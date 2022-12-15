Talk of the Town: Have you heard about Aberdeen’s newest cocktail bar?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Cocktails at Christmas? Yes please!

Bartenders Lounge

Aberdeen has a new cocktail kid on the block.

22-year-old Craig Scott is at the helm of Bartenders Lounge, a new cocktail bar on North Silver Street which opened its doors at the beginning of the month.

Quality cocktails adapted to changing trends and seasons are the port of call inside the stylish venue.

Beers and spirits are also available and this place sounds like it’s definitely worth checking out.

Bridge House Cafe

Based on Bridge Street in Ballater, Bridge House Cafe is a delightful venue for all types of occasions.

Whether it’s warming up with wholesome soup or enjoying a sweet treat or two, there are now some extra special winter drinks you should get your hands on.

These spiced gingerbread and banoffee nut lattes, as well as indulgent minty hot chocolates, all sound equally delicious.

Manchurian

Ever tried dim sum before? Manchurian restaurant on Causewayend is the place to have it.

For lunch and brunch, dim sum options like dumplings, buns and various other small plates are the stars of the show.

Traditional Chinese and Cantonese cuisine is plentiful here. Make the most of the experience and try some new delights.

O’Caykx

North-east cake makers don’t come much more prestigious than O’Caykx in Bankhead Drive, Portlethen.

The business has won numerous awards for its outstanding wedding cakes, but its petite bakes are also certainly worth shouting about.

Cupcakes, cookies and indulgent cake slices… it’s no wonder that O’Caykx is so popular – it’s heaven for everyone with a sweet tooth.

The Drouthy Laird

One of Inverurie’s most popular drinks spots is The Drouthy Laird, based on Blackhall Road.

As well recently launching festive cocktails earlier this month like this Grinch cocktail, the pub also has a satisfyingly wholesome festive food menu to savour.

Battered pigs in blankets, festive burgers and festive desserts are all available – the only difficulty you’ll have is saving enough room in your belly to try it all!