road is well up there with some of the best.

During the day, Cafe 83’s signature loaded toasties are a must-have. But on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the venue opens up for evening service where cocktails and global food flavours come to the fore in exotic starters and hearty mains.

Six Degrees North

Six Degrees North.

If you’re looking to treat any craft beer fans this weekend, then definitely pay a visit to Six Degrees North on Littlejohn Street in Aberdeen.

Locally-brewed favourites like Brew Toon can be found on tap here.

But with the summer in full swing, why not try some more fruity flavours like Schöfferhofer’s grapefruit wheat beer? It might become your new favourite tipple!

