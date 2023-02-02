Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe

By Lauren Robertson
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Get your freakshake on at The Long Dog Cafe. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Get your freakshake on at The Long Dog Cafe. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

There aren’t many places you could sit alongside your pup and bury your respective noses into whipped cream and treat-topped drinks.

But at The Long Dog Cafe on Aberdeen’s Claremont Street, it is actively encouraged.

Freakshakes are their speciality – imagine a picture-perfect mason jar with sauce swirled around the inside, dipped in chocolate, filled with thick milkshake, piled high with whipped cream and topped off with your favourite chocolate bar.

Long Dog Cafe is known for its freakshakes, including this Unicorn one. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Flavours range from indulgent Biscoff and Kinder Bueno to fruity Jammy Dodger and even matcha.

The shakes are renowned across Aberdeen and much further afield, with the cafe’s social media comments filled with people from as far away as Australia virtually drooling over the sweet treat.

Building on the business

The Long Dog Cafe was opened back in 2015 by Jamie Brown and Tom Reid, the name inspired by their two dachshunds Gavin and Linda.

After deciding that they wanted to take a step back from the business to start a family, Jamie and Tom sold it to Jamie Miller who saw it as the perfect fit to add to his pooch-filled portfolio.

Owner Jamie Miller and supervisor Aoife Farrelly. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“I also own a kennels and cattery business which was quite badly affected by Covid so when I found the cafe for sale it felt like a good fit,” said Jamie.

He has now been running The Long Dog Cafe for about a year.

Fully aware of the risks of taking on a cafe with such a loyal customer base, it was important to Jamie to embrace the existing business rather than to force change upon it: “I think when I bought the business where was a bit of that ‘oh no, new owner’ kind of thing, a slight adjustment period,” he said.

“Most people have realised now that my aim is to add to it, not to take away from it.”

Flavourful freakshakes

Freakshakes have been a staple at The Long Dog Cafe for years, but they are still evolving every day.

Jamie and supervisor Aoife Farrelly, are constantly coming up with new flavour combinations to try – moving with current trends and seasons.

Aoife said: “It’s definitely a trial and error thing, Jamie is my taste tester. We’ll put our heads together or Jamie will come up with an idea or give me a list of ingredients to work with.

Aoife making Oreo and Biscoff freakshakes. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“We also just think about what we would like to eat or drink, that’s our main way of coming up with ideas.”

There are 12 freakshakes on the cafe’s core menu, but they also run specials and will even try their hand at custom orders.

A few of the shakes can be enjoyed warm during the winter months – including Caramac and Biscoff – and all can be adapted for anyone with allergies and intolerances.

I’m ready for my photoshoot

It would be difficult to be presented with something as visually stunning as a freakshake and not want to take at least 10 photos of it.

The team at The Long Dog Cafe are fully aware of this and take great pride ensuring each arrives at its destination ready for its photoshoot.

“They are a very Instagrammable item, so we do emphasise to the staff that the presentation of it is really important as well as the quality of the product,” said Jamie

A Biscoff freakshake. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“We decorate the mason jars first, then the milkshake is made and, as soon as it’s poured, the whipped cream goes on top and it’s decorated then delivered to the customer as soon as possible.”

Though there is a huge range to choose from, as well as a custom shake options – there are a few shakes customers seem to be drawn to.

For kids it’s the Unicorn freakshake, bright pink in colour and decorated with rainbow belts and drops.

For the slightly bigger kids, Kinder Bueno, Oreo and Biscoff quite literally take the biscuit.

Valuing local

Jamie and Aoife value a lot more than a good looking drink however.

They always use high quality ingredients to ensure the shakes are more than just a pretty picture. Where they can, they make sure to source these locally.

Jamie said: “The freakshakes look high quality so we want them to taste high quality. Everything we use is local, the ice cream is Rizza’s of Huntly, the milk is Kerr’s, it’s all high quality product so it tastes as good as it looks.”

A happy customer enjoying a pup cup. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

While they might be what it is best known for, freakshakes aren’t the only drinks on offer at The Long Dog Cafe.

Jamie said its cafe bombons are another favourite for anyone with a sweet tooth – a Vietnamese coffee made with condensed milk and two shots.

The coffee beans used come from MacBeans in Aberdeen and the cafe fills its fridges with Raw Culture kombucha and Summerhouse drinks.

Doggie drinks

For the furry friends, pup cups are the most popular drink of choice. These are paper cups piled high with whipped cream and a variety of treats.

If your pooch is in the mood for something a bit more bougie, The Long Dog Cafe even offers dog friendly beer and Pawsecco.

As well as asking their human customers if they have any allergies, staff at the cafe always make sure to check if there is anything visiting pups can’t have, so everyone is taken care of.

The interior is dog friendly. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

The Long Dog Cafe does more than delicious drinks; its food menu is packed full of delicious dishes to enjoy if you have room alongside your freakshake.

Customer favourites include “massive” bacon rolls, the ‘Hallo Sir’ bagel with halloumi, pickled red cabbage, rocket and chilli sauce, and loaded naans – which Jamie says are the “perfect hangover cure”.

A round of questions with Jamie and Aoife of Long Dog Cafe…

Favourite freakshake?

J: Caramac. I was obsessed with that as a kid.

Best dog moment?

A: We had a little cocker spaniel puppy come in and she got a pup cup, but her ears were too big so her owner actually had to use a hair bobble to tie them back.

J: I would never say I have a favourite customer, but there is Molly, she’s a regular. You can hear her coming out the car, she speaks to everyone and every other dog.

Favourite dog breed?

A: German Shepherd.

J: Golden Retriever.

The Hallo Sir bagel. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Strangest order?

J: A ‘Hallo Sir’, but without any toppings, just a bagel with halloumi. It’s not so much strange, more just making it as plain as you can possibly make it.

Secret to being dog friendly?

J: Being accommodating and understanding. If we had a cafe that was fully fitted out with leather benches and fancy cushions, that’s not going to be the most welcoming thing.

Most popular dog treat?

J: Pup cups – we try to do them like the freakshakes, piled high with whipped cream and absolutely loaded with treats.

Newest menu item?

J: We are trialing dishes for our new menu at the moment, the pulled pork and hoisin duck are quite popular.

A: We’ve also taken in pancakes from a local baker at the weekend as a special, we do that with bacon and maple syrup or whatever other toppings you want really.

Most popular drink other than a freakshake?

J: Probably a cafe bombon.

