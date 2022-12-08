Talk of the Town: Stylish pub grub at The Marine Hotel in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Whether you fancy some delicious food or delectable drinks this weekend, we have you covered…

The Marine Hotel

If you’re in the mood for some top-notch pub food this weekend, The Marine Hotel in Stonehaven is well worth a look-in.

Based on Shorehead, you’ll find more than bog-standard classics here. Guinea fowl and sea bass risotto are two of its stand-out mains while local beers are also on tap.

Pair it with a great pub ambience and you’re in for a treat.

The Silver Darling

Food options are a plenty in Aberdeen, but The Silver Darling is a name that comes at the top of many people’s recommendation lists.

Based at Aberdeen Harbour, some of its star dishes like seared halibut come at the higher end of a typical budget – but they’re worth it.

Keep an eye out for market catches of the day for freshness and variety.

Cafe 83

Based on Station Road in Kemnay, Cafe 83 is one of Aberdeenshire’s most versatile food and drink venues and much more than just a cafe.

Burger nights, weekend specials, eye-catching desserts and new winter evening menus… it’s all happening here.

But as well as food, make sure you don’t miss out on Cafe 83’s luscious cocktails too.

CASC

Stirling Street in Aberdeen is home to CASC bar. If you’re a fan of whisky, this is a must-visit.

Quality drams covering various price ranges are all at hand here and you’re quite literally spoiled for choice here with its massive range of drinks.

A curated selection of craft beers are also available while cigars are also at hand if you’re feeling extra lavish.

The Cults Hotel

With its eye-catching building facing out onto North Deeside Road, The Cults Hotel is a venue fit for all manner of occasions.

The restaurant is also worth a visit. Ideal for a visit with the family this weekend, a main course and ice cream for kids comes in at less than £10 while Sunday roasts and other pub classics are also available.