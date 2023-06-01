Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival

It's shaping up to be a weekend of foodie fun.

By Lauren Robertson
All about that bao. Image: McLachlan Photography
All about that bao. Image: McLachlan Photography

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It’s a big weekend for foodies with the return of Taste of Grampian, as well as a huge array of yummy options across the city.

Let us know where you are headed by tagging @societyabdn on Instagram.

Taste of Grampian

Taste of Grampian was a big hit last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Taste of Grampian is the north-east’s ultimate foodie event, so if you’re looking for some good grub this weekend then this is the place to go.

Think local producer stalls, demonstrations by celebrity chefs including James Martin and Poppy Toole and a whole lot of tasty food and drink.

The event kicks off at P&J Live at 10am on Saturday and tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk.

Vovem Meat & Liquor

Fancy some bottomless bubbles? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

If you haven’t tried out Vovem’s new lunch menu yet then why not get yourself along this weekend?

There’s a beef ragu, buttermilk fried chicken burger, lobster mac and cheese and more.

For a little extra fun, you can add bottomless bubbles for £20 per person and have your glass topped up every 20 minutes.

If you’re in the mood for a classic, the Union Street restaurant does stellar Sunday roast sharing platters for £28.

Bare Ellon

Fill your tub sat Bare Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Bare Ellon on the town’s Bridge Street is a sustainable living shop that spreads far beyond its refillable wholefoods section.

They sell small batch farmhouse cheeses and plastic-free fruit and veggies, as well as gooey cheese toasties and huge graze boxes.

Their meal kits look delicious with Beijing beef noodles, blackened Cajun orzo and massaman curry popping up on social media in recent weeks. Keep an eye out for their next collection slots and reserve yours before they’re all snapped up.

How Bao Now

Yu can’t beat these baos. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

How Bao Now has basically been the Talk of the Town since it opened in Ninety-Nine on Back Wynd. People love this place, and for good reason.

Some of their most popular dishes include Korean barbecue brisket baos and glazed fried chicken, but did you know they also offer sweet treats?

They have fried apple stuffed gyozas and fried bao buns tossed in sugar and topped with a miso caramel.

The Lobster Shop

Head along to The Lobster Shop this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Springtime and seaside seafood come hand in hand for us, and we’re lucky the north-east has an abundance of the latter.

The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven serves up a stunning selection of the freshest seafood, providing you with the perfect companion for a day at the coast.

Whether you opt for a lobster toastie, sharing platter or fresh salad, you won’t be disappointed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

The summer weather is being celebrated in style in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their summer outfits
Finzean Farm Shop and cafe champions local food producers. Image: Kami Thom Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Finzean Farm Shop is a breath of fresh air when it comes to local…
Create a garden haven with Katie Reynolds Design. Image: Katie Reynolds Design
Katie Reynolds Design: Everything you can - and should - be doing in your…
Food is a work of culinary art at The Stack in Muchalls. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Chargrilled wood pigeon is a succulent sensation at The Stack
Find your new favourite wellness trend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Where to try our favourite women's wellness trends in the north-east
Sweet dreams are made of these: the afternoon tea at Meldrum House is a sweet fairytale. Image: Meldrum House
Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire
Yvonne Frail has the magic touch when it comes to facials and massages. Yvonne is pictured with client Anne-Marie Robertson. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Perseverance pays off for single mum crowned beauty therapist of the year
Jess has created a community with fitness classes on offer for mums. Image: Jess Parson
Former GB duathlon competitor talks shock diagnosis and Aberdeenshire fitness community
Bartenders Lounge could be your new Saturday night spot. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Figment, freakshakes and fish and chips
Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard being served by "Beryl!" played by Margaret Ann Barton in the station tea room in 1945 film Brief Encounter. Image: Universal Pictures.
Restaurant Review: Brief Encounter with the Station Hotel, Stonehaven

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]