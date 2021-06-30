SPONSORED: Enjoy the wonders of Northern Ireland direct from Aberdeen

As the UK economy gradually re-opens and holidaymakers look to getaways with a difference, it’s time to jet off and explore new surroundings with ease of travel on Loganair’s service from Aberdeen to Belfast.

Taking off on a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet, you’ll arrive in the UK and Ireland’s most convenient airport, only a five-minute drive from the heart of Belfast, where you can get down to business, reconnect with loved ones, or fulfil your adventure needs exploring the wonders of Northern Ireland’s capital city.

The route will five flights a week – ideal for those looking to enjoy a city break and cross-water commuters.

Aberdonian families looking to avoid the challenges of a holiday abroad this summer by opting for a ‘near-cation’ will be spoiled for choice with Belfast as their chosen destination.

With fares from just £55.74 each way, and child discounts available, the whole family can enjoy all Belfast has to offer, saving pocket money for the endless attractions and eateries available in the historic city.

A must-see is Titanic Belfast, telling the story of the Titanic in the very place where she was designed, built and launched in 1912, while the Ulster Museum, the Botanic Gardens, Belfast Castle and Belfast City Hall are amongst other top landmarks.

Give yourself enough time to take a day trip to the world-famous Giant’s Causeway. Immersed in myth and legend, the interlocking basalt columns make up Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For those looking for a dash of retail therapy on their holiday, the city’s high street offers an extensive range of stores, shopping centres, family-owned businesses and designer boutiques – all within easy reach of each other. Popular with visitors is Victoria Square shopping centre which features a glass dome from which you can enjoy exceptional views of the city.

The stunning city sights are well documented, not least in the smash-hit TV production of Game of Thrones which selected Belfast as the setting of many of its famous scenes, and fans of the show can enjoy an awe-inspiring guided tour from extras from the HBO show.

Fancy a spot of lunch? The city is packed full of exceptional eateries from Michelin Star and award-winning restaurants, to gastro pubs and cafes, each boasting innovative uses of local produce, bursting with flavour and freshness.

Families and commuters alike can rest easy knowing that Loganair’s FlexProtect offers a refund guarantee and covers journeys subject to government travel bans, while regular flyers can join Clan Loganair to collects points which can be exchanged for rewards.

What’s more, Clan Points can still be won when taking advantage of our lowest fares. Then simply exchange your points for a Clan Reward Flight to somewhere new – whisky tasting in Islay, anyone?

All flights are operated under Loganair’s “Safe Steps to Healthy Flying” protocols which Scotland’s airline recently announced – becoming the first UK provider to set out detailed plans on how customer safety will be attained whilst COVID-19 is present. Loganair’s initiatives mirror those later announced by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Fly with Loganair to Belfast and discover the wonders of the city. All fares include 15kg luggage as standard, so you’ll have enough allowance to bring home a souvenir or two.

Book now at loganair.co.uk or via your travel agent.