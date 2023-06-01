Where to try our favourite women’s wellness trends in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Where to try our favourite women’s wellness trends in the north-east

Make the most of your you time.

By Lauren Robertson
Find your new favourite wellness trend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Find your new favourite wellness trend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

We’re always looking for new ways to make ourselves feel good.

That can mean different things for different people, for some it may be a physical thing, for others a mental one, but for most it’s both.

As much as getting the sweat pouring and blood pumping can help us banish bad thoughts, we’re not always in the mood for something as high intensity as hitting the gym or going for a long run.

So we’ve compiled a list of the wellness trends Team Society has tried and loved recently, the ones that have really left us feeling fulfilled.

Set aside some time to put yourself first this week and give them a go.

Wild swimming

Get ready for some chilly does. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

We are lucky in the north-east to have a huge expanse of coastline, creating a haven for wild swimming.

On calm days, wild swimming has been proven to improve cardiovascular health, boost dopamine levels and relieve inflammation.

If you do head out wild swimming, make sure to do it safely.

Where to do it? Some of the best wild swimming spots in the north-east are Balmedie Beach, Collieston and Linn Falls.

Horsebox sauna

Driftwood at Stonehaven Paddle Boarding. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What better way to warm up after a chilly dip in the sea than with a trip to the sauna?

Saunas usually sit between 60C and 90C and have a number of health benefits attached to them.

These range from detoxification and relieving joint pain to skin rejuvenation, stress relief and even better sleep.

There are of course saunas in many gyms and spas across the north-east, but there’s something a bit more special about being in a converted horsebox right by the sea.

Where to do it? Driftwood sauna at Stonehaven Paddle Boarding. 

Reformer Pilates

Give Reformer Pilates a try for something new. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Reformer Pilates is great not only for keeping fit, but for getting to know your body better as a woman.

This specific branch of Pilates is unique in its introduction of resistance using a special machine.

Whether you are a young woman, pregnant, post-pregnancy or menopausal, the exercises can be adapted to suit your changing body.

Where to do it? ReformPhysio & Pilates in Cults and The Pilates Hut in Banchory.

Floatation Therapy

Float away into relaxation. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Floatation Therapy invites you into a tank which is filled with roughly 10 inches of skin temperature water filled with over 500kg of Epsom Salt.

The high level of salt makes the water buoyant, allowing the body to float effortlessly.

When one of Team Society tried it out, they said: “It felt like I was a galaxy away from all the stresses and strains of every day life.

“In fact, it was probably one of the most relaxing experiences of my life.”

Where to do it? Meraki Health in Aberdeen and Urban Wellness Hub in Bridge of Don.

Retreats

Switch off from your daily routine. Image: Shutterstock

Retreats come in many different forms. In a general sense, a retreat is when an individual withdraws from the regular routine of daily life.

Many people use them to practice mindfulness and use them as an opportunity to reconnect with themselves, whether that be through individual meditation.

Most retreats are guided by instructors so that you can make the most of them.

Where to do it? Mindfulness Energy offers a range of retreats near Aberdeen.

Hot yoga and Pilates

Get a sweat on at hot yoga. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Although inducing more sweat than usual during exercise doesn’t sound like much fun, there are a number of additional benefits to doing yoga and Pilates in a warm environment.

Rooms can be heated up to around 40C, meaning it can help you burn calories, reduce blood sugar and deepen stretches more than you would in a regular session.

Hot yoga and Pilates sessions are suitable for a wide range of ages, so everyone can give it a go.

Where to do it? Try hot Pilates at CalmSpace in Ellon and hot yoga at Hot Yoga in Bridge of Don or Original Hot Yoga in Aberdeen.

Reflexology

A treat for your tootsies. Image: Kenny Elrick / Dc Thomson

Reflexology is a touch therapy based on the idea that different points on the feet, lower leg, hands, face or ears correspond with others.

Applying varying levels of pressure to these areas with skilled hands is said to help ease stress, relieve tension and encourage relaxation – among many other benefits.

For women, it is believed reflexology can be particularly helpful in regulating hormones and periods of change such as menstruation and pregnancy.

Where to do it? Aberdeen Wellness and Reflexology in Chapleton, Shifting Stones in Maryculter and more.

Holistic therapy

Crystals can be used in holistic therapy. Image: Colin Rennie / DC Thomson

Holistic therapy is an umbrella term used to describe therapies and practices that focus on a persons overall physical, mental, spiritual and social wellbeing, rather than individual symptoms.

Examples of this could include meditation, breathwork, stress management or even floatation therapy.

The idea behind it is to promote general wellbeing as the key to good health.

Where to do it? The Rosemount Centre in Aberdeen, Urban Wellness Hub in Bridge of Don, Holistic Therapy Rebalance in Aberdeen and more.

