Popular Stonehaven chip shop The Bay closed while owner awaits Covid test By Lauren Taylor June 30, 2021, 10:21 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm Owner Calum Richardson The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven is closed while owner awaits results from a Covid test. Owner Calum Richardson decided to take a Covid test after becoming unwell. While he awaits the results he has decided to close the award-winning chip shop to keep his customers safe. Taking to Instagram Mr Richardson explained: "I do not want to put anyone at risk until my results are in. Better to be safe than sorry." All of the orders placed for today will be refunded.