Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It’s a big weekend for foodies with the return of Taste of Grampian, as well as a huge array of yummy options across the city.

Let us know where you are headed by tagging @societyabdn on Instagram.

Taste of Grampian

Taste of Grampian is the north-east’s ultimate foodie event, so if you’re looking for some good grub this weekend then this is the place to go.

Think local producer stalls, demonstrations by celebrity chefs including James Martin and Poppy Toole and a whole lot of tasty food and drink.

The event kicks off at P&J Live at 10am on Saturday and tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk.

Vovem Meat & Liquor

If you haven’t tried out Vovem’s new lunch menu yet then why not get yourself along this weekend?

There’s a beef ragu, buttermilk fried chicken burger, lobster mac and cheese and more.

For a little extra fun, you can add bottomless bubbles for £20 per person and have your glass topped up every 20 minutes.

If you’re in the mood for a classic, the Union Street restaurant does stellar Sunday roast sharing platters for £28.

Bare Ellon

Bare Ellon on the town’s Bridge Street is a sustainable living shop that spreads far beyond its refillable wholefoods section.

They sell small batch farmhouse cheeses and plastic-free fruit and veggies, as well as gooey cheese toasties and huge graze boxes.

Their meal kits look delicious with Beijing beef noodles, blackened Cajun orzo and massaman curry popping up on social media in recent weeks. Keep an eye out for their next collection slots and reserve yours before they’re all snapped up.

How Bao Now

How Bao Now has basically been the Talk of the Town since it opened in Ninety-Nine on Back Wynd. People love this place, and for good reason.

Some of their most popular dishes include Korean barbecue brisket baos and glazed fried chicken, but did you know they also offer sweet treats?

They have fried apple stuffed gyozas and fried bao buns tossed in sugar and topped with a miso caramel.

The Lobster Shop

Springtime and seaside seafood come hand in hand for us, and we’re lucky the north-east has an abundance of the latter.

The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven serves up a stunning selection of the freshest seafood, providing you with the perfect companion for a day at the coast.

Whether you opt for a lobster toastie, sharing platter or fresh salad, you won’t be disappointed.