Popular Stonehaven chip shop The Bay closed while owner awaits Covid test

The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven is closed while owner awaits results from a Covid test.

Owner Calum Richardson decided to take a Covid test after becoming unwell. While he awaits the results he has decided to close the award-winning chip shop to keep his customers safe.

Taking to Instagram Mr Richardson explained: “I do not want to put anyone at risk until my results are in. Better to be safe than sorry.”

All of the orders placed for today will be refunded.