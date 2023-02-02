Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There aren’t many places you could sit alongside your pup and bury your respective noses into whipped cream and treat-topped drinks.

But at The Long Dog Cafe on Aberdeen’s Claremont Street, it is actively encouraged.

Freakshakes are their speciality – imagine a picture-perfect mason jar with sauce swirled around the inside, dipped in chocolate, filled with thick milkshake, piled high with whipped cream and topped off with your favourite chocolate bar.

Flavours range from indulgent Biscoff and Kinder Bueno to fruity Jammy Dodger and even matcha.

The shakes are renowned across Aberdeen and much further afield, with the cafe’s social media comments filled with people from as far away as Australia virtually drooling over the sweet treat.

Building on the business

The Long Dog Cafe was opened back in 2015 by Jamie Brown and Tom Reid, the name inspired by their two dachshunds Gavin and Linda.

After deciding that they wanted to take a step back from the business to start a family, Jamie and Tom sold it to Jamie Miller who saw it as the perfect fit to add to his pooch-filled portfolio.

“I also own a kennels and cattery business which was quite badly affected by Covid so when I found the cafe for sale it felt like a good fit,” said Jamie.

He has now been running The Long Dog Cafe for about a year.

Fully aware of the risks of taking on a cafe with such a loyal customer base, it was important to Jamie to embrace the existing business rather than to force change upon it: “I think when I bought the business where was a bit of that ‘oh no, new owner’ kind of thing, a slight adjustment period,” he said.

“Most people have realised now that my aim is to add to it, not to take away from it.”

Flavourful freakshakes

Freakshakes have been a staple at The Long Dog Cafe for years, but they are still evolving every day.

Jamie and supervisor Aoife Farrelly, are constantly coming up with new flavour combinations to try – moving with current trends and seasons.

Aoife said: “It’s definitely a trial and error thing, Jamie is my taste tester. We’ll put our heads together or Jamie will come up with an idea or give me a list of ingredients to work with.

“We also just think about what we would like to eat or drink, that’s our main way of coming up with ideas.”

There are 12 freakshakes on the cafe’s core menu, but they also run specials and will even try their hand at custom orders.

A few of the shakes can be enjoyed warm during the winter months – including Caramac and Biscoff – and all can be adapted for anyone with allergies and intolerances.

I’m ready for my photoshoot

It would be difficult to be presented with something as visually stunning as a freakshake and not want to take at least 10 photos of it.

The team at The Long Dog Cafe are fully aware of this and take great pride ensuring each arrives at its destination ready for its photoshoot.

“They are a very Instagrammable item, so we do emphasise to the staff that the presentation of it is really important as well as the quality of the product,” said Jamie

“We decorate the mason jars first, then the milkshake is made and, as soon as it’s poured, the whipped cream goes on top and it’s decorated then delivered to the customer as soon as possible.”

Though there is a huge range to choose from, as well as a custom shake options – there are a few shakes customers seem to be drawn to.

For kids it’s the Unicorn freakshake, bright pink in colour and decorated with rainbow belts and drops.

For the slightly bigger kids, Kinder Bueno, Oreo and Biscoff quite literally take the biscuit.

Valuing local

Jamie and Aoife value a lot more than a good looking drink however.

They always use high quality ingredients to ensure the shakes are more than just a pretty picture. Where they can, they make sure to source these locally.

Jamie said: “The freakshakes look high quality so we want them to taste high quality. Everything we use is local, the ice cream is Rizza’s of Huntly, the milk is Kerr’s, it’s all high quality product so it tastes as good as it looks.”

While they might be what it is best known for, freakshakes aren’t the only drinks on offer at The Long Dog Cafe.

Jamie said its cafe bombons are another favourite for anyone with a sweet tooth – a Vietnamese coffee made with condensed milk and two shots.

The coffee beans used come from MacBeans in Aberdeen and the cafe fills its fridges with Raw Culture kombucha and Summerhouse drinks.

Doggie drinks

For the furry friends, pup cups are the most popular drink of choice. These are paper cups piled high with whipped cream and a variety of treats.

If your pooch is in the mood for something a bit more bougie, The Long Dog Cafe even offers dog friendly beer and Pawsecco.

As well as asking their human customers if they have any allergies, staff at the cafe always make sure to check if there is anything visiting pups can’t have, so everyone is taken care of.

The Long Dog Cafe does more than delicious drinks; its food menu is packed full of delicious dishes to enjoy if you have room alongside your freakshake.

Customer favourites include “massive” bacon rolls, the ‘Hallo Sir’ bagel with halloumi, pickled red cabbage, rocket and chilli sauce, and loaded naans – which Jamie says are the “perfect hangover cure”.

A round of questions with Jamie and Aoife of Long Dog Cafe…

Favourite freakshake?

J: Caramac. I was obsessed with that as a kid.

Best dog moment?

A: We had a little cocker spaniel puppy come in and she got a pup cup, but her ears were too big so her owner actually had to use a hair bobble to tie them back.

J: I would never say I have a favourite customer, but there is Molly, she’s a regular. You can hear her coming out the car, she speaks to everyone and every other dog.

Favourite dog breed?

A: German Shepherd.

J: Golden Retriever.

Strangest order?

J: A ‘Hallo Sir’, but without any toppings, just a bagel with halloumi. It’s not so much strange, more just making it as plain as you can possibly make it.

Secret to being dog friendly?

J: Being accommodating and understanding. If we had a cafe that was fully fitted out with leather benches and fancy cushions, that’s not going to be the most welcoming thing.

Most popular dog treat?

J: Pup cups – we try to do them like the freakshakes, piled high with whipped cream and absolutely loaded with treats.

Newest menu item?

J: We are trialing dishes for our new menu at the moment, the pulled pork and hoisin duck are quite popular.

A: We’ve also taken in pancakes from a local baker at the weekend as a special, we do that with bacon and maple syrup or whatever other toppings you want really.

Most popular drink other than a freakshake?

J: Probably a cafe bombon.