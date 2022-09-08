Aberdeen skating brand puts Doric to the forefront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen skating brand puts Doric to the forefront

By Jamie Wilde
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Doric Skateboards
Doric Skateboards is bringing a north-east slant to skateboarding style. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Doric and skateboarding may not seem like an obvious match for most people. But for Doric Skateboards, it’s perfect.

The business, run by Aberdonian Gary Kemp, has been organically growing since it first launched in 2011.

Skateboards, as well as t-shirts, hoodies and many other items featuring original designs from local artists, are available from its Curated Aberdeen stall as well as online.

A selection of Doric Skateboards’ products. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Its social media following sits at almost 6,000 strong on Instagram – but by no means is this made up exclusively of skaters.

People from all walks of life relate to its local, authentic ethos and generous dashings of humour that celebrate north-east culture.

“I think we’ve created our own tribe with Doric Skateboards,” says Gary.

Doric Skateboards owner Gary Kemp. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“A lot of our designs are based on a bit of nostalgia and humour and that resonates well with people of varying demographics.

“The Doric angle works really well. It’s quite authentic and you don’t have to be a skater to enjoy our products.”

‘Dream of skateboarding’

Growing up as a youngster in Northfield, Aberdeen, Gary’s first introduction to skateboarding came at the age of seven.

He bought his first board in his early teens and though work forced him to put skating to one side for many years, it still remained firmly in his mind.

“I stopped skateboarding before I reached 20,” says Gary.

“But to be honest, I was still always dreaming about it (even though I’m better in my dreams than I am in reality).

“I always looked at architecture and things with skateboarding in mind thinking, ‘that looks skateable.’”

Doric Skateboards’ stickers. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Late bloomer

Gary describes himself as a “bit of a late starter in life” having studied at university in his 30s.

But after graduating from his course in construction design management, a number of unforeseen challenges guided him back towards skateboarding.

“Graduating and then working in the real world was sobering – especially when the oil downturn came and my role was on the chopping block,” Gary explains.

“My dad had also passed away a couple of years earlier and it was really just a storm of things happening in life that made me want to do something creative that I could enjoy.

“That was the genesis of Doric Skateboards; all of those external forces encouraging me to turn the challenges into something positive.”

Doric Skatboards’ stall can be found at Curated Aberdeen in the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Doric Skateboards

In 2017, Doric Skateboards launched in Aberdeen.

For Gary, as well as rekindling his spirit for skateboarding, running his own business has allowed him to meet new people and learn new skills.

“I’m an Aberdonian, but I didn’t know anyone who was involved in creative businesses here before starting Doric Skateboards,” says Gary.

“I also wanted to do screen printing from the beginning and repeat designs that I’d done on boards onto t-shirts.

“This was something that I had no idea how to do at first and I’ve learned how to pick up, so learning that has been a huge highlight for me.”

Doric Skateboards
Gary with his boards. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Keeping it local

Colourful designs with Doric twists such as butteries, seagulls and chip-eating dolphins are just a few of the creative themes on Doric Skateboards’ range of clothing, stickers and skateboards.

Gary has reached out to a number of local artists over the years, as well as students from Gray’s School of Art, to come up with new Doric-themed ideas.

Doric Skateboards
“It’s also been great to collaborate with a new generation of creatives bringing their enthusiasm and talent to their work with students from Gray’s School of Art,” Gary Kemp. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We’ve done more than 15 different designs on our boards now and a good proportion of them have come through the work of local artists,” says Gary.

“Stuart Allan (@stallan_) and Dfunkt Robot (@dfunkt.robot) are a few of those.

“It’s also been great to collaborate with a new generation of creatives bringing their enthusiasm and talent to their work with students from Gray’s School of Art.”

Keeping it real

Yet, despite Doric Skateboards’ notable reputation in Aberdeen, Gary feels he is very much “realistic” when it comes to his expectations of the business.

In June, Gary spoke to the Press and Journal after posting about a week of zero sales on social media to promote “honesty” with his brand.

He still currently works a full-time role in the energy industry and though he wouldn’t rule out pursuing Doric Skateboards full-time, he’s content with the way things are running at the moment.

“The ultimate plan would be to have my own print studio with a retail shop on the front – but I’d call it more of a fantasy than a plan,” says Gary.

“I think it’s just about being realistic. I can do a calculation and figure out how many t-shirts a month I’d need to sell to pay a mortgage and it’s just not manageable.

“To me, Doric Skateboards is successful because we’re still running and it’s not costing me anything.

“I’ve never sunk too much money into it – it’s managed to grow on its own.

“And as long as that continues, I’m happy with that.”

Doric Skateboards
You can find Gary at his Doric Skateboards stall at the Bon Accord Centre every first Saturday and Sunday of the month. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

