Talk of the Town: Aberdeen’s favourite cocktails, snappy seafood and giant Yorkshire puddings

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Foodies are in for a fantastic weekend, with the arrival of spring meaning businesses are getting excited to welcome more and more visitors.

Whether seafood is your thing or you fancy trying out a new tea, feast your eyes upon this.

Smoke and Soul

This is our take on a Sunday roast. 'THE YORKIE', both ways, will be available this SATURDAY & SUNDAY until 5.30 both… Posted by Smoke and Soul on Saturday, 18 March 2023

If there’s one thing better than a Sunday roast, it’s a Sunday roast engulfed in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Smoke and Soul recently launched its most recent hit The Yorkie, featuring a choice of meat, skirlie, seasoned veg and crunchy tater tots, smothered in house gravy.

The team have assured us it’s here to stay on their weekend menu.

Their slow smoked pulled meats are famous across the north-east, so this isn’t to be missed at their Six Degrees North location.

Seafood Bothy

Seafood Bothy has been snapping up headlines in recent weeks after their plans to expand were rejected due to fears live lobsters would spook children.

Support the local business by heading along to Stonehaven Pier where they’re serving up the freshest seafood all weekend.

Expect to be wowed by lobster burritos, Cullen skink and crab toasties.

Seoul

Do you and your friends love sushi? 🍣 Why not visit us here at Seoul this weekend and share our delicious sushi boat?… Posted by Seoul Aberdeen on Friday, 17 March 2023

Seoul claims to provide the most authentic Japanese and Korean dining experience in Aberdeen, and we have to agree.

There’s something for everyone, from huge sushi boats to share to hotpots and steaming noodle bowls.

Pull together a group of mates and make yourself a booking, you won’t be disappointed.

Hea

Whether you like your tea or not, Hea is a must visit for fun drinks.

They specialise in bubble tea, which is made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices and tapioca pearls.

If you’re in need of a wake up call you can add coffee to the drinks, or stick to fruity flavours like grape and strawberry.

For something really unique, ask to add brown sugar agar jellies to your drink of choice.

Aberdeen’s best cocktails

Aberdeen Cocktail Week recently revealed the tipples the city voted as its favourites in 2022.

Runners up were Banana Mama from Under The Hammer, The Golden Ticket from Barbelow, Pink Orchid Milk Punch from Orchid Cocktails and Zombie from Ninety-Nine.

Taking home the top prize was Afternoon Tea-Light from Siberia Bar & Hotel.

Why not give one – or all five – a go this weekend?