It’s a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up one of the most unique menus this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Dave Anderson doesn’t suffer fools gladly, but nor does he fulfil the angry chef stereotype.

Indeed he has a soft spot for his regular customers, who he believes are at the core of City Bar and Diner.

The cosy spot is tucked away on Netherkirkgate, and does not have the advantage of facing Union Street – unlike some competitors.

But Dave has long stopped worrying about which cards to play, with loyal customers returning week after week.

The menu, quite unlike any other, with its Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) offering boasting king prawn spaghetti complete with a lobster bisque, and chocolate salami cookies for pudding.

Dave sees little point in simply lifting dishes from his already impressive selection, when ARW can be a chance to showcase unusual ideas.

And with his oldest son now working alongside Dave in the kitchen, the talent across two generations is clearly undeniable.

Having previously worked as a chef at Cafe Society, Dave also led the way with the Boozy Cow Chain, before settling in Kintore 32 years ago.

We caught up with him and found out why The City Bar & Diner is only just getting started.

What’s your background in the hospitality industry?

I went to college for the cooking course, but I always knew what I wanted to do.

My grandad always cooked on a Sunday, he’d make this mutton broth then disappear off to his shed with his prize budgies.

I went on to get a job at what was then The Windsor Hotel in Nairn.

And that went on to influence your career?

Yes, or rather a guy called Dave West did.

He had worked at Buckingham Palace as the choux chef, and it was him who taught me.

In those days it was all about French cooking, and it was quite different from what it is now.

You weren’t just a chef; you were a butcher, baker and fishmonger.

How did you first launch The City Bar & Diner?

We’re now in our seventh year, and we initially started out as an American style diner with predominately women coming in.

We’re now an international bistro, and we’ve grown steadily busier.

We’re still popular with women, they feel safe here, but we get groups of guys as well.

I always wanted this place to feel like a home from home.

I want people to leave feeling happier then when they came in.

I’ve always cared about my customers, and we always wonder how people are if they haven’t been in for a while.

So it’s important to you to get know your customers?

Yes, and I think it’s equally important that your customers know you.

We have an open kitchen and people feel like they can have a blether to us.

You can see your food getting made and that the chef looks presentable, it makes a big difference.

What makes your menu stand out in the Granite City?

I believe that 90% of food has actually been done, I like to put a twist on things.

Take our panko sushi rolls, raw fish which is then deep fried.

That dish always makes people say ‘wow’.

I’m always trying to do different things, like turning a trifle into something savoury.

You can’t go wrong with a good, honest plate of food that has been done properly.

What have been the challenges along the way?

It hasn’t been easy, we started at ground zero.

I remember coming in one morning and there had been a flood. That was a big challenge.

Apart from all the costs going up, people aren’t aware we’re here unless you already know about us because of the location.

And you can now say you’re family run?

I have two boys, and my oldest son is now working as a chef here.

He has previously worked at Trumps and with Graham Mitchell, who of course runs Tarragon now.

I am hoping that with him here, I can do a little less and have a blether with customers out front.

My wife, Jacqui, also works in the business as she does the accounts.

What has kept you in the hospitality trade all these years?

For me, it is so diverse.

You will never know it all, even when you’re working with good, fresh ingredients.

Do you use local produce on your menu?

Yes, we use Herds Butchers, The Bread Guy and Blue Flag.

Some of the best things I’ve done have been vegan, we actually do a lot of private dining vegan events.

I want to do things differently, we did tofu fish and people were asking how on earth we’d managed it.

Tell us about your menu for ARW?

It’s exciting, our menu this time round is Italian based.

I don’t see the point of offering what you already have, why get involved if you aren’t going to showcase yourself?

One our mains on offer is Italian meatball lasagne served with pesto bread, and we also have Venetian pork schnitzel.

Our antipasto platter will be served with crostini, and we have some chocolate salami cookies to go alongside our affogato.

Your afternoon tea menu seems popular as well?

Yes, we offer fresh sandwich fillings and home-made sausage rolls.

There’s granny’s Victorian sponge instead of generic macaroons.

Everything is fresh and made in the kitchen, that’s how it should be.

For more information, find The City Bar and Diner on Facebook.