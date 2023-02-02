Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 1:25 pm
Almondine's cabinet always looks picture perfect. Image: Almondine
Almondine's cabinet always looks picture perfect. Image: Almondine

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have officially made it through the first – and longest – month of the year and for that, we deserve to celebrate.

Whether you fancy indulging in a sweet treat or swapping out your usual wine for a more sustainable option, there are lots of options for you this weekend.

Shut the Fudge Up

Handmade fudge by Shut the Fudge Up. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

It may only be February but we are still not mad at Shut the Fudge Up for launching its Easter range early.

This year’s selection includes Mini Egg and white chocolate Creme Egg.

If you’re not quite ready to hop to Easter yet, you can still order classic flavours including Oreo, Malteser and Cadbury’s Caramel Freddo.

You can order from the Inverbervie-based handmade fudge company via its Facebook page. 

Madame Mew’s Thai

Madame Mew’s serves up authentic Thai cuisine. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

While it’s still pretty chilly outside, there’s no better time to enjoy a little spicy food.

Madame Mew’s Thai cooks up authentic Thai food in its premises on Summer Street. Its extensive menu boasts a huge range of traditional favourites like Thai chicken soup, Thai green curry and Phad Thai.

If you’re not in the mood to venture out, you’re in luck, as they also offer takeaway.

Six by Nico

One of the previous menus at Six by Nico. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Six by Nico has been a big hit since it arrived in Aberdeen last year.

One of the reasons for this is its ever-changing menu, meaning people can go back over and over and have a different experience every time.

The current menu, running until February 26 is Neverland – obviously themed around Peter Pan.

You can expect to discover their take on pizza, a toastie and a food fight.

Almondine

Family-run patisserie Almondine has two locations in the north-east – one on Chapel Street in Aberdeen and one on Burn Lane in Inverurie.

The team is always coming up with new creations and the cabinet always looks a delight fit for Instagram.

Think rhubarb and vanilla eclairs, filled croissants and maple and bacon macaroons.

Two Raccoons

Lasse Melgaard and Elliott Martens of Two Raccoons. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Believe it or not, you could actually be doing your bit for the environment by sitting down for a glass of wine this weekend.

Lasse Melgaard and Elliott Martens run Two Raccoons, using surplus fruit waste from businesses across the region to make fruit wine.

Based in Aberdeen, they offer up flavours including blackcurrant and blackberry.

Their wine is stocked at Olive Alexanders, Rosemount Market and more. 

