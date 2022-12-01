Meet the Aberdeen based make-up artist called upon by Emeli Sande
More from Society
'It's almost superficial': What did hitting 100,000 followers mean for Aberdeen's accidental influencer?
Cycling star Mark Cavendish goes unrecognised in Six Degrees North despite bar's velodrome-inspired beer
Most Read
2
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
More from Press and Journal
Editor's Picks
Most Commented
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
6
-
7
-
8
-
9
-
10