Hannah Miley and Instagram psychologist to headline Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commonwealth swimming champion Hannah Miley has been announced as one of six headliners for next month’s Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival.

More than 50 exhibitors will set up stalls at the Robert Gordon University campus in Garthdee when the event returns on October 1.

The showcase will also feature 20 practical workshops covering topics including yoga, nutrition, sports challenges and children’s activities.

It’s hoped the not-for-profit event will encourage people to look after their health and see the resources available across the north-east.

Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival: Who are the headliners?

A total of six guest speakers have been lined up to offer presentations at the event.

Hannah Miley: Resilience

Inverurie-raised swimming champion Hannah Miley juggled competitions around the world with work towards a sports science degree.

She’ll speak about resilience and what has influenced this throughout her life.

Dr Emma Hepburn: Post-Covid wellbeing

Known as The Psychology Mum on social media, Dr Emma Hepburn has amassed more than 135,000 followers on Instagram.

She’s been making science accessible with fun illustrations and featured as a mental health expert on a BBC Scotland show with Susan Calman.

Prof Alexandra Johnstone: Is when we eat as important as what we eat?

Alexandra Johnstone is a nutrition scientist at the Rowett Institute, and leads its obesity, nutrition and disease work.

Her expertise was vital in helping develop the Balanced for You range of food for Marks & Spencer.

Dr Julie Gray: How can we influence our health?

Local GP Julie is a representative of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine, and also enjoys long-distance triathlons.

Dr Andrew Dallas: Improving our health – and the planet’s

Inverness GP Andrew is passionate about climate action, heading up two chapters dedicated to the cause in the Highlands.

He’ll be speaking about the ways in which we can improve our own health and the planet’s at the same time.

Gwen and Allen Robertson: Strategies for mental health

Mental health nurses Allen and Gwen will use their session to introduce people to The Decider, strategies to help people recognise and act on their thoughts and feelings.

The event has been organised and directed by Sarah Stewart and Emma Windle.

Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival was first held more than two years ago, with the arrival of Covid delaying plans for its return.

Dr Windle explained: “We are delighted to bring [organisations, charities and businesses] under one roof to offer people the chance to hear inspiring speakers or try more practical workshops.

“It raises the awareness of the importance of looking after ourselves and each other – particularly important in the current climate.”

The event runs from 9am-5pm at the Sir Ian Wood Building, RGU, on October 1.

Spaces can be pre-booked for the free talks, while the workshops cost £3.50 each, via Eventbrite.