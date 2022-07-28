Talk of the Town: New fine dining delights in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself or a special someone to a quality fine dining experience, then look no further than this brand new Aberdeen restaurant.

We also look at new north-east cafes, tasty Italian cuisine and thirst-quenching craft beers to wrap your lips around.

Housed in the former No. 1 Bar and Grill in Aberdeen’s Queen’s Terrace is the city’s newest fine dining restaurant, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The venue’s four course à la carte menus for lunch and dinner offer exquisite cuisine all-round.

From langoustine lasagne to monkfish on the bone, you’ll definitely have a dining experience to remember here. Make sure to check out the new snug area too.

Another newly opened Aberdeen business, Cafe Confidence, has recently set up shop in the former Cupcake Stop in Loirston Avenue, Cove.

Run by the owner of the popular Cafe on the Kerb, homely breakfast and brunch options such as eggs Benedict and burgers are at the heart of its menu.

Hot drinks, traybakes and even ice cream can also cure a sweet tooth.

Banchory’s High Street is home to one of the town’s most popular restaurants, Mamma Mia.

The family run business alters its menu weekly to keep its offerings as fresh as possible.

Pizza is the restaurant’s star main, which is also available for takeaway. Make the most of the in-house dining experience alongside a luscious bottle of red for a taste of la dolce vita.

As far as top-rated Aberdeenshire cafes go, Cafe 83 on Kemnay’s Station Road is well up there with some of the best.

During the day, Cafe 83’s signature loaded toasties are a must-have. But on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the venue opens up for evening service where cocktails and global food flavours come to the fore in exotic starters and hearty mains.

If you’re looking to treat any craft beer fans this weekend, then definitely pay a visit to Six Degrees North on Littlejohn Street in Aberdeen.

Locally-brewed favourites like Brew Toon can be found on tap here.

But with the summer in full swing, why not try some more fruity flavours like Schöfferhofer’s grapefruit wheat beer? It might become your new favourite tipple!