Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street this weekend

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have officially made it through the first – and longest – month of the year and for that, we deserve to celebrate.

Whether you fancy indulging in a sweet treat or swapping out your usual wine for a more sustainable option, there are lots of options for you this weekend.

Shut the Fudge Up

It may only be February but we are still not mad at Shut the Fudge Up for launching its Easter range early.

This year’s selection includes Mini Egg and white chocolate Creme Egg.

If you’re not quite ready to hop to Easter yet, you can still order classic flavours including Oreo, Malteser and Cadbury’s Caramel Freddo.

You can order from the Inverbervie-based handmade fudge company via its Facebook page.

Madame Mew’s Thai

While it’s still pretty chilly outside, there’s no better time to enjoy a little spicy food.

Madame Mew’s Thai cooks up authentic Thai food in its premises on Summer Street. Its extensive menu boasts a huge range of traditional favourites like Thai chicken soup, Thai green curry and Phad Thai.

If you’re not in the mood to venture out, you’re in luck, as they also offer takeaway.

Six by Nico

Six by Nico has been a big hit since it arrived in Aberdeen last year.

One of the reasons for this is its ever-changing menu, meaning people can go back over and over and have a different experience every time.

The current menu, running until February 26 is Neverland – obviously themed around Peter Pan.

You can expect to discover their take on pizza, a toastie and a food fight.

Almondine

Family-run patisserie Almondine has two locations in the north-east – one on Chapel Street in Aberdeen and one on Burn Lane in Inverurie.

The team is always coming up with new creations and the cabinet always looks a delight fit for Instagram.

Think rhubarb and vanilla eclairs, filled croissants and maple and bacon macaroons.

Two Raccoons

Believe it or not, you could actually be doing your bit for the environment by sitting down for a glass of wine this weekend.

Lasse Melgaard and Elliott Martens run Two Raccoons, using surplus fruit waste from businesses across the region to make fruit wine.

Based in Aberdeen, they offer up flavours including blackcurrant and blackberry.

Their wine is stocked at Olive Alexanders, Rosemount Market and more.