Travel: From wonderful wildcats to champion chocolate, Scotland has it all

Easing lockdown has thrown open a whole new world of things to see and do across Scotland as attractions, bars and restaurants welcome back eager customers. Felicity Donohoe looks at what’s on offer this week, from wildlife wonders to the finest Highland foods to delight the senses.

Home from home in Speyside

The Craigellachie Hotel has a new menu curated by executive chef and general manager William Halsall.

The Scottish Highlands is full of boutique pubs and hotels but one of the real stand-out gems is The Craigellachie Hotel in Speyside, which reopened the doors of its famous Copper Dog Pub and new outdoor terrace last week.

Featuring the very best of Speyside’s renowned food and drink larder, the restaurant and bar has a brand new menu curated by newly-appointed executive chef and general manager William Halsall.

This top chef has led the food and drink offer at some of London’s favourite restaurants such as Le Caprice, 34 Grosvenor Square and The Ivy, and with this in mind, guests can expect an exciting food and drink experience showcasing local suppliers from across the region.

Celebrating the recent renovations, locals, visitors and passers-by are invited to enjoy some highlights from the Copper Dog Pub menu for takeaway or to eat out on the hotel grounds – now with additional seating for 30 guests – overlooking the beautiful River Spey.

William Halsall said: “We are pleased to be offering a brand new food and drink menu from Copper Dog’s bar and kitchen featuring the very best of Speyside’s larder.

“Our team has gone through vigorous training for reopening without compromising our

friendly, home-from-home experience, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Open 10am-10pm, seven days a week. Reservations should be made through www.sevenrooms.com. Tel: 01340 881204

Smitten by kittens at Highland Wildlife Park

© Supplied by Edinburgh Zoo

A family day out wouldn’t be complete without a walk on the wild side and a look at how our animal friends have fared during lockdown.

The Highland Wildlife Park staff have worked around the clock to ensure the welfare of the animals during a tough year – and now’s your chance to show support and keep the family entertained, too.

Last year the Highland Wildlife Park welcomed four new critically-endangered wildcat kittens and although a little bigger now, the park still needs visitors to lend support and encourage wildcat conservation education.

Also joining the park family at just over a week old are the delightful Przewalski’s foals. These Mongolian horses have been brought back from extinction and are a real treat for all the family to watch as they take their first steps.

In addition to seeing the foals and playful wildcat siblings, visitors can also experience polar bears, the European grey wolf, Arctic foxes, tigers, macaques, camels, reindeer and bison – amongst many others.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “It has been great to be able to welcome our wonderful visitors back to the park and hope it won’t be long before they can spot the youngsters in our drive-through reserve.”

With shopping, food, refreshments and guided tours available, this outdoor family experience has something for everyone.

The park is open every day except Christmas Day from 10am. Prices start at £12.50 for children (under threes go free) up to £18.50 for adults. www.tickets.highlandwildlifepark.org.uk

Chocolate heaven

Iain Burnett, The Highland Chocolatier, reopened this week with a feast of chocolate delights to satisfy all palates. Whether you’re a chocolate gourmet or just curious about the process, this four-star visitor attraction takes you on a journey of exploration of chocolate-making.

The award-winning chocolatier and Michelin chef supplier welcomes visitors from across the world to experience the full confectionary fantasy at the Chocolate Shop and Lounge. Nestled in the heart of Highland Perthshire next to the River Tay and close to Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, the drive alone is worth it, through miles of stunning countryside.

Scotland’s own chocolate superstar has made waves with his internationally-acclaimed creations, ranging from delicate strawberry bites and dazzlingly zesty orange slices, to the bold punch of a Chinese ginger dark chocolate Florentine. But if you take only one thing away from your visit, make sure you try the speciality Enrobed Velvet Truffles and Spiced Pralines – a chocolate sensation and an absolute must for true confectionary fans.

Also on offer for visitors are champagne/gin/tea and chocolate pairings, chocolate for whisky lovers, and the guided Chocolate Tasting Flight – a gastronomic journey through some of the world’s finest couverture chocolates, offering insights into the world of the Master Chocolatier.

The shop can be found just off the A9 with private parking and disabled access. Book your Guided Chocolate Tastings online at www.HighlandChocolatier.com/book. Tel: Tel: 01887 840775.